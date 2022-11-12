LYNNFIELD - In the end, the Lynnfield High boys soccer team topped Wilmington in the first round of the Div. 3 state tournament, but the effort by the Wildcats was certainly symbolic of what this group brought to the table this season according to veteran WHS coach Steve Scanlon.
“One thing I’ve always admired about this team is that even when they’re overmatched in the Middlesex League a little bit, they always fight to the end,” Scanlon said. “There is no quit in them, they battle hard every night against good teams and they did the same thing today.”
Wilmington trailed 2-0 midway through the first half before rallying and eventually falling to the Pioneers, 3-2.
The Wildcats trailed 3-1 before senior Dillon McGrath converted a penalty kick 11 minutes into the second half. In the remaining 29 minutes, Wilmington had several chances to tie the score including a nice pass from Ben Marvin to senor Dominic Feeney for a shot, a blast from 20 yards away from junior Aidan Burke and a bid by McGrath that sailed just over Lynnfield’s goal with 13 minutes to go.
Senior John McNamara, junior Dan Lagunilla and junior Jonathan Foresyth also had scoring bids late.
Lynnfield senior Drew Damiani made a big clear away from the Pioneer goal in the closing moments.
“They did a good job battling back and we were storming the fort there (at the end),” added Scanlon, “but that’s nice team over there. We knew they were a good team.”
Freshman Rocco Scenna and sophomore Dillon Reilly gave Lynnfield the 2-0 lead early.
With 18:31 left in the first half, McGrath put the Wildcats on the board.
“Something that plagued us all year was scoring goals,” Scanlon said. “In the Middlesex League it’s tough anyways, not a lot of teams score a lot, but we really struggled to score. Only in the last quarter of the season did we really start getting a couple of goals.”
Before halftime, the Pioneers added an important goal that ended up being the game winner when sophomore Joel Anthony scored with just under three minutes left in the half.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we won,” said Lynnfield coach Brent Monroe. “Wilmington always plays hard. Nothing is easy with them.”
“I’m proud of the way we battled,” Scanlon said.
Defensively, WHS was led by senior Gilberto DaSilva, junior Robert Elliot and Burke while senior Ryan Wilson and junior Ethan Kennedy also played well.
“It’s the quality of how you play every match that’s going to matter,” Scanlon said. “Only one game in the regular season (was lopsided). We played Arlington 1-0, we tied Winchester 1-1, lost to Melrose by a goal both times. We battled some good teams.”
Scanlon said he’ll miss this group.
“It’s a good bunch of kids,” he said. “They’re hard workers and they compete the whole way.”
Other seniors leaving the program for Wilmington include Austin Farrell, Patrick LeBlanc, Charles Maiella, Cooper Loisel, Mark Donovan, Lukas Charini, Moaid Said, Tom Sica and Matt Steinmetz.
