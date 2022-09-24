WILMINGTON – Things haven't gone as planned for the Wilmington High School Volleyball team. It was expected that the team would take some lumps this season, since so many seniors and starting players had graduated, but through the first five games of the season, it seems like the team has to go backwards, and work on some basics at practice in order to get back to where it needs to be in order to compete in the tough Middlesex League.
This past week, the 'Cats were defeated by Arlington 3-2 and then Wakefield, 3-0 (25-13, 25-23 and 25-13) to fall to 0-5 on the season. In those five matches, the 'Cats have only won the two sets against Arlington.
The 'Cats played significantly better against Arlington than the Wakefield game. In that loss, head coach Lauren Donoghue decided to mix things up and move middle hitter Maddie McCarron to the outside, just to see if something would work.
“I did try to put Maddie on the outside to try something different because she does play all the way around with defense, but in the second set against Wakefield, part of the reason why I think we were competing better was because I did move her back to the middle where she was comfortable,” said Donoghue.
McCarron is really the only player with true varsity experience back from last year. A handful of girls did play quite a bit, but weren't on the floor nearly every minute of every set. That being said, putting all new players on the floor together and making them all work together has taken longer than Donoghue has anticipated.
“We're not doing a good job of communicating. Part of that is I think for whatever reason they are not gelling well on the court,” she said. “There seems to be a lot of uncertainty and gaining one another's trust is something that we're trying to work on. (For example) calling and committing to the ball and having your teammates trust that you are going to get it.
“Truthfully, offensively is not the struggle that we're having. In prior years, we struggled with being able to have multiple girls being able to swing at the ball. That for the most part has not been an issue. Our mistakes for the most part are all with serve and receive and in some instances, moving the ball around more would be helpful.”
For many years the program has struggled with more mental mistakes than physical ones and Donoghue is hoping that can change quickly.
“We're also struggling with the mental toughness aspect. We went into the Wakefield match playing as if we had already lost. We need the team to start building confidence. The way we played against Winchester, if we played that way against Wakefield, we would have won. In that Winchester game, we did a great job of playing aggressively, picking up things that maybe they didn't expect to pick up before and that didn't happen against Wakefield.”
On Tuesday night, the tides did turn as the Wildcats came away with a 3-1 win over Stoneham. After dropping the first set, 20-25, the ‘Cats came back to win the next three, 25-15, 25-8 and 25-22.
McCarron finished with 11 kills, Shaylan Bresnahan had six, while Annabelle Lozzi and Sofia Scalfani had three each. McCarron and Mia Vestal combined for a whopping 21 aces.
“We played well overall. I’m happy that we won and I’m looking forward to Thursday’s match,” said Donoghue.
Wilmington is on the road on Thursday against Watertown and then Tuesday against Medford before hosting No. 15 ranked Melrose on the 29th starting at 6 pm.
