Years from now, four Wilmington High School athletes can look back and tell their grandchildren they beat Brockton The Wilmington boys' 4x440-yard relay team of Tom Zaya, Tom Killilea, Tom Aprile and Dan Ballou (or three Toms and a Dan for short) pulled off a stunning win yesterday over Brockton at the All-State Track Championship Meet held at Harvard University.
David vs Goliath? No, this was more like Tattoo vs Andre The Giant. Like Rhode Island vs Asia. Like … well Wilmington vs Brockton.
Those were the first three paragraphs of a story which written by Dan Phelps, appearing in the Monday, March 1st, 1993 Lowell Sun newspaper.
Those four 1993 graduates of WHS don't have any grandchildren yet, but have shared the stories from that one race that took up 3:24.54 – and the years of hard work it took to become the Class C State Relays, the Class C Eastern Mass, the All-State and the New England Champions back in the cold months of February and March some 28 years ago.
Ten months ago, the Town Crier started our popular 'Where Are They Now' series. Previous profiles have been done on Lisa Cutone, Bob Reid, Mary McNaughton, Bob Butler, the Robinson Family and Tom Stewart. Now we introduce you to our seventh installment, the Wilmington High School Indoor Boys Track 4x440-yard relay team from the 1993 season. The group includes Tom Zaya, Tom Killilea, Tom Aprile and Danny Ballou, who won the State Relay, Class C Meet, the All-State Meet in dramatic fashion, as well as the New England Meet. They posted the fifth best time in the nation. Also a part of that team was Dennis Godin, who served as an alternate.
YOUNG PUPS
All five of members of the team were incredible athletes. Ballou, who was the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the 1990s decade, ran track both seasons and also played football. After he graduated from WHS, he walked on and played D1 college football at Wake Forest.
Aprile and Killilea also excelled in football, indoor track as well as baseball. During the spring of '93, Aprile earned two varsity letters in baseball and spring track – he was that good. Zaya played soccer and competed in both track seasons, while Godin was Mr. Versatile, running in basically any short or middle distance event you can name during his unheralded track career.
Killilea joined the indoor track team after one year of playing freshmen basketball. His sophomore season of 1991, track coach Bob Cripps quickly realized that he had something special.
“When (Killilea, Aprile, Ballou and Godin) were sophomores, we told them if they stuck together and worked really hard, in three years they'd win it,” said Cripps to Phelps in the same Sun story.
Ballou said the only reason why he joined track was to get faster for football, while Killilea and Zaya said that they joined because they knew taking jump shots and playing man-to-man defense wasn't in the cards for them.
“I went out for winter track just to do something. Cripps was our coach and when you went to meets, the 4x400 relay was always the last event and he would just throw people together,” said Killilea. “I don't really remember how we all got on the same team, but basically anyone who wanted to do it, he would let them try it and I think eventually he settled on us. The first time I think we won, so then he tried us again and then we kept winning and I think he realized that he may have something here. I think that year it was really more of trying it out type of thing and junior year was more like 'OK, I think we have something here'. Then we started to practice more and were more serious about it.”
The foursome also included Godin as a fifth and served as an alternate.
“It was really the five of us as Dennis was there too. He was always with us. We were all good runners,” said Ballou. “Tommy Zaya and Tommy Aprile were really good in the 600, me and Killilea were really good in the 300 and Dennis ran everything. He did the 300, the 600 and in the spring I think he ran the 200 and the 400 and I think the 800 and 1,000 sometimes. Dennis was a great all-around runner.”
Added Zaya, “Every great relay team has an alternate and have that guy who can step in (for whatever reason). Dennis was that guy and he was as much of that relay team as any of the four of us were. We just happened to run it that day. Anytime one of us couldn't run it in a meet or whenever, he would jump in and be one of the legs.”
When Zaya put his basketball shoes away for good, he joined the track team and eventually slid in as the new guy – and the lead-off leg to the team. Godin filled in admirably when called upon and also really pushed the other four when things heated up in practices.
“Dennis worked out just as hard as the rest of us,” said Aprile. “He was there for every single practice. He did just as many sprints and practices as we did. It just happened to be that the four of us were just a little quicker than he was, but Dennis was a big part of our team.”
