WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls' soccer team came through with a pair of 2-0 victories over Middlesex League Liberty School teams, Belmont and Reading, while in between those battles, the team fell to Beverly, 1-0, in a non-league game on Saturday.
In the win over Belmont, the 'Cats controlled a lot of the play, and really played sound soccer from start to finish. Jessie McCullough scored the first goal as she came in off the right side of the net, blasted a hard low shot which was saved, but she followed that up, crashing the net and putting home the loose ball home for what proved to be the game winner.
In the second half, about four minutes in, Alyson Colantuoni scored on a shot that landed just inside the post from the left side to make it 2-0.
"We played very well. I thought for the kids who set on the field for the first time ever in a varsity game showed a lot of composure and played well," said Hendee. "I think I made the comment (to the Town Crier) before that we don't have as much speed as we have had in the past, but I think overall team speed, we have a lot.
"Defensively, they did a real nice job. There were a couple of times I was happy when (Belmont) couldn't finish (their chances), but overall they did a good job."
Goalie Alyssa Morrison made five saves to record the shut out.
In the loss to Beverly, Ceirra Merritt scored the lone goal which held up for Panthers' first-year coach Samantha Charest to notch her first career victory.
Then on Tuesday, Wilmington got back to the win column with a convincing 2-0 win over Reading.
"We carried most of the play and had several good opportunities to score but couldn’t finish off a goal until the second half," said Hendee. "Alyssa Granara had two beautiful assists on the goals, one to Annie Wingate and the other to Kali Almeida, both of whom finished from close range.
“The defense held Reading to only three shots on goal, while also providing an offensive punch with attacking runs out of the back. Amber Flynn, Jenna Sweeney and Amanda Broussard’s midfield play created many opportunities to score in transition."
Wilmington will return home for a tilt against the returning state champions of Winchester on Thursday starting at 4:15 pm, before having six days off to host Burlington on the 18th.
