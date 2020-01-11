HAMILTON — The Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Swim and Dive Team, ‘The Wild Hornets’ had their fourth meet on January 7th against the Hamilton Wenham Generals at Gordon College.
The Girls team was defeated by the Generals, 94-76, putting their record to 3-1.
On the boys side, the two teams battled from start to finish with the Wild Hornets securing their second victory of the season with a convincing 71-55 victory to improve their mark to 2-2.
Head Coach Sue Hunter was excited by the results, as she said, “I’m glad the boys won tonight, and when I see how hard they work in practice, I’m shocked we don’t win every week. Both the boys and girls teams are improving immensely, and it hurts to know that the season is already half over.”
In the boys meet, starting with the 200-medley relay, the team of Griffin May, Junior Captain Jared Benoit, Wilmington freshman Ethan Ryan, and Christopher Mangano came in first with a time of 2:02.31.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Christopher Mangano took second with a time of 2:23.21, and Aryan Patil came in third with a time of 3:24.47.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Ethan Ryan took first at 2:21.41. Then in the 50-yard freestyle, May and Tyler Sheehan took first and fourth, respectively, with times of 27.84 and 30.18.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Ryan was the only boy to swim the event, and finished first with a time of 1:10.60.
In the 100-yard freestyle — Junior Captain Jared Benoit of Wilmington took second with a time of 1:03.39, and Sheehan took fourth, with a time of 1:15.04.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Mangano was the only boy to swim the event, and finished in first with a time of 6:20.65.
For the 200-yard freestyle relay, The team of Aryan Patil, Tyler Sheehan, Dylan Tran, and Griffin May took second at 2:16.76.
For the 100-yard backstroke, Dylan Tran took second, with a time of 1:47.06, and Aryan Patil took third, finishing with a time of 1:48.50.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Benoit came in second with a time of 1:16.48.
The 400-yard freestyle relay was an important race for the boys team, as each team had only one relay team racing, and the results of the meet came down to this final race. Mangano, of North Reading, began the race, followed by senior May, Benoit, and Ryan and they combined for a time of 4:08.53 which sealed the deal for the team victory.
In the girls meet, things started off on the right foot with the 200-yard medley relay as the Wild Hornets took second and third. Maddie Koenig, Melanie Feffer, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Brianna Saunders-Correa finished with a time of 2:06.34, again qualifying them for the end of season North Sectionals meet.
The third place team consisted of Lindsey Kane, Kelly Crossan, Hannah Lord, and Nikki Ekstrom, and they finished with a time of 2:27.25.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kristina Valenti of North Reading took first as she swam a time of 2:11.39.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Kiera Lord finished in fourth with a time of 3:24.2.
For the 50-yard freestyle, the girls took first, second, and fourth, as Melanie Feffer finished with a 27.59, Brianna Saunders-Correa finished with a 28.78, and Kelly Crossan finished with a 30.19.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Oli Grabar took first with a time of 1:05.91, and Nicole Steinmeyer took third at 1:10.21.
The girls team also came in first, second, and fourth for the 100-yard freestyle, with Valenti swimming a 1:00.52, Feffer finishing at 1:02.41, and Maddie Koenig was clocked at 1:04.06.
In the 500 yard freestyle, Brianna Saunders-Correa took third, with Maddie McCarron taking fourth with respective times of 6:46.87, and 8:09.25.
For the 200-yard freestyle relay, two teams placed, taking second and third. The group of Nicole Steinmeyer, Maddie Koenig, Oli Grabar, and Kristina Valenti finished with a time of 1:54.91 to take second, and Captain Mary Regan, Lindsey Kane, Joleen Weiss, and Nikki Ekstrom finished at 2:08.84 for third.
For the 100-yard backstroke, Maddie Koenig was second at 1:08.65.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, the girls team took third and fourth, with Oli Grabar swimming a 1:21.93, and Nicole Steinmeyer swimming a 1:23.74.
Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Melanie Feffer, Brianna Saunders-Correa, Oli Grabar, and Kristina Valenti came in second with a time of 4:15.06.
Both teams were back in action on Wednesday against Masconomet Regional with results not known as of presstime and then also face Manchester-Essex on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm.
