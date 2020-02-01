BOSTON – With the regular season winding down to its last couple of weeks, the Wilmington High Wrestling team seems to be rounding into form. The season has been a work in progress for the Wildcats, but with the post season tournaments rapidly approaching they seem to peaking at the right time.
This past week the Wildcats took another step in the right direction by going 2-2 on the week to improve to 6-11 on the season.
After starting their week with a 55-22 loss on the road to Triton on Wednesday, the Wildcats bounced back with a 31-30 win over Pentucket on Friday night, while also dropping a 39-12 decision to a powerful Wakefield squad. They then closed out their week on Tuesday night in Boston with an impressive 42-36 win over a tough Josiah Quincy squad.
“At this time of year, it is nice to get a win like that,” Wilmington coach Joel McKenna said of the win over Josiah Quincy. “The kids are doing what it takes to win, and that was our biggest takeaway from tonight.
“The atmosphere in their gym can be intimidating. It is a great environment, but it can be intimidating because it is a small gym and the crowd is right on top of you. But we told the kids to take it one match at a time and one period at a time, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with them.”
The Wildcats got wins on the night from freshman Gabe DaSilva at 113 pounds (pin), senior Jacob Bernard at 120 (Dec.), junior Joe Ganley at 126 (Dec.), junior Shane Penney at 132 (Dec.), junior Stephen Smolinsky at 152 (pin), sophomore Nick Doyle at 160 (Dec.), sophomore Marcello Misuraca at 170 (pin) and senior Dean Nally at 285 (pin).
Doyle had the match clinching win for the Wildcats with a pin at 160 pounds to provide the winning points.
“We were very happy for Nick. That was one of our bigger wins of the season, so it was great to see him do that,” McKenna said. “It was just a huge win. He had the whole auditorium on their feet cheering for him. That is what gives you belief in this team, seeing a kids like that who has worked so hard getting a taste of success like that.”
McKenna was also happy to see Smolinsky help lead the Wildcats to victory. It has not always been easy for Smolinsky this season as he struggled a little bit out of the gate, but he has been turning things around as of late.
“We have been telling these kids for about a week now that you can’t look back, you can only look ahead. That is the most important piece,” McKenna said. “Steve has experienced some losses this season, but he has really been working on it the past couple of weeks. He stays after practice and works on things. He shows up every day with a smile on his face ready to work, and do whatever it takes to get better.”
In the 31-30 win over Pentucket, the Wildcats got wins from Bernard (Dec.), Ganley (major decision), Penney (forfeit), Ryan Martin at 138 (pin), Smolinsky (pin), and Nally (pin). Nally’s pin clinched the match for the Wildcats and was part of a big week for the senior, who won three matches and looks to be in top form as he prepares for the post season.
“Dean was out with an injury for a while, but since he has come back he has been wrestling really well,” McKenna said. “He has put a lot of time into learning the sport, and it shows every time he is out there. He picked up three wins in the span of a week, so that is very good for him. He’s got a lot of raw talent, and he has a strong work ethic and drive which will just help him get better. You can see his confidence building.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Cohasset for the second time this season. They were there earlier in the season for the Cohasset Invitational Tournament where they performed very well, and this weekend they will return for a quad meet against Cohasset, Pembroke and Sandwich.
