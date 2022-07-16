WILMINGTON – The Wilmington 13-year-old baseball team has been pretty busy of late, playing three games as one of seven teams in the Lou Tompkins All-Star C North Division.
Wilmington was defeated by Lowell, 4-1, Andover, 5-2 and Haverhill, 15-8, and are currently 0-4 in the division, which consists of those three opponents as well as Dracut, Billerica and Chelmsford.
The Lowell contest featured two really good pitchers going back-and-forth. Wilmington's Henry Santini was terrific, giving up just one run over six innings while striking out three. He left with the game tied at 1-1, but Lowell scored three runs in the seventh to come away with the win. Defensively, behind Santini, Jake Driscoll played well.
Offensively, both Jonathan Stokes and Jake Arsenault had two hits each in the losing effort.
After falling in a tight game to the unbeaten Lowell, Wilmington then took on a one-loss Andover team and again received strong pitching. Stokes went the first five innings, gave up four unearned runs on just three hits. Wilmington's defense made several errors leading to a 4-0 start from Andover. But after that shaky first inning, the defense was terrific the rest of the way.
Offensively, Theo Bryson had a big day going 2-for-2 while he also had two walks. Ethan LaConte was 2-for-3 and Nate Anderson had a hit and a walk.
Also, Julian Martins relieved Stokes on the mound and faced the minimum three batters for the scoreless inning.
Two days later, the bats came alive in a back-and-forth slugfest with Haverhill coming away with a 15-11 win. Haverhill led 5-0 going to the bottom of the second, but Wilmington should a lot of heart, scoring three runs thanks to big hits from Santini and Andrew Santo, to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Over the next two innings, Haverhill was able to score seven runs and were up 11-4, but again the Wilmington didn't quit. In the bottom of the fifth, the team's first five batters got on base with key hits from Bryson, Driscoll and Arsenault, to trim the deficit to three at 11-8.
Haverhill responded and scored four more runs to put the game away.
Nate Anderson, Martins and Driscoll shared the pitching duties for Wilmington.
Wilmington, coached by Len LaConte, faced Wayland in a cross-division game on Monday and Dracut on Tuesday with results not known as of presstime and then will have Billerica on Thursday.
UNDER 16
The Wilmington Under 16 year-old summer baseball team is off to a strong 6-1 start, while competing in the Northeast Baseball League Division 2 bracket.
Thus far, Wilmington has defeated North Andover twice (9-8 and 9-0), Lowell twice (8-1 and 4-3), Lynnfield (9-1) and then split two games with Danvers, losing 9-6 the first time, and then coming away with a 10-5 win the second match-up.
On Sunday, Wilmington topped Lowell for the second time by a 4-3 score. Wilmington managed to score the game winning run in the bottom of the sixth as David Viveiros walked and came around on what turned out to be the game winning hit off the bat of Charlie Roy.
Lowell had taken a 1-0 lead in the first and then were up 3-0 until Wilmington scored three in the bottom of the fourth, which included a RBI groundout by Colin Dwyer and a RBI hit from Ryan Gray.
Also offensively, Roman Uftring finished 2-for-3.
On the mound, John Haggerty was the winning pitcher. He went two innings, allowing one hit while striking out five.
The members of the team include: Joseph Cavanaugh; Matthew Driscoll; Colin Dwyer; Ryan Gray; John Haggerty; Gus Lambert; Shane McDonald; Sean O'Brien; Derek Pereault; William Poyant; Charles Roy; Roman Synnott; Isaac Tavares; Ronin Uftring; Jodi Vitale; David Viveiros and Timothy Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.