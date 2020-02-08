Back on January 26-27th, the Wilmington/North Reading Girls Co-Op Swim team finished up its regular season schedule with back-to-back victories against Lynnfield/Wakefield, 92-83, and then Ipswich, 100-78. The team finished the season with a 5-1-2 overall record.
In the meet against Lynnfield/Wakefield, things started off on the right foot for the Wild Hornets with first and third places in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Maddie Koenig, Melanie Feffer, Oli Grabar, and Kristina Valenti swam a 2:03.81, and Wilmington’s Lindsay Kane, Kelly Crossan, Brianna Saunders-Correa, and Wilmington’s Nikki Ekstrom swam a 2:19.64 for the third place spot.
The girls took first and third again in the 200-yard freestyle, as Valenti swam a 2:09.91, and Lindsay Kane swam a 2:34.32.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Crossan swam a 2:44.09, claiming third place.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Koenig took first, swimming a 27.98, and Grabar was close behind in second, swimming a 28.15.
For the 100-yard butterfly, Saunders-Correa swam a 1:18.85, earning third place.
The girls team took first and second in the 100-yard freestyle, as Valenti swam a 59.94, and Feffer swam a 1:01.33.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Grabar took first, swimming a 6:05.59, Wilmington’s Shae Fitzgerald took third with a 7:19.12, and Sara Curran took fourth with a 7:26.04.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the girls took second and fourth, as Ekstrom, Crossan, Lindsay Kane, and Saunders-Correa swam a 2:01.78, along with Hannah Lord, Captain Mary Regan, Wilmington’s Julia Kane, and Hae-Jung Kim, who swam a 2:22.62.
In the 100-yard backstroke, the girls took first and fourth, as Maddie Koenig swam a 1:06.8, a new school record for Wilmington High School, and Lindsay Kane swam a 1:23.09.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Crossan took first with a 1:22.47, with Feffer close behind, coming in second with a 1:22.64.
In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle, the girls took first and third, thanks to Feffer, Grabar, Koenig, and Valenti swimming a 4:15.67, along with Saunders-Correa, Curran, Erin Davis, and Ekstrom swimming a 4:52.03 for third place.
Head Coach Sue Hunter was proud of the team’s accomplishments against Lynnfield Wakefield.
“The girls swam very well tonight, and hopefully this is a good sign going into the league meet. Congratulations to Maddie for breaking the school record,” she said.
However, the girls still had one more meet until the league meet, which was against Ipswich on the following day.
Once again, the meet started the night off strong with the 400-yard freestyle relay with first, third, and fourth place finishes. Koenig, Feffer, Grabar, and Valenti swam a 2:03.87 for first, Saunders-Correa, Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Lindsay Kane swam a 2:16.25 for third place, and Fitzgerald, Wilmington’s Maddie McCarren, Rebecca Curry, and Ekstrom swam a 2:31.22 to take fifth.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Grabar came in second with a 2:17.03, and Saunders-Correa came in fourth with a 2:32.5.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Crossan swam a 2:46.85 for third, and Captain Regan swam a 3:09.94 for fourth.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Kristina Valenti came in first with a time of 26.91, and Lindsay Kane came in fourth with a time of 29.56. Grabar took first in the 100-yard butterfly, and Steinmeyer took second, as they swam a 1:05.72 and 1:13.03, respectively.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Feffer swam a 1:02.62 for first, and Captain Regan swam a 1:10.44 for fourth.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Saunders-Correa took second with a 6:47.56, Fitzgerald took third with a 7:26.87, and Davis took fourth, swimming a 7:45.06.
The girls team took first, third, and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as Koenig, Feffer, Steinmeyer, and Valenti swam a 1:52.88, Joleen Weiss, Crossan, Ekstrom, and Lindsay Kane swam a 2:05.65, and Wilmington’s Lian Juergens, Curry, Wilmington’s Anna Germano, and Captain Regan swam a 2:22.07.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Koenig again took first, swimming a 1:06.79, and Fitzgerald took second, swimming a 1:23.47.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Valenti took first, Feffer took third, and Crossan took fourth, as they swam a 1:16.41, 1:21.09, and 1:22.66, respectively.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Saunders-Correa, Steinmeyer, Captain Regan, and Grabar swam a 4:21.85 for first, and McCarron, Lord, Kim, and Curran swam a 5:09.88 for fourth.
This was the girls last meet before the league meet, and overall the team was proud about the results. A number of girls are incredibly close to qualifying for both the North Sectionals and States meets, and hope to do so at the Cape Ann League meet.
Coach Hunter said, “The girls have all come so far and improved so much. I’m sad to see the season come to an end, but I can’t wait to see how they all do at CAL’s.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.