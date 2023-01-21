HAMILTON – Both the Wilmington/North Reading co-op teams picked up wins over a smaller Hamilton-Wenham team during a Cape Ann League Meet held last Tuesday night at the Gordon College Pool.
The boys took down HW by a 90-44 to pick up their first win of the season, and improve to 1-3.
The team won all 11 events, including Spencer Bagtaz, Ethan Ryan and Ivan Deiko winning two individual events each. Bagtaz was tops in the 50-free at 25.62 and the 500-free at 6:01.89 as he displayed tremendous versatility. Ryan was first in the 200-IM at 2:24.17 and the 100-butterfly at 59.87. Then Deiko won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:24.40 and the 100-freestyle at 1:01.34.
The three of them were also a part of two first place relay teams, both times joining Jonathan Mangano. The foursome won the 200-medley relay at 2:03.59 and then the same four won the 400-freestyle at 4:18.74.
The other first places came from Sidd Karani in the 200-freestyle (2:44.18) and Declan Savage in the 100-backstroke (1:15.76) and then the 200-freestyle relay team of Aryan Patil, Tyler Sheehan, Monty Banevicious and Mangano with a combined time of 1:57.98.
Mangano was also second in the backstroke at 1:17.90 with Patil fifth at 1:34.77, Sheehan and Karani were third and fourth in the 100-free at 1:09.73 and 1:12.49, then Sheehan and Banevicious were third and fifth in the 50-free at 28.91 and 35.90 and Savage added a third in the 200-free at 2:46.98.
Finally the 200-free relay team of Karani, Vijay Cudia, Kelby Chau and Sarthak Tripathi were third at 2:33.70.
The girls came away with a relatively easy win at 97-45, to improve to 2-2 on the season. They came away with nine first places including two individual ones from Maddie Koenig and Lindsay Kane. Koenig took the 200-free at 2:18.09 and the 100-backstroke at 1:11.31 and Kane won the 50-free at 29.27 and the 100-free at 1:06.40.
The two also joined up with Ella Dong and Priscilla Vo to win the 400-free relay at 4:38.88. Then Kane swam with Dong, Lauren Feffer and Vo to win the 200-medley relay at 2:17.33 and Koening joined up with Gillian Kane, Feffer and Cassie Tibbetts to win the 200-free relay at 2:02.59.
Other first places came from Dong in the 100-butterfly at 1:23.81 and Feffer in the 100-breaststroke at 1:25.51.
Individual second places were earned by Vo in the 200-IM (2:59.37) and 500-free (7:15.34), Feffer in the 50-free (29.79), Tibbetts in the 100-butterfly (1:32.51) and Dong in the 100-backstroke (1:15.40).
Third places were taken by Tibbetts in the 200-free (2:37.26), Elise Higgins in the 50-free (33.39) and the 100-breaststroke (1:38.24) and Gillian Kane in the 100-free (1:29.37).
Rounding out the individual performances included fourth places from Gillian Kane in the 200-IM (3:01.31), Rachel Reppucci in both the 100-free (1:17.52) and 100-back (1:29.71) and Katherine Murphy with a fifth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:41.89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.