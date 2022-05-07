PEMBROKE – When you're a member of a high school track-and-field team, the meets, the days are extremely long and at times they can be very chaotic.
For Wilmington High's Kayla Flynn, she got a taste of that during Sunday's Division 4 State Relay Meet.
The junior was one of many athletes on the Wildcats team who were key reasons why the Wilmington captured their ever state relay championship title, but she was just one of two athletes on the team to be a part of three different first place teams. Not only is that difficult to do, but bouncing from the 110-meter hurdles, to the triple jump and to the shot put, certainly wasn't easy.
“My first event was high jump and this was also one of the first events of the day,” she said. “This meant right when we got to the school we had to go get our marks and warm up. Right after high jump, we had to go over to hurdles so we weren't even able to warm up properly and this caused a little extra stress. My last event was triple and we had some time to sit and relax before starting which was nice.”
Flynn has gradually improved throughout her track career and it seems like in this meet, she was able to put it all together. That included taking third overall as an individual in the high jump, clearing 4-10.25, taking 12th overall in the triple jump at 30-05.00 and running an excellent split as part of the shuttle hurdle team.
“Kayla had an awesome day,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “She cleared 4-10 in the high jump and I think she definitely would have liked to have cleared five feet, but she's dealing with a few nagging injuries in her legs. She also did over 30 feet in the triple jump and that was really big for her.
“Then she ran a great leg on the shuttle hurdle relay team. She has been very good for us. She's has some real good jumps in the high jump and she's just doing whatever we need her to do.”
In the hurdles, Flynn joined Alexis Melvin, Mollie Osgood and Celia Kulis, who had a combined time of 1:12.30. In the triple jump, she was with Kaitlyn Doherty and Kulis and then in the high jump, she finished third, behind Osgood and Kulis.
“From last year to this year my teammates Mollie and Celia have really helped push me to be better,” she said. “They always give me confidence when I'm struggling to clear a certain height or get a bad time in a race. Celia is also really helpful with technique and makes sure I know what I need to focus on.
“Coach Patrone has also been supporting me since my first season. He has always helped me with technique or if I'm stressed he'll remind me that I have the ability and just need to focus.”
After her day of competing came to a close, Flynn and her teammates would eventually celebrate with the program's first ever relay title.
“Going into the meet we knew there was a pretty good chance that we would win, but our main goal was to do our best and have fun. When we found out that we had won I was shocked and so proud of everyone on our team because we have all worked hard this season,” she said.
Among those hard workers includes Flynn, who was asked about her long day, that she won't soon forget.
“I am still shocked that I was on three first place teams because I didn't really know what to expect from the other teams,” she said. “I had been injured throughout the winter and struggling to get back in shape this season so my goal was just to get close to my old personal bests which I was able to do in all of my events. This made me feel really good and more confident for future meets.”
