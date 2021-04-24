WILMINGTON – This week marks the third installment of the All-Time series that the Town Crier is putting together. In previous issues were the Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball teams, and below is my selections for the All-Time WHS Wrestling team. This squad features 17 grapplers, who all have had amazing journeys throughout their days at WHS.
This team is a bit different than soccer and basketball so I won't be putting my own line-ups together, but for a squad of 17 to have seven state champions, all between 1997 and 2008 – is pretty remarkable.
Below are my selections, with their respective weight classes (some are out of alphabetical order for layout purposes).
SHAWN ADAMS (140)
Adams started out wrestling at 119 pounds during his freshman year when he had a 14-23 record, only to turn it around two years later and find himself in the finals of the 140-pound weight class of the Division 3 state final, losing a close 4-2 decision.
Adams had a terrific career, including an overall record of 105-42 record. Additionally, he was a Cape Ann League Champ, a sectional champ and a four-time sectional place finisher, taking fourth twice and fifth twice.
His 105 wins ranks him 10th in program history.
ALEX FURLONG (189/195)
After taking a fourth place as a sophomore, Furlong captured back-to-back sectional championship titles in two different weight classes, 189-pounds in 2011 and 195 pounds the following year. In both cases he went on to have great success at the D3 state meet with a fourth and third place finish.
He had a career record of 106-32, which places him eighth all-time in program history with wins.
JOE GANLEY (126)
In 2020, before the pandemic crushed everything, Ganley picked up his 100th career win as a junior, all the while winning his second sectional title and moving to as a finalist at the D3 state meet. He picked up a win at the All-States and finished the season with a 41-7 record.
The year before as a sophomore, he was fifth at the D3 state meet.
His 104 wins puts him 11th all-time in program history and his still has a season to go – we think or hope so anyway.
PAT HEFFERNAN (135)
His dramatic state championship title – winning 6-5 with a takedown with two seconds left in the fifth match up against a longtime rival Brendan McElligott of Pentucket Regional – is one match I'll never forget. It was by far the best ending of a wrestling match that I have ever seen.
Heffernan ranks as one of the all-time greatest wrestlers, finishing with a 98-36 record with an incredible 80 pins, which included placing fifth and seventh in the all-states, first and third in the state, and first and second in the section and also taking home a league championship title.
At the time of his state title, he broke the single season pin record with 28 and also had a program record of 16 straight pin victories.
DEREK HANLEY (140/145)
No debate about it, Hanley still ranks as the No. 1 wrestler in the history of the program. Recently inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, he ranks first in all-time wins (153), is the only wrestler in program history to win three league championship titles, three sectional titles, two state titles, one all-state title and has the best finisher out of anyone at the New Englands, taking second.
Hanley ended his career with a 153-33 overall record with 67 pins, was first and second at two All-State Meets, was second and fifth at two New England Meets, was a two-time champion and third place finisher at D3 states.
He was the Cape Ann League's Wrestler of the Year in 2003 and also a former Town Crier Athlete of the Year.
He accomplished most of that success while bumping up one or two weight classes, in order to help the team.
Hanley went on and wrestled at Springfield College for a short time.
CODY HALLIDAY (145)
Following in a long line of wrestlers in his family, Halliday certainly ended up with the most accolades, thus he has some bragging rights. He ranks second, only to Derek Hanley for all-time wins after finishing his four-year career with an incredible 135-24 career, doing so with a broken clavicle and with walking pneumonia. He was a relentless worker, competing in off-season tournaments across the country.
When he surpassed the 100-win plateau, at that time he had a record of 103-34 with 43 wins coming by pin.
Besides the wins, he was a four-time sectional place finisher, taking fifth, fourth and third twice, while he was also added a fourth place finish at the D3 states to his highlight reel.
KEN JOYCE (215)
Joyce was the seventh and the last state champion in program history, doing so in 2008. To win the state title, his opponent was 43-0 with 37 pins, while the match before that, he also pulled off a win against another higher seed opponent.
During his senior year, he finished first or second in four different tournaments and had an impressive 16-1 dual meet record.
Joyce finished his career with 75 wins including 55 by pin and also was a sectional champion, while finishing fourth and sixth in the previous seasons.
FOX MAXWELL (138)
From 2013-'14 to the 2015-'16, Maxwell had three years for the ages, winning a total of 106 matches, while he was a three-time sectional place finisher, taking first and was finalist twice. In addition, he was a three-time state place finisher, with third, fourth and seventh places, and he went on to become the fourth grappler in the history of the program to place in the New Englands, taking 8th.
He is currently enjoying a great career at Bridgewater State.
BRIAN MURRAY (145/152)
Murray made WHS history several times, first for establishing the record of fastest pin of four seconds which still stands today, while he was also the program's first ever two-time sectional champion, accomplishing that in both 1989 and 1990 in two different weight classes, 145 and 152. His title in '90 also earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award from that day.