THE BEST SECOND PLACE FINISH
The foursome knew the potential was there as a group, how much potential was there was the unknown. Cripps wanted to test that potential immediately. In the very early stages of that season, he inserted the relay team into the Dartmouth Relay Meet, which not only featured the best athletes from all of Massachusetts, but pretty much from along the Eastern part of the country, including Tennessee and New Jersey.
Waiting around all day to compete, the foursome were finally able to strut their stuff, by finishing in second place with a time of 3:30.6, which was nine one-hundredths of a second off the winning time set by Brockton.
“(As the anchor leg) if I had done a better job, we probably would have won,” said Ballou. “Looking back though, it might have been good that we didn't win that day because we ended up beating them at the end. The truth was those three guys all did an incredible job and I got the baton and I was behind the runner from Brockton.”
From there was a crazy sequence of events.
“I was on the outside of the Brockton kid and a couple of yards behind him. Some other kid from some other team came flying inside of me and there wasn't a lot of room. He caught me off-guard and I just kind of tucked back because he kind of forced himself next to the Brockton kid. The two of them were elbowing each other for what seemed like a long time, but was probably 20 yards. I just fell back and was like 'what's happening'? I had never seen that before when a kid pushed his way through to take the lead. I fell back and they kind of jostled. The Brockton kid elbowed him back and (the other runner) kind of fell into the inside line a few steps.
“Since we were at Dartmouth on an indoor track, it's a 220 track, so you do two laps, so on the second lap when we were going past that first turn, (the other runner) started to die a little bit and I had to make a decision, 'what am I going to do'? He really started to fade on that last turn and I said to myself that 'I can't wait any longer' and I went around him on that last turn. Then I tried to catch up to the Brockton kid and it was too late. We lost by .09 seconds.”
Ballou was devastated, feeling as if he let his three teammates and coaches down. It ate at him the entire ride home … and frankly all season long.
“It was really good for me because Coach Cripps and Coach Kelley both chewed me out a little bit. Mr. Kelley was always on me about waiting and would just always tell me 'just run as fast as you can'. I wasn't really a track guy. I was really a football guy and I was running track because I wanted to get faster for football. I was trying to figure things out but that was one of those times when Mr. Kelley told me over and over again that you don't wait. He was right.
“I felt really bad about it. Afterwards, I said to (Zaya, Killilea and Aprile), 'that was my fault'. I don't know if I would have beat him as you never know what would have happened. I always felt like if I had ten more yards I would have caught him, but you live and you learn. I don't think that we thought that we would get second place. It wasn't until we got second place when we said 'we could've won'.
“We were walking out of there as if we won the Gold Medal in a way because we didn't know what to expect going in there because there were all of these kids from all over the place. Walking out of there the feeling was awesome but then in the background we heard Mr. Cripps and Mr. Kelley saying, 'you shouldn't have waited' and I knew they were right. The whole ride home I was apologizing to those guys. That's where Mr. Cripps was so great because he was like 'yeah Danny, you shouldn't have waited' and he was just all business about it. Truthfully I learned my lesson and I learned the hard way.”
From that meet until the regular season ended, they all couldn't wait to get another crack at it – another crack at Brockton and really another crack at anyone who were bold enough to take this group on.
“That (Dartmouth Relay) meet was the wake-up for us, but I think all along Cripps knew that we had the potential, but I don't think he ever told us that we had that kind of potential,” said Zaya. “I think we surprised ourselves. As the year went on and we had the state relays and we were comparing our times to the other classes. I remember every Sunday morning, I would be looking in the newspapers and seeing what the times were from those Class A and B teams so see where we were in relationship with them.”
GETTING SOME REVENGE
The regular season ended and on came the post-season meets. First was the Class C Eastern Mass Championship Meet. Although as a team Wilmington had some strong athletes, the 18 points came from the first place relay team, a second place finish by Ballou in the 300 and then a sixth place in the mile by Brendan Rogers. All of the other guys competed in their races, multiple trials too, but didn't place.
Then, the final event of the day was the relay team and the group of Zaya, Killilea, Aprile and Ballou breezed past the rest of the field. They finished at 3:29.4, which was over four seconds better than runner-up Franklin (3:33.7).
