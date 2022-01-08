HAVERHILL – It was quite the week-plus for Liam Crowley.
The Wilmington High senior goalie earned his first varsity win a week ago Monday in the team's 3-2 thriller over North Andover in the first round of the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament.
Two days later, he earned his first varsity shutout in the 'Cats 5-0 win over Winnacunnet, New Hampshire, as Wilmington captured the Gulprit Division championship title. Crowley's performances in the two games earned him the Most Valuable Player Award. He became the first WHS goalie since Glenn Sullivan in 2015 to take home the MVP trophy.
Then on Monday, he once again played brilliantly inbetween the pipes, leading the 'Cats to their third straight win over Burlington. This marked the first win over the Red Devils since the state championship season of 2013.
In the two holiday tournament wins, Crowley combined to make 30 saves. That came after the 'Cats started out the season with three straight losses against D1 powerhouses Reading, Winchester and Arlington – the first two games especially, Crowley was outstanding, including 47 saves in his varsity debut.
“He's a good technical goalie. He's always on his angles and he's a good competitor. He has kept us in these games – even when we were getting shelled in those first three games and they all could have been 10-1 games. He's also capable of making that phenomenal save. I'm glad to see him doing well because he's waited his turn,” said head coach Steve Scanlon after the Winnacunnet win.
After splitting time at the JV level for each of the past three seasons, Crowley won the starting spot out of pre-season. He was asked about not having any varsity experience and having the daunting task of taking on those three fast skating, highly talented teams to begin the season.
“We had some really tough games (to start out the season). We didn't play our best at both ends of the ice, but now that we've had a couple of games under our belts, we have been a lot better,” he said. “(After starting out 0-3, you figure that) it can only go up from there. It definitely helps that we had our toughest games in the beginning of the season and for me personally, I also think that's a very good thing.”
Making the jump from JV to Varsity is never easy, especially in the contact sports and especially in the skilled positions – Quarterback, pitcher, point guard, goalie, etc. For Crowley, it seems like the adjustment has gone pretty smooth to this point.
“There's definitely a difference, you can certainly tell. I played with all of these guys for a long time now, so I pretty much understood how this was going to go, so it wasn't as (tough adjusting) as I thought it would be,” he said.
A big reason for that easy transition is his technical skills. He's very sound, especially positioning.
“I work a lot on my angles, I do that a lot with (former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie coach) Mike Buckley's goalie camps. We do a lot of angle work and just making sure that I'm always in the right spot,” he said.
He certainly was in the right spots this past week with 22 saves vs NA, 8 against Winnacunnet and 26 vs Burlington – all victories.
“It was nice to get two wins after starting out 0-3. It's definitely a good morale booster, especially getting a tournament (championship title), that's pretty good. We're very happy with that,” he said.
As for earning his first MVP Award, Crowley wasn't taking the credit.
“Anyone else could have got it - everyone played really good, so this is more of a team thing.”
