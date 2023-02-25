ROXBURY – In the history of Wilmington High School indoor track, there's only been four other female athletes to come away with a Divisional/State Championship title in an individual event.
In the history of Wilmington High School outdoor track, there's only been seven other females who came away with a Divisional/State Championship title in an individual event.
Of those combined 11 champions, only two of them have come away with multiple titles, and only one other, Celia Kulis, has won individual titles in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons.
Kulis now has company.
Last Wednesday night, junior Mollie Osgood came away with the Division 4 state championship title in the high jump as she cleared 5-2. She becomes the first female during the indoor season to win a state title in this event, and becomes the second to ever do it, either season, joining Stephanie Baima, who became the Division 3 champion back in 2007.
Osgood joins Laura Winn, Alexcia Luna, Emma Garrity and Kulis as the lone indoor state champions. Last May she joined Cheryl Branscombe, Mary McNaughton, Jenn Rago (3 times), Baima, Kulis (twice) and Sarah LaVita as outdoor champs.
“It feels amazing that I have won two state championships, but I'm focused on what happens next,” said Osgood. “I am so excited to take the next step and compete at All-States next weekend and compete at the New Balance Nationals in March.”
Wednesday's high jump competition was a grind, and also crowded.
“At first high jump was taking a while since there were so many kids. I was the last one to jump. When it was my time to jump I was a little nervous because I had been sitting for so long, but once I jumped and cleared 4-10 on the first attempt and all my nerves went away,” she said.
“I was very happy I cleared all my heights on the first attempt because that really got me in the lead. I knew I could clear 4-10 and 5-0 on the first attempt because I had before.”
Nine days earlier Osgood cleared 5-3 and 5-4 for the first time in her career. The 5-4 mark gave her the Middlesex League championship title. After clearing 4-10 and 5-0, the event was down to five jumpers who had to clear 5-2.
“At 5-2, I wasn't sure I was going to clear it on the first attempt because sometimes it takes me longer to clear that height. One of the girls who jumped before me cleared 5-2 first attempt and I knew that if I wanted a shot at winning then I needed to clear it on the first attempt too. I did and I was so happy,” said Osgood.
She didn't miss on any of her attempts at 5-2, while along the way the others including Kaitlyn Nickelson of Diman Voc Tech, Catrena Ghattas of Pembroke, Natalie Mutschler of Hanover and Winter Smith of Pentucket, all missed it at one point or another.
“Mollie didn't miss until she attempted 5-4. There were five girls who all cleared 5-2 and she was the only one who was clean,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “She jumped well and there's some things that she can work on. She's happy that she won but I know that she wishes that she had jumped higher.
“When the last girl went out at 5-4, Mollie was the last jumper so she knew that she had it won at that point, so she went in and decided to jump away from the bar (and not attempt it) but her first two jumps (at 5-4) were good. She's excited about going to All-States. She's also going to do the pentathlon along with Alexis Melvin. Mollie will also be going to the Nationals to jump.”
Osgood had a busy day also competing in the hurdles, but her top event and priority was the high jump and making sure she did everything fundamentally sound.
“The main things I was focusing on was knee drive and keeping my lean for the higher heights. The day before I honestly did not have the best jumps at practice so I did not know how the meet was going to go. But I like to say that a bad pre-meet means a good meet.
“Coach Patrone has been working with me on a lot of things this year to help me get to higher heights. I still need to work on driving my knee up and keeping my lean. I will fix this by focusing mainly on those corrections and practicing all week until the All-State meet on Saturday.”
