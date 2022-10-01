WATERTOWN — On Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams were certainly “rushed” when they traveled to face Watertown in a Middlesex League Freedom Division meet.
“Things did not start well for us. Our bus did not get to the high school to pick us up until 4:35 and we did not get to Watertown until about 5:30,” said head coach Joe Patrone, noting that the meet was scheduled for 4 pm. “We had to run the boys and the girls together because of time constraints, and we were unable to do our normal warm-up.”
Despite the obstacles, the boys team came away with an 18-45 victory and the girls also won by a 20-39 score.
In the boys race, Dean Ciampa was the overall winner of the 3.1 mile trek as he finished at 19:12.0. Right on his tail was Jameson Burns, who was second at 19:12.7. After that came Roman Moretti, who was fourth at 19:46.1, Jake Cronin, who was fifth at 20:15.3 and Gavin Dong, who was sixth at 20:22.2.
Also competing for the Wildcats included: Brayden Gorski (7th, 20:28.9); Vihbush Sivakumar (8th at 20:37.9), Noah Carriere (10th at 21:21.1), Michael Dynan (11th at 21:22.6), Conor Burns (12th at 21:22.9), David Dynan (13th at 21:57.5), Spencer Bagtaz (14th at 22:15.3), Nathan Cardin (15th at 22:33.6), Evan Cummings (16th at 23:31.1) and Nick Samaha (23:31.1).
Turning to the girls, sophomore Addy Hunt was the overall winner as she came in at 20:19.2. She was followed by Charlotte Kiley, who has had a sensational week-and-a-half, as she was third at 21:26.7. After that came Hannah Bryson, who was fourth at 21:57.0, Mallory Brown, who was fifth at 22:28.4, Mia Stryhalaleck, who was seventh at 24:03.5, Bella Zaya, who was eighth at 28:28.9 and Kaitlyn Shackelford, who was 11th at 29:27.3.
Wilmington will next run on Tuesday at home against Stoneham.
