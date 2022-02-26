TEWKSBURY – Whenever you watch gymnasts compete on the bars, whether on television or live in person, there's no doubt that your stomach is in your throat for those few minutes, and you are constantly asking yourself the same questions over and over again: How do they do that? How can they flip from one bar to the next like that?
While you stare at your TV watching these incredible athletes, you also have to wonder, how on Earth do they get this much strength and courage to whip around the bars? And how can they handle all of that pressure?
On Monday afternoon, Wilmington High School junior Alexa Graziano had the entire crowd at the Romano Gymnasium in complete awe as she pulled off the inevitable with a magnificent performance during the Massachusetts State Individual Gymnastics Meet. She scored a 9.10, the only gymnast to reach at least a 9.0, and that score was best in the entire state.
Yes, that's correct. Graziano, a member of the first-year Wilmington/Bedford co-op team, was crowned the state individual bars champion.
And like any individual state championship in any sport, this wasn't easy, but her strength, physically and mentally, as well as her incredible talent, led her to this historical performance.
“At the high school level, one of Alexa's strengths (is her physical strength). Even though it requires a lot of strength physically (to compete on the bars), mentally it does as well,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “She's been able to be one of our top scorers all season on bars. It's been rewarding that she trusts me with her release move and was able to mentally keep it together all season and especially on Monday and come out with a win.”
Besides taking first on the bars, Graziano was also the state finalist on the balance beam, eighth on the floor exercise and tied for tenth on the vault. While she was thrilled that she won, she said the best part was knowing that her teammate Emily Provost was right behind her, taking second in the state on the bars with an 8.950 score.
“It's really impressive for myself (to win the title), but I was really happy too that Emily got second and we were right next to each other. Every time we have done bad, we have made the same mistake so we decided that we weren't going to watch each other and that way, hopefully we both would do good because we didn't know what the other person did,” she said with a laugh. “I honestly think it worked; we both did pretty good.”
Graziano started gymnastics when she was in pre-school or thereabouts, working her way through the ranks, winning several regional championship titles with various club teams. Today she is a Level-10 Gymnast. She was asked about her experience in the bars, and frankly how she has the strength and ability to pull off the routines that she does.
“I've been able to do that for a long time now, probably for a few years,” she said. “The routine I do for high school is sort of a watered down version than my club routine. Just getting all of my reps in just makes it better. Conditioning at practice just helps you get stronger so you can do all of these hard skills. It's just really conditioning and mentally knowing that you can do it.”
As for her actual routine, Graziano said that she starts off with a springboard mount to the high bar, does a cast handstand to an overshoot down to the low bar, and then a kip squat to get back onto the high bar, then a cast handstand, two giants to a toe front dismount.
To convert that to English, she just kicks butt!
“On the bars, she does a springboard mount from the high bar and goes to a handstand, then releases the high bar to catch the low bar. That's one of those skills where it's a hit or miss with most kids,” said Hannon. “It's one of those mental skills too because you're flying through the air and you hope to catch the bar. Given that, the bars was our second event and she went out and did her routine the best that she could do. I couldn't have asked for her to do any better. She was the only one in the individual finals to have broke that 9.0 score, so I'll take that and run with it. She earned that first place spot and couldn't be more proud of her.”
Hannon has seen Graziano grow in this sport, becoming an elite gymnast.
“I initially coached Alexa when I first went to GymStreet in 2016. I coached her starting at level seven through ten and she's been a regional champion under my coaching. She ended up switching gyms due to coaching changes at our gym and so it's rewarding to have her back as one of my high school gymnasts, knowing her previously,” said Hannon. “It's been quite the interesting season given the skills that she's comfortable in doing with me now, especially on the bars.”
When the meet was over and the winners were announced, Graziano admitted that she was taken back a bit when her name was called for taking the Gold.
“I thought I did a pretty good bar routine and I knew that I hit my handstands and personally I thought it was one of my better (performances). I didn't know that I was going to get first,” she said.
Her name was called three other times, for the 8.875 score on the beam, the 9.050 score on the floor and the 9.125 score on the vault. She ended the competition with three scores of 9.0 or above.
“(Besides first place on the bars), Alexa also took second on the (balance) beam. Beam has been our trouble event all season, with all of the girls just trying to figure out what skill set to use, how to calm their nerves because it's completely different from what they are used too because of the requirements,” said Hannon. “A lot of them are changing their leaps and jump combinations from what they are used to so they can fulfill the requirements for high school.”
This Saturday, the Wilmington/Bedford team will compete once again at the North Sectional Meet. Coming in as the No. 3 seed, Graziano thinks there's potential for the entire team to soar even higher and add to the already long list of accolades for this first-year co-op program.
“I'm really impressed and surprised (with our success) but I knew that we could do it because there's a lot of us who do gymnastics outside of high school,” she said. “I knew that we had the potential to do this well and I'm just really proud of everyone who competed (at the states). I'm hoping as a team we do a little better than we did at the league championship meet. We didn't do terrible, so don't get me wrong because we did not do bad, but I think we could have done a little bit better. If you look at our team's overall scores and averages, we were a little lower than what we normally get. I'm just excited that we have made it this far.”
Just not as far as being the first ever individual gymnastics state champion in Wilmington High School history.