“It's not as good of a time as I wanted, but good enough to put us in the All-States next week in good condition,” Cripps said to the Sun. “It's hard to run alone. If you've got somebody pushing you, you give that extra effort.”
Certainly that happened the following week, the All-States held at Harvard University.
Zaya, who had an incredible memory and could recall so many details and times, described 51 seconds that he will never forget.
“I remember feeling good and remember thinking that we had a shot. Being the lead-off leg, I remember running it and handing the baton off to Tommy Killilea and basically just watching the rest of the race. As the starter, I would always say to myself that if I can't be in first (when I hand the baton off) just be close. Brockton was out in front but I was right behind their runner, but it was a little congested. I was a low 51 (second) runner, which is still fast, but I tried to keep things in perspective because I knew the Brockton kid would run a high 50 (second) and I never ran that fast before. I knew I wasn't going to break a 49 or anything like that.
“I handed the baton off to Tommy Killilea, who was the second leg, and I believe we were in second place. He ran against this kid Kevin Murphy from BC High and I'm telling you he was just the fastest kid … he was the all-state champ in the 1,000-yards (earlier in the meet) and he just had the stride. He passed Tommy and he also passed the Brockton runner and (BC High) went into first place on the second leg. This kid was the best 1,000 runner in the state but Tommy kept it close. Tommy was about a high 51 (second split) so he and I were kind of similar runners time wise.”
Like his longtime pal Zaya, all Killilea wanted to do was keep it as close as humanly possible.
“When Zaya gave me the baton we were probably close (to the lead) so not sure if we were winning or not. It probably took everything that I had for sure just to stay close enough. I'm sure that I didn't create a lead at all, but I think I stayed close enough,” said Killilea.
Aprile was next, and he said in this interview that earlier that season Cripps elected to switch up the order, taking him out of the anchor leg spot and moving him to the third spot.
“I thought we did that more because I would get some uptight and it was almost like I felt less pressure to run the third leg,” said Aprile. “And Danny was just so competitive and strong. We felt it was better to put him as the anchor leg. He wasn't going to let you beat him, no way.”
In order for Ballou to maintain the lead, he had to get it. That happened, or nearly happened, thanks to Aprile.
“I remember watching Tommy Aprile just picking people off. By the time he got the baton, maybe we were in third or fourth place. I just remember watching him running along the backside of the track and just picking kids off one by one. It was amazing,” recalled Zaya.
Said Aprile, “I got the stick and I passed someone right away on that first corner, but Killilea was right there with that kid. On the straightaway going to the next corner, the other kid was right there so it's not like we were that far behind, Killilea stayed right with all of those teams. I passed those two kids and I stayed back a little bit and I crossed over to my final lap. I made a push on the back straightaway and caught that kid, but I just couldn't catch the Brockton kid.
“I handed the baton off to Danny, pretty much at the same time (as Brockton's two runners) and Brockton had just a slight lead. Danny then passed the Brockton kid immediately and he just wasn't going to give it up.”
Aprile knew very well that Ballou would get the lead and not give it up. He faced his buddy every day in practice and no matter how hard he tried, Ballou never finished second to him in head-to-head races.
“Danny's more of a sneaky, not cocky, but confident kid and he's just talented. He had just sneaky speed. You would see him walking around and he was all bull-legged and then he starts running and you're like, 'oh I can't catch this kid'. Then when you do catch him, he's like 'I was just joking' and he would go to the next level,” said Aprile. “I ran against him every day in practice and a couple of meets and I would say 'I'm going to get today, I'm going to get him today' and I would get up to a certain point and he would be like 'nope, not today'. He just wouldn't let you beat him. He just wouldn't let you.”
Did you ever beat him?
“I don't think so. Not when it counted. I would have to say no. We were close but he was faster and even if I did catch him, he would just go to the next level just to spite me,” said Aprile with a laugh.
Ballou made sure this time that he wasn't finishing in second place.
“Aprile gave the baton to me and I think I was like five or ten yards behind (Brockton's Steve Smith) and I went out and tried to pass him on the first turn,” he described. “We literally raced on the back straightaway the whole way. I passed him and held him off. There were a couple of times I thought he was coming and I was peaking over my shoulder and I just said to myself, 'I'm not losing and I'm not saying sorry to my teammates the entire way home'. I just didn't want to let those guys down.”
