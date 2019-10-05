WILMINGTON — Kaihao “Adam” Fu was among one of the best runners at the 15th Annual Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce 5K Run/Walk held on Sunday morning.
Fu, 34, finished the 5K race with a time of 22:50, which was good for seventh place overall.
Fu was raised in a suburb just outside of Beijing, China and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from North China Electric Power University’s Science and Technology College in 2010.
In addition to completing his education there, he developed into quite the runner for his middle school, high school, and college teams.
Fu says he runs up to twice a week in the spring and the fall.
“I’m quite an active person, but if I lay back for two months, it’s all gone,” he said.
He moved to the United States almost nine years ago, where he received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State.
Fu then moved to Massachusetts in December of 2017, and it just so happened that he got a job at Analog Devices in Wilmington as a Test Development Engineer.
In both China and the United States, Fu understood the effect local businesses have on an economy, which is why running this race meant something to him.
“It’s very important, local businesses contribute to the people in this area, they try to make a living,” he said.
Fu only limits himself to 5K races when he runs. He went through ACL surgery almost nine years ago.
“I don’t feel comfortable running more than a 5K because I want to focus on my body more than longer races,” he said.
No matter what his finishing time would end up being, when the starting horn was blaring at the beginning of the race, Fu had one goal in mind.
“When I run, I try to hear what the body tells me, if I feel good, I will push a little more, if I don’t feel good, I will slow down the rest of the course,” he said.
Fu was able to keep a good pace in the first part of the race. “For me … the most important thing is to run regularly, push yourself a little more each time.”
During the grind of race in the second mile, Fu saw runners in front of him and behind him, and he knew he had to keep stride.
“I feel like when there are people around me, I would say the goal is easy: to catch up with them, and when I do, I think ‘wow, I did a good job,’” he said while laughing and smiling.
Usually with around two miles or less in a 5K event, Fu likes to accelerate when he knows the finish line is in sight.
“I feel excited when I see people cheering, it gives me more energy to cross the finish line, but you have to finish,” he said.
Fu crossed the finish line, greeting his co-workers and friends. He was glad the race was over.
“I feel relieved, I want to enjoy it and take it all in, and focus on my breathing, because I am out of breath,” he said gasping for air.
Fu was also very pleased with his end time. Fu now plans to go to the gym when winter rolls around and do sit-ups, push-ups, and abdominal workouts.
“With the exercising, my scores have improved; at this time last year I was running at one minute per mile, this time, it is less,” he said.
