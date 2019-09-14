WILMINGTON — For the first time since 2015 and for the fourth time since joining the Middlesex League, the Wilmington and Woburn High School Football teams will meet, with this match-up coming Friday night at Alumni Stadium beginning at 7 pm.
The two teams met back in the first two seasons that Wilmington was in the Middlesex League as league crossover games in 2011 and '12.
Woburn won the first match-up, 39-29, as Chucky Ortiz was a one-man show showing four touchdowns in all, including three on the ground with his 171 rushing yards as well as returning an interception for another score.
Wilmington returned the favor the following year coming away with a 10-0 win as James O'Regan was the one-man show, scoring the game's only touchdown, while also booting field goal.
Then in 2015 during a loser's bracket game of the new playoff system, Woburn defeated Wilmington, 35-6.
The Tanners are coming off a 5-6 record from last year. On paper this season, the team is young and rather inexperienced, but third-year head coach Jack Belcher has said that "it's not a rebuilding season." Woburn returns four starters on offense and six on defense. The team's tri-captains are all important members of the team with Alec Cruz as a tight end/outside linebacker, Nick Coviello, who is a three-year starter at tackle, and David Langlois has been shifted from guard to fullback on offense, and then plays middle linebacker on defense.
Logan Wilson, who is known for his speed and athleticism, takes over as the team's quarterback.
Defensively Woburn plays in a 4-4 system.
As for Wilmington, the 'Cats were defeated 28-7 to Billerica on Friday night in an Endowment Game. The 'Cats played extremely well throughout the night, just several plays end up hurting them, including falling short on a fourth down conversion and having an interception returned for a touchdown.
Offensively, quarterback Tristan Ciampa completed 10-of-21 passes for 131 yards with a TD strike to Stephen Smolinsky.
This will be Woburn's opening game of the season and the Tanners will take on Burlington next week in another non-league game, while Wilmington will travel to face Bishop Fenwick, fresh off it's big win over returning Division 6 Super Bowl Champion and league rival Stoneham.
