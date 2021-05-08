WILMINGTON – Like all of the other spring sports teams across the state, the Wilmington High School baseball team has limited practices and times to get ready for this upcoming season. Numbers are down across the state due to the pandemic, yet baseball will begin on Thursday with a game against Burlington.
At the time of the interview with veteran head coach Aldo Caira, the team had just three practices in which makes it difficult to access exactly what the team has at this point. But in those three days, Caira is optimistic knowing he has some kids who can certainly play.
“It's way too early to (really gauge anything), but so far I do like the way the kids have been swinging the bats for not playing (for two years),” said Caira. “Some of them did play over the summer and some played in the fall league and that was good as you can see that.
“We have a lot of strong kids on this team who can hit line drives. Matt (Vinal) Marcello (Misuraca) and Garett (Moretto), and the two Gallucci's, (Derek and Drew) they hit the ball really well. Joey Dynan is another one. We're going to be competitive this year.”
In 2019, the 'Cats finished 10-11 overall, which included a first round state tournament loss to Dracut. The 'Cats were slated to have almost that entire team back in 2020, but the season was canceled with COVID-19. Many of those kids ended up graduating last spring, so now the 2021 roster is comprised of four returning players – who are also this year's captains – with varsity experience, the Gallucci Twins, James McCarron and Nicolas Piazza.
Piazza will return as the team's catcher, McCarron will play first base and also see some time on the hill, mostly in relief, Drew will play second base and Derek will be in center field.
“I think we're going to be strong up the middle. Nico will be catching, Drew will be at second and then Tyler (Fenton) will be at short when Joey (Dynan) pitches, and then Joey at short when Tyler pitches. Derek will be in center field so that will be a pretty solid up the middle group. I like Nate (Packer) in left field, he's really quick and he can catch the ball. Right field is a question mark right now.”
The options right now for right field could be between seniors Jason Davey, Sam Cedrone and Ryan Forcina, as well as sophomore Burke Zimmer, who will see time on the mound. Or another option could be moving someone from the infield to that open spot.
“First base will be Jimmy (McCarron). I have three third basemen which is an issue right now,” said Caira. “It's a huge issue. I have Garrett, I have Marcello and I have Matt, who all play third base and who can all catch, which is another plus. To find them all playing time will be another issue. I'll have Matt play some first base and maybe in right field a little bit, maybe have another one DH, just to keep everyone's bats in the line-up. Those three guys are probably going to be the strongest hitters in our line-up.”
That leaves the final spots to the pitching staff and through the first few days of pre-season, Caira likes what he has and also thinks there's real strong depth there as well.
“One of the reasons why we went with two teams instead of three (with the freshmen team) is because when I originally started to look at numbers, we really only had three pitchers on varsity so I needed at least three more,” said Caira. “I was able to bring three more pitchers up who I think are going to be very, very solid. Tyler Fenton is going to play at Rivier and he's going to be a pretty decent pitcher. Joey Dynan is a junior so they will be 1A and 1B and then we have Jimmy McCarron, who will throw some innings.
“With just two games a week, we'll probably go with Fenton and Dynan and Jimmy will see relief. Burke Zimmer, Jacob Roque and Jack Twoomey also all throw the ball really well and pretty hard as well. They will all be used because of the pitch count that has been put in place.”
Wilmington had to forgo the freshmen team and just have a JV squad and former players Chris Grecco and Chris Frissore share the coaching duties for that squad.
“Across the league, the numbers are down. I know Burlington is in the same boat as us,” said Caira. “I'm not sure what it is, I would imagine COVID is the main reason because we have never had numbers like this. We have 34 right now between the two teams and two years ago I think we had 15 on all three teams so maybe 45 or 46 kids in total. It's tough but as a core, I think this varsity team is going to be good. They can hit, I know we can pitch with what I have seen these last three days and we'll see what happens.”
Wilmington will play ten games this season, all home-and-home series with the other Middlesex League Freedom Division teams. The 'Cats will travel to Burlington on Thursday before hosting the Red Devils on Saturday at 1 pm. The other home games will be on Saturday, May 15th vs Wakefield (1 pm), Tuesday the 18th vs Melrose (4 pm), Tuesday the 25th vs Watertown (4 pm) and Monday, May 31st vs Stoneham (1 pm).
