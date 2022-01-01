WILMINGTON – Throughout the history of the Wilmington High School wrestling program, many great wrestlers have come through the program, winning sectional titles, league championships, or even state championships. It has been a program that has done the school and the town on of Wilmington proud.
But only a select few of those wrestlers can say they have reached the elusive 100-win plateau that is so meaningful to anyone who has ever taken to the mat. In the long and storied history of the program, in fact, only 13 wrestlers have accomplished this great achievement. Last Thursday night at Cushing Gymnasium, those 13 outstanding athletes were honored in a ceremony prior to the Wildcats dual meet with Winchester, with a new banner listing the number of wins each of them were able to achieve.
The list of 100-win wrestlers is an impressive one to say the least, led of course by the late Derek Hanley, who posted an amazing 153-33 record during his career, which also include an All-State championship at 145 pounds in his senior season of 2003, as well as a second place finish in the All New England Tournament that same season.
But Hanley was certainly not alone in creating great memories for the Wildcats, as he was joined on the banner by legends such a Cody Halliday, with 135 wins, Steve Sughrue with 133, Michael Sorrentino with 132, Evan Walsh (123) Roman Walsh (117), Joe Ganley (114), Sam Jennings (113), Shane Penney (107) Alex Furlong (106) Fox Maxwell (106), Shawn Adams (105) and Michael St. Aubin (100).
Nearly all of the wrestlers returned to Wilmington High last Thursday for the ceremony, with Hanley being represented by his older brother David, and all were thrilled to be back among their peers with whom they created so many great memories.
David Hanley looked back fondly on the brilliant career of his brother Derek, who passed away in December of 2016 at the age of 31. His career included not only the aforementioned All-State title and New England finalist, but also a pair of state championships in 2002 and 2003 as well as three sectional titles. Derek’s career numbers were beyond amazing, but even more than his tremendous accomplishments on the mat, a night like last Thursday brought back a flood of memories for David and his family.
“It’s great. It’s great to see a lot of faces I haven’t seen in a lot of years. For me and for my entire family, these were, what we believe were the best years of Derek’s life. We had the most fun as a family being together and watching Derek wrestle,” David said. “The whole extended family would come to all his matches, especially the end of the year, the state finals and all that kind of stuff. It’s emotional and it is really nice, especially now around the holidays to see Derek honored like this and see so many familiar faces that I have a lot of love and respect for.”
David, who is two years older than Derek who was an athlete himself at Wilmington High, putting together an impressive hockey career of his own for the Wildcats. But regardless of his own accomplishments, he was sure to never miss one of his brother’s matches or football games.
“He had an impressive career. He was just a great athlete. Derek was a great football player and and unbelievable wrestler. My whole family was always so proud to see his name in the paper or see his arm go up at the end of a match or at the end of the year,” David said. “He was a two time state champion and he always just made us so proud and he still does. We are really proud to honor his memory and see his name up there and have so many people in the program still look up to him.”
Michael St. Aubin earned his way onto the new banner in one of the final matches of his tremendous career with the Wildcats, and he may exemplify as much as anyone, what it means to be a Wildcat wrestler. Finishing with exactly 100 wins in his career, with a fantastic 100-20 overall record, the 2005 graduate of WHS looked back on his great career, and acknowledged that at the time of reaching his milestone victory, he had no idea he was on the verge of history, as he was instead simply focused on doing whatever he could to help his team win while wrestling at 135 pounds.
He did recall, however, the tremendous support he received throughout his career.
“It was great. The family support I always got was great,” St. Aubin recalled. “I didn’t know I needed the 100th win at the time. I didn’t deal with numbers and things like that. I just went out and do your job, because that’s what we were trained to do.”
For St. Aubin, one of the most special parts of Thursday night's ceremony was reconnecting with so many of those wrestlers who he worked so hard with during his high school years.
“It’s awesome to see so many familiar faces. A lot of those guys up on that banner are guys I wrestled with personally," St. Aubin said. "Derek, Roman Evan Sorrentino, Halliday, Furlong. We were all in the same room working together.”
Another great aspect of the night was sharing it with his family, especially his children.
“It’s great. I get to show my kids my name up there," St. Aubin said. "I tell them daddy was a wrestler, and he did great and so forth and now they get to actually see it. Hopefully they will get into it now too.”
Current Wildcats coach Pete Mitchell, who was an assistant coach for many years with the Wildcats and saw much of the great history being made, was thrilled to see so many former wrestlers return to Wilmington High for this special night.
“I think it is great for the guys coming back, number one. I coached most of these guys, and I saw what it took to get to that level," Mitchell said. "And having their former head coach Mike Pimentel here was great too. He was responsible for many of those W’s, and it was so nice to see him in the stands supporting our guys tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.