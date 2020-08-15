WILMINGTON —
(8/3, Quarterfinals)
Orioles 5, Red Sox 4, F/8
The Wilmington Major League playoff slate got off to a great start with a game between the Orioles and Red Sox, with the winner facing off against the number one seeded Angels in the semifinals. Rain moved the game from Sunday to Monday night, but both teams were ready.
The Orioles struck first in the second inning on back to back doubles by Ryan Fitzgerald and giving them a 1-0 lead.
The Red Sox would come back to score three runs in the top of the fifth inning, on hits by Ronin Uftring, Jake Arsenault, and Riley Young, giving them a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Orioles would then score two runs of their own, when hits by Tommy Pereirra and Gavin Poirier tied the score at 3-3.
The game would remain tied through six innings, sending the clubs to extra innings. In the top of the eighth inning, when the Red Sox would go ahead on an RBI double by John Roofe, scoring Riley Young to give them a 4-3 lead. But the Orioles responded in the bottom of the eighth, when a leadoff double by Gavin Poirier and a single by Jonathan Stokes gave them a dramatic 5-4 victory.
The quarterfinal matchup featured some outstanding performances by both teams, including Erin McCarthy, who pitched a great game for the Red Sox; she went struck out ten Orioles batters through four innings. Ronin Uftring and Ian Heos followed suit for the Sox, and both pitched excellent. Jake Arsenault meanwhile, had a great game behind the plate catching all three Red Sox pitchers. Patrick Moriarty had a great game defensively at second base for the Sox.
For the Orioles, J.R. Haggerty started the game and pitched four perfect innings. Gavin Poirier and Jonathan Stokes also helped pitch the Orioles to victory. Catcher Jackson Hegerty also contributed to the pitching performance, calling a great game behind the plate. Center fielder Jake Driscollin and second baseman Joey Falllis both had great defensive efforts.
The Red Sox roster includes Henry Almeda, Jake Arsenault, Matt Driscoll, Ian Heos, Gus Lambert, Zachary Maiella, Erin McCarthy, Jack McLennan, Patrick Moriarty, John Roofe, Ronin Uftring and Reiley Young.
They were coached by Jay Kelley, and his assistant coaches are Jonathan Heos, and Mike McCarthy.
(8/5, Semifinal 1)
A’s 6, Royals 3
The A’s would go on to play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the Orioles and Angels.
The Royals team includes: Nathan Anderson, Matthew Boyer, Ryan Gray, Ethan LaConte, Aidan Largenton, Nolan Richards, Nicholas Ryan, Henry Santini, Andrew Santo, Jr., Roman Synnott, Owen Wills, and Logan Zimmer.
They were coached by Henry Belding, David Anderson and Mike Zimmer.
(8/5, Semifinal 2)
Angels 3, Orioles 1
The Angels moved on to the championship game after a tightly contested matchup with the Orioles. This was a pitcher duel from the start between the Orioles’ Jonathan Stokes and Will Poyant of the Angels.
Singles by Stokes and Gavin Poirier gave the O’s a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The score would remain 1-0 until the fourth inning when the Angels’ David Dynan led off the inning with a line drive single to left. Jake Carr would double to left center to score Dynan, tying the game at 1-1.
Carr would then score on a wild pitch to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.
The Angels added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Spencer Walker singled and stole second base, followed by walks by Matthew Norton and Poyant to load the bases, and Walker would later score on an RBI groundout to add to the lead, making the score 3-1.
Poyant was outstanding on the mound for the Angels, holding Orioles batters to two hits in his outing, striking out 11 batters over 5 1/3 innings. He left the game to a standing ovation when he reached his pitch limit with one out in the sixth. Jake Carr entered the game in relief and got the final two outs and the save.
The Majors Orioles featured Joe Cavanaugh, Jake Driscoll, Joey Fallis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Charlotte Forcina, JR Haggerty, Jackson Hegarty, Joe Mytech, Tommy Perrieria, Gavin Poirier, Jonathan Stokes, and Jacoby Tibbets.
Brian Kane is the Vice President of WLLB and is the manager of the Orioles. His assistant coaches were John Fitzgerald, Paul Poirier, and Mike Hegarty.
(8/6, Championship)
Angels 7, A’s 0
The Angels shook off some playoff jitters from their seminal game the night before as they returned to form and led this one from start to finish, ultimately winning the championship and hoisting the James R. Miceli Championship trophy.
The Angels got on the board early, when in the second inning, Luke Kitanov, got things started with a leadoff double, by followed by a walk to Aidan Harris. Both runners came around to score later in the winning on a two out RBI single by Mick Moroney to give the Angels a 2-0 lead.
The Angels added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, making the score 5-0, before adding two more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Will Poyant and David Dynan led off with singles, continuing a year-long theme for the Angels offense. A wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Chase Heffernan gave the Angels a commanding 7-0 lead.
That was all the run support Jake Carr needed. He was masterful on the mound, needing only 61 pitches to record 5 shutout innings, striking out ten A’s batters. The only offense the A’s could muster was by centerfielder Max Snapausky who doubled twice off Carr. Colin Dwyer also had a hit for the A’s.
Carr was not lone in shutting down the A’s, as Davide Vitale and David Dynan made spectacular plays in the field.
Manager Mark Dynan was quick to say that every player, coach, and parent were supportive throughout the season.
“These are 10, 11, 12-year old kids. Sure, everyone wants to win, but how we act as coaches and how we teach the players to be supportive teammates is what is really important,” Dynan said.
“We win as a team, we lose as a team, and we support each other no matter what,” he added. “When you are respectful of your opponents, umpires, and your teammates, and you win- it makes it all the sweeter.”
The Wilmington Major League Athletics featured: Cameron Banda, Eric Banda, Jake Banda, Theodore Bryson, Colin Dwyer, Joseph Fennelly, Ronald Jordan III, Chase Kennedy, Devin MacDonald, Derek Perault, Max Snapausky, and Noah Titterington.
Jake Russell was the manager; he was assisted by Tom Perault and Don Titterington.
The Champion Angels team included Will Poyant, David Dynan, Jake Carr, Luke Kitanov, Shane MacDonald, Chase Heffernan, Davide Vitale, Aiden Harris, Mick Moroney, Spencer Walker, and Matthew Norton.
Mark Dynan was the manager, and his assistant coaches were Anthony Harris and John Poyant.
Congratulations to the Angels and the entire Wilmington Little League Baseball Majors Division on a great season during uncertain these times. No doubt next summer will be even more special.
