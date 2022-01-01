Last Thursday night, the 13 members of the Wilmington Wrestling program who won 100 matches in their careers were honored prior to the Wildcats dual meet with Winchester. Pictured above are members of the 100-win club, Mike St. Aubin, Fox Maxwell, Shawn Adams, Alex Furlong, Shane Penney, Sam Jennings, Joe Ganley, Roman Walsh, Evan Walsh, Cody Halliday and Dave Hanley, representing his brother, Derek. Not pictured are fellow 100-win club members, Michael Sorrentino and Steve Sughrue (Courtesy photo)