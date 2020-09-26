WILMINGTON – Throughout the last six months of COVID-19 and the country basically shutting down, all of us have had to through obstacles to remain positive and basically keep our own sanity.
For high school kids and in this case the athletes, they had their hearts broken already when the spring season was cancelled. After that, they were on pins and needles everyday wondering if a fall season was going to happen.
Just last week, Wilmington Public Schools made it official that the soccer, field hockey, golf and cross-country programs could compete this fall season — despite major new guidelines and modifications coming from the state and the MIAA. It was also announced from WPS that for the first month or so, the kids would be in remote learning, instead of being in the classrooms with their friends and before their teachers.
On Monday afternoon, you couldn't help but feel for the kids when they were beyond exuberant when the first official day of practices begun.
"It's really weird because you have to sit in front of a camera for six hours and your eyes hurt, and you get headaches," said Gianna Spada, a senior member of the WHS Girls Cross-Country team.
Dealing with the zoom learning sessions is certainly tough, but once 2 pm or so rolls around, those thoughts quickly go on the backburner as the headaches turn to smiles as the student-athletes get to spend a few hours with their friends — all six feet or more apart — while taking up some exercising.
"It's going to be a little different compared to the previous years of tryouts, considering it's going to be more spread out," said Patrick O'Mahony, a senior member of the WHS Boys' Soccer team. "Hopefully as different as it has been the last couple of years, things will be alright for this year. It's been a while since I've seen (my teammates and friends). Even though we are separated, it's still good to see everyone."
Of all the sports, soccer took the biggest hit in terms of drastic modifications and rules. For this year, the players will no longer be allowed to make contact — shoulder-to-shoulder or slide tackling — nor can they head the ball, have throw-ins, and also can't be close to a referee.
"It's definitely going to be crazy and different," said Samantha Papastathis, a senior member of the WHS Girls' Soccer team. "You can't head the ball or make contact, or even go near the referee at all, if you do you will get a card. (The rule changes) are going to be hard to adapt too. You can't head the ball and that's muscle memory.
“You just have to be in the right positions so you (avoid) making contact, you have to guard your player a different way and not how you used to do it. You just have to remember not to (make contact anymore)."
O'Mahony was asked about the changes, and since he is a defender, it will be even more difficult to adjust.
"It's going to be harder as a defender. I'm not going to be able to use my physicality. It's going to be more so intercepting passes, take away dribbling opportunities. Overall, we have been working on that so I think we'll be good for this year."
He added that once the restrictions were lifted in late summer, a small group of players got together to basically run and do a few soccer drills — anything just to get out of the house and avoid talking and dealing with COVID.
"The first three months were very home based but as things got easier, it became better overall," he said. "My summer wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be. I'm looking forward hopefully by the end of the (calendar) year, to be back in school."
Sean Lydon, a senior member of the WHS Boys Cross-Country team, echoed pretty much the same thoughts.
"I think I rolled with it the first few months of it, but then the second half I was ready to go back to school. I was getting antsy."
He was asked if he was able to get any summer training under his belt.
"Over the summer, I did extensive workouts with the other captain, Sean Riley. Originally all of the fields were closed so that's when I was just doing workouts on my own.
I really started to ramp it up when everything opened for the first time and then when we got our informal practices going, we did some mileage over the summer, so we did some good old summer training. It's not too different, just maybe five or six more boys than I had seen throughout the summer."
One change that is constant for every team is every student-athletes (and coach) has to wear a mask. Lydon was asked how that's gone — running with a mask on?
"We haven't really done the running with the masks. I have done a few runs just to see what it was like with it on, so I can comfortably say that it is strange for some and it's going to affect people in certain ways.
"(The other change is) we've been hearing a lot of new things all of the time with the new regulations for the courses, as I think we have to remove part of our course because it kind of shuffles all of us in, so we have to widen the start as well. We'll make it up to regulation."
While that will happen over time, the smiles will continue for these athletes as this season continues to progress,
"(Monday was) a little weird because we haven't had a real practice in like seven months with the spring season being cancelled. It's good to be back with everyone," said Spada. "It was hard just being cooped up in your house, but once (restrictions were lifted) we were distant with our informal practices just to stay socialized. You can't be away from people that long."
Added Papastathis, "(Monday) was great and I finally got to see everyone. I really didn't see my friends that much at all — I wasn't allowed to go out."
FH CAR WASH
The Wilmington High School Field Hockey program will be hosting a Car Wash on Sunday, September 27th from 9:00 am-1 pm at the Fourth of July Building.
Please come out and support the Field Hockey teams. Donations Only. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wilmington Food Pantry.