Meanwhile the other three were watching from the infield, nerves, anxiety to its fullest.
“I remember when Ballou was running, it was a true battle with those guys,” said Killilea. “When those guys came around that last turn, the people who were still there realized how close it was and it would be a photo finish, people started to stand up and started to cheer, so it was pretty crazy just tracking it down the final few seconds.”
After taking the lead in the first few yards, Ballou never relinquished it and he crossed the finish line slightly ahead of Smith. The collective time for Wilmington was 3:24.54 while Brockton second at 3:24.90. It indeed was a photo finish.
“We were really looking to beat Brockton. We lost to them by nine one-hundredths of a second to them at Dartmouth. We wanted them bad. We wanted to show them that a team like us can win, because they always win and we never do,” Ballou said to Phelps after the race.
The 3:24.90 time re-broke their own school record but also broke the state's record. While the four of them were in awe of what they had accomplished, members of other teams were congratulating them too – just for another reason.
“For us to run that 3:24 time was just crazy. If Brockton had won that race, their team would have been All-State Champions, but because we had beaten them, Weymouth was able to slide ahead of Brockton to win the team title. I remember the Weymouth team coming up to thank us.”
The four members were able to catch their breath, before trying to explain to Phelps that Wilmington stunned Brockton, which was like Rhode Island being compared to Asia.
“No one knew who Wilmington was,” Zaya said to Phelps. “They didn't have a clue that Wilmington was a contender. But I think we made believers out of everyone here that we can beat the largest high school in the United States.”
Brockton may not have been the largest school in the country, but certainly in the state. The school was also a perennial state contender every year in track. In the winter of 1992, it was Brockton's 4x440-yard relay team which had the state's record of 3:25.09.
Now 28 years later, Zaya said it's pretty fun knowing that it was the Little Engine that Could … that could beat Brockton.
“I remember reading a quote in one of the (Boston newspapers) from the Brockton coach (Bill Jennings) saying he realized who we were after the Dartmouth Relay Meet. He followed us after that meet and he realized that we were potentially the team that could beat them. Back in the day, Brockton was it. They were the high school boys track team of the state every year. They were just phenomenal.”
HOP IN THE TRUCK, WE GOTTA GO
Minutes after finishing up the interview with Phelps, the four kids hopped in Cripps' truck and didn't go out for pizza or ice cream.
“Immediately after we won, we all got into Mr. Cripps' truck and headed to New Jersey to compete at the Princeton Relays,” said Ballou. “We stayed in a hotel. We jogged maybe once and then ran the next day and not to make excuses but I know I was still sore. We didn't run very well at all and our times showed it. We were pretty slow. It's not like we were out partying, we were just all pretty beat up from running the All-State Meet race and then sitting in a car for six hours.”
Killilea fondly recalls this race, not because of the six-hour trip or that collectively they didn't run well, but that he had the best split time of the four of them.
“We got smoked. I had the fastest split out of the four of us and I was mostly joking but I said to them, 'what the heck was that'? We didn't do well at all,” he said.
Again, they got redemption. On March 13th at the University of Rhode Island, the four of them completed the sweep and captured the New England Championship title. This time they ran a time of 3:26.3, finishing ahead of Weaver High from Hartford, Connecticut (3:27.2) and then Falmouth, Andover, Xavier, Connecticut and Weymouth. Brockton chose not to run.
The four of them were slated to run one final time together at the Nationals. Wilmington was seeded fifth heading into the meet with Uniondale, New York first, followed by teams from California, Virginia and then from Brooklyn, New York. A snowstorm canceled those plans. No one knows what would have happened at the Nationals, just like no one knew what to expect when the four of them were put together for the first time.
“When we were first doing it when we were sophomores, we started it out as really something fun to do. I feel like it was just a good time to go out and once we started winning, it was like 'hey let's see how far we can go with this'. If it didn't work out then hey it didn't work out but from my perspective, I just wanted the four of us to give it our best shot,” said Killilea.
They were able to give it their best shot, thanks to the dynamite coaching of Hall of Famer Cripps.