He also placed fifth at the state meet during his junior season.
MIKE RUSSO (188)
Much like Tate did as the first to win a state title, Russo was the first wrestler in WHS history to win a sectional title and the first to place at the state meet.
After taking fifth in the section as a junior back in 1980, he won the sectional title and moved on to place fifth at the state meet during the 1981 season.
His senior year, he was also selected as an All-Conference wrestler for the Merrimack Valley Conference.
MIKE SORRENTINO (112/125)
Sorrentino enjoyed tremendous success on the mat, which included posting an overall record of 132-55 – the 132 times his arm was raised puts him fourth in program history.
In addition to that, he was one of a handful of grapplers to place three times in the D3 North Sectional Meet, taking fourth, third and second. The same year, 2006, that he was a finalist in the sectionals, he went on to place fifth at the D3 state meet.
MIKE ST. AUBIN (135)
His dedication and passion for the sport was second to none, always go to off-season camps, including one in Nevada to get better, St. Aubin certainly is among the best to ever compete here.
The final victory of his career gave him No. 100, which currently puts him 12th all-time in wins. He closed out his career with two league championship titles, a championship and fourth place finish at the sectionals, a third place at the D3 state meet and a fifth place finish at the all-states.
MARC SOLLAZZO (152)
In his junior and senior seasons, Sollazzo emerged as a force to be reckoned with and he proved that with his results. He was crowned the program's third ever state champion back in 2001 and I'll never forget him saying afterwards, “I really can't believe this, but I feel like a million bucks.”
In addition to that milestone, he was a sectional champ, a two-time Cape Ann League champ, and also chalked up a third place at both the sectionals and states and a fourth place at the all-states. During his senior year, he won four tournament titles, Wilmington, Georgetown, Haverhill and was the program's first ever champion at Mt. Anthony in Vermont.
He finished his career with 88 wins with 55 coming by pin.
STEVE SUGHRUE (103/125)
Of the seven wrestlers who have won a state championship title, all but two were seniors, Hanley as a junior and Sughrue as a sophomore. He entered the state meet as a sophomore with a 43-2 record.
The next year, he bumped up two weight classes and finished second at the state meet.
Sughrue finished his career with a 133-31 record, ranking him third all-time in victories. He was also a league champion, sectional champion, a sectional finalist twice and one season finished sixth in the entire state.
He did all of that while being diabetic.
BILL TATE (130)
Tate made WHS Wrestling and school history for that matter when he captured the program's first state championship title back in 1997 – and I believe that opened the door for many other younger guys to follow suit which they did.
During his senior year, Tate finished with a 41-6 record, was not only a D3 sectional and state champion, he went on to place seventh in the entire state and then fifth in all of New England, becoming the first grappler to reach that elite status. He was also a National High School Qualifier.
During the sectionals, he was named the meet's Most Outstanding Wrestler and during his senior year he won three tournament titles with Wilmington, Pentucket and Haverhill.
EVAN WALSH (130)
Each year he got better, and so did his results. He went from finishing third to second to winning a sectional championship title. He also improved his mark at the D3 state meet going from fifth to second as a senior.
After holding down his opponent in the final seconds to win the sectional title, he said about the win, “It means to much to me. Wrestling is my passion, it's the thing I'm pretty good at.”
Indeed, so true. Walsh ranks fifth in program history in wins, as he had an overall record of 123-52.
ROMAN WALSH (135)
He ranks sixth all-time with 117 wins with 62 pins and is one of seven athletes in the history of the program to celebrate a state championship, doing so in dramatic fashion in 2003. He is also just one of four wrestlers to have placed at the New Englands, taking third.
He finished his career as a two-time state place finisher, also taking a sixth, placing third at the all-state meet, was a sectional champion, while being a finalist two other times and was a two-time Cape Ann League champion. His senior year, he was 52-6 with 25 pins.
After high school, he went on to wrestle for four years at WPI, where he was a captain. At one point of his career, he had held the program's all-time win record, which was just recently broken.
COACH: MIKE PIMENTAL
I said it back in January and I'll say it again, how is Mike Pimental not in the WHS Hall of Fame?
Before Pimental arrived, no team had won a sectional title, no individual had won 100 matches in his career, no individuals won a state or all-state title, and no individual placed in the New Englands.
In 19 years, he finished with an overall record of 192-158-5, which included winning a Division 3 North Sectional crown.
Under his guidance there was an all-state champion, eight state champions, 16 sectional champions, 24 league champions, three wrestlers who placed at the New Englands and nine kids who surpassed 100 career wins.
Not only is he a Hall of Fame coach in my mind, but one of the all-time greatest coaches I've ever come across in any sport, any town. Add to that he's 100x better person than a coach. We surely miss him around here.
