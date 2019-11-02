WILMINGTON — It is not the game they were hoping to be playing on the first Friday in November, but the Wilmington High Football team will be more than ready to play when they host Saugus in a non-playoff game Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
The Wildcats, who were eliminated from the Division 4 North Sectional Tournament with a 35-14 loss to Wakefield last Friday night, will bring a 2-5 record into Friday night’s contest. They will take on a 1-6 Saugus club, who will be coming out of the Division 5 North non-qualifying bracket.
Wilmington High head coach Craig Turner is warning his team not to be fooled by the Sachems record. Playing in the Northeastern South League, Saugus will enter Friday night’s game battle tested after a season of being challenged on a weekly basis.
"It is hard to really get a read on them because the film we have on them is against two very good football teams,” Turner said. “They played a very difficult schedule with Marblehead both Lynn schools and Revere. They also lost to Bedford who is 7-0 in overtime. So, the success hasn't been there for them this season but they've played some really fantastic teams."
In that regard the two teams certainly have something in common. While Saugus’s losses have come to playoff teams like Bedford by a score of 33-30 in the season opener as well as undefeated Revere, and the trio of Lynn English, Lynn Classical and Marblehead, each of whom finished 5-2, the Wildcats have also faced their share of challenges.
While their two wins have come against Watertown and Burlington, they have suffered losses to Woburn, Bishop Fenwick, Melrose, Stoneham and Wakefield, with all except Woburn having qualified for the post season.
Saugus will bring some talented skill position players into Alumni Stadium on Friday, led by senior quarterback Christian Correia, running backs Marvens Jean and Sal Franco and wide receiver Javier Martinez.
The Sachems are under the direction of first year head coach Steve Cummings, who was formerly the head coach at Wakefield High
“I know Coach Cummings from my first year at Wilmington High. He's a high quality coach and I think given the situation both our teams are in we're both looking forward to a competitive game,” Turner said. “They have a very good running back and their quarterback can make some plays as well with both his arm and his legs.
“Defensively they are aggressive and try to get after you up front. We'll have to really be locked in up front."
Wilmington will counter with seniors Christian Robarge and Bailey Smith, the team’s top two offensive players. Robarge has split time at QB and wide receiver and ranks second on the team in passing yards, second on the team in rushing yards and his first in receiving yards, accumulating almost 700 yards between the three.
Smith is first in rushing with exactly 500 yards with seven touchdowns.
Kickoff is at 7:00 pm at Alumni Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.