“Cripps knew the year before (that we had the potential),” said Aprile. “That's why he set up the schedule the way he did. We didn't do all of the traveling that we did our junior year. Then all of a sudden, he's taking his weekends off, driving us around and we were staying in hotels with Mr. Cripps which was unique. To me being a part of (the track and relay team) was all just a nice comfort zone for me. It was just a place for me to kind of relax and be with a good group of people.”
Zaya that Cripps deserves so much credit for the success of the relay team.
“Cripps was tough but I think it was tough love,” said Zaya. “I know at times he was particularly tough on me, but after senior year and everything was over, he said to me, 'Tommy the reason why I was so tough on you is because I knew you had it in you'. I always remember him telling me that. I always remember asking myself, 'why is he always yelling at me'? It's because he always knew and he just had tough love for me. I always admired and respected him for that. He told you like it was.”
GOING OUR SEPARATE WAYS
After graduation, the four of them went down different paths in their lives. Ballou went to Wake Forest and walked on as a wide receiver for the football team. He had a terrific career playing for Jim Caldwell, who went on to coach in the NFL. After he graduated from Wake, he got into coaching, first as a volunteer with Bob Almeida at WHS, before he went to Merrimack College working for Wilmington resident Gerry Sullivan, who was the head coach. Ballou was on the staff as a wide receiver's coach for four years. He then went to Northeastern for two years as the tight ends coach before coming back to Merrimack for two years under John Perry working as the tight ends/wide receivers/special teams coach.
The coaching came to a halt when his son Daniel, now 11, was born. Danny and his wife Natasha will be married 15 years in June. They lived for 14 years in Lawrence before buying a house in Andover two years ago. He currently works at Draper Laboratory in Cambridge, Managing Accounts Payable/Payroll, etc.
Killilea went to Colby College and played four years of football. He also lives in Andover – after previously living ten years in New York – with his wife Jennifer and their two children Colin (10) and Isabel (8). His line of work is in Investment Operations Financial Services. He said that once a year he bumps into Ballou.
“I should talk to Ballou more as I think he lives pretty close to me, but it's strange because there's 9,000 people at the Feaster 5K (Thanksgiving) race every year and I just always see him there. He's usually running by me,” he said with a laugh.
Killilea does chat with Zaya a lot more frequently, but it's usually not face-to-face.
“Since 2006, I've been out here in Cincinnati,” Zaya said. “I'm a fifth grade science teacher and this is my 21st year teaching.”
After WHS, Zaya attended St. Anselm College but didn't play sports. During a year long volunteer program held in California, he met his wife Vicki and the two are proud parents of Olivia (almost 13) and Lucky (10). Before he moved to Ohio, he was a teacher in Billerica at the Dutile Elementary School and also served as an assistant track coach for the indoor and outdoor boys track team at Billerica High.
Zaya said that he doesn't run anymore, but gets quite the workout in his second job.
“I am a beer vendor. I did (Cincinnati) Reds games for about eight years and have been with the Bengals for about ten years,” he said. “We have a soccer team FC Cincinnati and have also done the Phoenix Open, concerts – so that's my summer job being a walking beer vendor. I walk up and down aisles carrying totes of beer and water and try to sell it. It's something that I have been doing for about ten years now.
“I had to find a summer job. When I first got here, I was a pool manager at a club and that was just too much. Reds fans are kind of fair weather so for me, it just wasn't worth it because the crowds weren't as good, plus I moved further away from downtown. The Bengals is a good time. I have a loyal regulars as we call them in the beer vending world and they take care of me. Then the soccer crowds here are awesome and not only do they drink, but they show up and are so into the game.”
As for Aprile, he went into the Army Reserves for six years (plus two inactive years) and then he worked in construction, was in both the Laborers and Carpenter's Union, then was Managing Projects until he started up his own General Contractor's Company called “The Core Group” where he works out of Boston.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jessica Harrison, who was also a good athlete, mostly in gymnastics. The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary later this year along with their two daughters, Tayler, 18, and Emerson, 13.
Collectively the four of them have seven kids. You can bet when those seven get older and have their own children, they will hear about how their grandfather(s) beat Brockton back in the winter of 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.