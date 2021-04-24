WILMINGTON – Despite the tough weather conditions, the Wilmington High School boys' track-and-field team easily walked away with a convincing 79-21 win over Stoneham on Saturday morning at the Frank Kelley Track to complete the team's very successful Fall-2 abbreviated season with a 4-1 record, good for second place in the Middlesex League's Freedom Division.
“The weather conditions were tough with the rain, wind, and snow, however, many athletes ran close to their personal records,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “The team showed toughness. The effort and intensity level stayed strong as everyone was going for quality times regardless of the weather.
“The seniors carried the day for us as they have done all season. This is a special group of dedicated and talented athletes. We cannot wait for the spring season.”
Sam Juergens led the way with another monster performance. For the third straight meet, he was a triple-winner coming home with titles in the 55-meter hurdles (8.7), high jump (5-4) and long jump (17-0). He compiled 15 of the team's points on the day and was the team's leading scorer this season.
Four other individuals placed in two events each including Owen Surette, Willie Stuart, John Ware and Colton Sullivan. Surette was first in the mile at 4:52.4 and third in the high jump (5-0). Stuart was first in the 300 (39.1) and third in the long jump (15-9). Ware picked up a pair of seconds in the 55-meter hurdles (9.4) and 600 (1:38.7) and Sullivan was second in the 55-meter dash (7.1) and long jump (16-9).
Surette, Sullivan and Stuart joined Anay Gandhi to win the 4x200 with a combined time of 1:39.2, thus the combination of Surette, Stuart, Ware, Sullivan and Gandhi – who also swiped a third in the 300 (40.9) combined to score 30 of the team's points on the day.
The other first places came from Pat O'Mahony in the 1,000 (2:56.4), Sean Lydon in the two-mile (10:49.8) and the 4x400 relay team of Thomas Burns, Sean Riley, O’Mahony and Lydon, who had a combined time of 4:01.
Coming away with second places included Riley in the mile (4:55.9), Burns in the 1,000 (3:12.5), Alex Paquet in the two-mile (12:06) and Jeandre Abel in the shot put (32-2). Third places were earned by Aidan Burke in the 55-meter hurdles (11.1), John McNamara in the 55-meter dash (7.3), Evan Shackelford in the 600 (1:40.3), Roman Monetti in the 1,00 (3:17.0) and Jack Melanson in the shot put (32-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.