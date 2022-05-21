WILMINGTON – Before the current group of seniors entered Wilmington High School, between the girls outdoor and indoor track, and cross-country teams, the three programs had one league title in school history, coming in 2016 with the indoor title.
Back on May 10th, the 2022 girls outdoor team defeated Burlington in the final dual meet of the season, which gave the team its second straight Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title. Those are now grouped with the indoor title from this past winter season, as well as the cross-country title from this past fall.
“Honestly, it's been really crazy. If you had asked me before my senior year that I would be on four league championship teams, I wouldn't have believed you,” said senior Angie Zaykovskaya, one of the team's captains after last Thursday's practice.
With that much success beforehand, this extremely talented team – which includes five seniors heading off to complete in Division 1 college programs and three more to compete at the D3 level – there had to be some pressure heading into the season knowing the title was there for the taking, right?
“I don't want to say that we came into the season expecting (the league title), but we were looking pretty strong all season so we had high hopes. It's still pretty surreal to all of us, especially to win three times in a row,” said Zaykovskaya. “We just (go into every season) knowing (that we need a) full-team effort and having everyone together trying to accomplish the same goal is pretty helpful.”
There's a handful of reasons for the success. Certainly the talent is there. There's been a solid core of athletes who have improved together over the last few years, but there's also a handful of newcomers to this year's team who have been a big part of the success. On top of all of that, both Zaykovskaya and another one of the captains Isabelle Puccio, said the program has elevated its status even further because the girls and the boys train together.
“The workouts have helped a lot, especially being grouped up with the boys,” said Puccio, one of the team's more consistent and reliable throwers over the years. “Knowing that we're all doing them together and we're all suffering together. Knowing that we're all doing it together, we're all doing the same things, that helps all of us get through it.”
She said having the boys with the girls has helped in so many ways.
“It's been fun. At the beginning of the season we were doing a lot of strength training and when the (boys) would see me bench pressing (weights), they would say 'Oh my God, I didn't know you could lift that much'? And I was like 'yeah, I can lift that much'. The boys have just been very supportive,” said Puccio. “When we're throwing, they'll come over and watch, and if we're not cheering on our girls in the relay races, we'll go over and be there for them, too. It's a really good environment.”
With consecutive 5-0 seasons and back-to-back league title trophies, and already the program's first-ever Division 4 State Relay Championship, certainly this team is not content, and would like more fancy pieces of medal coming to the high school. That starts with Thursday's Middlesex League Championship Meet where they will go up against Division 1 power Lexington, a program that has ruled the league for almost a decade now.
“We're looking pretty strong and we have more big goals now that the championship meets are here. If we all continue to work together and just be a team like we have been, we'll get there,” said Zaykovskaya.
Either way win or last place in any of these upcoming post-season meets, this senior class which includes captains Amanda Broussard, Shea Cushing, Olivia Erler, Puccio and Zaykovskaya, as well as Kaitlyn Doherty, Celia Kulis, Sarah LaVita, Tayla McDonald, Madison Mulas and Lilly Rubin, have all had a big part in the incredible two-year run.
“We have the chemistry (with the seniors) but I also think (part of our success) is because of the younger girls, and the girls who have been pulled in from other sports. We're just trying to make everyone comfortable, knowing that these workouts are terrible,” said Zaykovskaya with a laugh, before concluding, “but we're all doing them together.”
On Thursday, both the Girls and the Boys teams will participate in the annual Middlesex League Championship Meet, which will be held at Burlington High starting at 3:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.