WILMINGTON — This was not exactly how the Wilmington High Boys Hockey team wanted to spend their Senior Day.
Facing a powerhouse Stoneham team, the Wildcats simply could muster enough offense to pull off the upset, falling by a score of 4-1 to drop their record on the season to 1-5-3. Stoneham, meanwhile, improved to 5-1-1 on the season on their way to wrapping up the Middlesex League Freedom Division two days later when they once again defeated the Wildcats by the same 4-1 score.
Saturday’s game was somewhat of an exercise in frustration for the Wildcats, who actually competed very well with the Spartans, trailing only 1-0 at the end of the first half, and tying the game early in the second half. But the inability to consistently put the puck in the net once again came back to haunt them, as despite their best efforts they could not keep up with the powerful Spartans, who outshot the Wildcats 32-23 for the game.
“Scoring goals has been a problem for us for the past couple of weeks,” Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon said. “We are doing a lot of shooting from forty feet out, but nothing in close. At least these last couple of games we had two good halves of work. For two or three games in a row before that, we were playing only one half of the game and that was really nerve wracking. I thought the effort was good all night tonight.”
Stoneham got the better of the play in the opening ten minutes or so of the first half, but senior goalie Sam Cedrone was equal to the task for the Wildcats, making several big saves to keep the game scoreless. Cedrone had no chance however, on Stoneham’s first goal of the game, when the Spartans Gavin Tobias was left uncovered in front and potted a rebound high into the corner for a 1-0 lead with 9:55 left in the period.
“We should have had a defenseman or a forward in front, and we had neither,” Scanlon said. “Most teams in the league are going to score that goal when you are that wide open.”
Stoneham continued to pressure the Wildcats for much of the rest of the period. The Spartans put Cedrone to the test several times, particularly on a great individual effort by Joseph Kranufuss, who made a great individual effort for a nice opportunity with 5:28 left in the half, but once again Cedrone was equal to the task with a nice pad save.
Wilmington senior James Kourkoutas had a nice bid of his own from the right faceoff circle with 4:20 left in the half, but he was denied and the teams went to the break with Stoneham leading 1-0.
Wilmington wasted no time at all in getting the equalizer early in the second half, when senior assistant captain Chris Bernazani put in a rebound of a Matt Pendenza shot just 20 seconds into the frame. Pendenza put a nice shot on the Stoneham goalie and the puck nearly trickled through, but before the keeper could reach for the loose puck, Bernazzani slammed it home to tie the game.
“We got off to a great start there in the second half, and looked like we had some momentum going, but we just couldn’t keep that going,” Scanlon said.
At least part of the reason they were unable to sustain their momentum was that they were spending too much time in the penalty box, with Kolby Horgan giving the lead back to the Spartans with 12:54 left in the game on a power play goal to make the score 2-1.
A short while later, the Wildcats were back in the box, picking up back-to-back penalties, being forced to kill off a 5-on-3 situation for 54 seconds. They did indeed kill off both penalties, but any hope of regaining momentum was gone.
“Penalties continue to be an issue for us,” Scanlon said. “You get some momentum going and you feel a goal possibly coming and then we stop our own momentum with a penalty. It goes on every game.”
Senior goalie Alex Fitzler replaced Cedrone in net in the second half for the Wildcats. Like his teammate, he made several big saves to keep his team in the game, with his best stop coming with four minutes left on a terrific pad save to keep the deficit at 2-1.
“They are both very equal,” Scanlon said of Cedrone and Fitzler. “We have been alternating, but with it being Senior Night, we wanted to give each of them a half, and I felt like they both played great. If you leave people uncovered, they are going to score goals in this league.”
Fitzler had no chance on the Spartans next goal, when Horgan scored his second goal of the game with 3:27 left on a nice wrist shot. Stoneham would add and empty net goal with seven seconds left for the 4-1 final.
Scanlon was disappointed with the loss, but understands that it is more difficult than usual for his team to snap out of their scoring slump.
“The goal for this season was to give the players a place to play and a chance to play. Records and things like that are going to be secondary, but in a small ten game season when you go into a dry spell it is tough to come out of,” Scanlon said. “In a 20-game season, if you are struggling scoring for a couple of games, you can snap out of it, but it is tough in a season like this.”
The Wildcats finished up their regular season on Monday afternoon with another 4-1 loss to Stoneham, this time at Stoneham Arena. Stoneham jumped on top early this time around, scoring twice in the first five minutes, including one power play goal.
After killing off three more power plays the Wildcats cut the lead in half when Anthony Savage’s shot from the point got redirected by Chris Bernazani to make the score 2-1 and that is how the teams would go to the half.
In very similar fashion to Saturday’s game, the Spartans would add two late goals, one of them an empty netter for the 4-1 final, wrapping up the Wildcats regular season at 1-6-3.
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday night, taking on Reading in the first round of the consolation round of the Middlesex League Tournament. Results of the game were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time.
