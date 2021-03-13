BURLINGTON — So much of the game of volleyball is the fundamentals, serving, passing, hitting and defending. Certainly the Wilmington High School team is young, relatively inexperienced and had just four practices together heading into Saturday morning's season opener in the abbreviated schedule. Along with a new coach, new system of playing and COVID-19 protocols, it's expected that things will take some time before the team can unite and execute those fundamental skills on a consistent basis.
That being said, there were glimpses of that great execution against Burlington, but also glimpses of that rust from not playing for over 16 months and that inexperience which led to mistakes.
After winning the first set 25-20 with very limited errors, the 'Cats lost three straight (17-25, 15-25 and 20-25) as Burlington limited its own mistakes and elevated their overall play to take the season opener, 3-1.
It seemed like Wilmington lost a lot of points with serving or serve-receive. The 'Cats lost eight total points with serves not going over the net and on the other side Burlington had 20 serves that were not returned as well as seven additional aces. That’s a swing of 35 points through the four sets.
“I think the trouble wasn't as much serve-receive as it was out of system balls so we were having trouble defending on balls that were hit where we weren't expecting it to go and not necessarily off the serve because I thought the girls played well defensively,” said first-year head coach Lauren Donoghue. “We have good servers and some pretty good defenders, but trying to find what works offensively for us is going to take a little time.
“We have some new hitters so it's just something that we are working on, both swinging and blocking. I think we gave up points on unforced errors and we also made some defensive errors on our part, too. It certainly wasn't covering the blockers in certain positions or covering their swingers.”
In the early goings of the first set, the lead was exchanged or tied 14 different times. It was knotted at 10-10 when it was Alyssa Frucia's turn to serve and she not only got her ball over the net, but it eventually led to two points with kills from Khrystyna Fedynyak and Maddie McCarron, which gave the 'Cats the lead and they never looked back in that set.
Wilmington made it 18-12 after a kill from Meghan O'Mahony. Later on, Burlington closed it to 23-19, but another kill from McCarron before a Burlington error led to the 'Cats taking the first one.
The early part of set two had five lead exchanges until Burlington went up 6-5 and went on to lead the rest of the way building leads of 10-6, 19-11 and then closing it out at 25-17.
Burlington was up 2-1 in the third set and lead the rest of the way, but game four was different. The 'Cats had leads of 7-4 and 8-7, before the game was tied at 10-10. From there it was all Burlington, who led 23-17 before a nice comeback bid by Frucia (3 straight service points) cut it to 23-20, but the Red Devils scored the final two points to win it.
“There's some work that needs to be done but overall I think it was more positive than what the girls had expected,” said Donoghue. “To start the season winning the first set of your first match is pretty good, but there's work to be done and we need to take it one step at a time.”
McCarron led the way with nine service points and five kills, while, Fedynyak had eight service points, as did Frucia. O'Mahony added four kills.
Wilmington will host Burlington this Saturday for a noon start.
“It's challenging with just four practices and six returning varsity players, but today I did mix in some players, who were not returners and I think it did work well but again there's always room for improvement,” said Donoghue.
