In a way, it was almost fitting that the Wilmington High baseball team was officially eliminated from state tournament contention with a game that saw the Wildcats in command early before visiting Burlington snuck away with a 5-3 victory.
The defeat dropped WHS to 6-11 on the year with three games remaining in the regular season, a Thursday night visit to Shawsheen Tech and the annual Scanlon Memorial Day tournament next weekend in Wilmington.
Before Burlington, Wilmington lost to Wakefield by a 9-7 score in another back-and-forth contest.
Against the Red Devils, the Wildcats scored three times in the bottom of the first inning to jump ahead early.
With two outs, Austin Harper walked, Ayden Balter singled and Burke Zimmer made it 1-0 with an RBI single.
After Noah Spencer walked, Mike Dynan drove in two more runs with a base hit to left.
On the mound for WHS, Balter didn't allow a hit through the first three innings before Burlington scored five times in the fourth.
Two walks and an error loaded the bases for Burlington before a two-run single and a two-run double with one out put the Devils in front. BHS added one more run before the inning ended.
Burlington kept its lead behind two double plays on defense.
In the seventh, Wildcat senior Patrick Stokes hit a one-out single, but the Devils escaped the inning and ended Wilmington's playoff hopes.
Balter and Stokes had two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
Brian Banks pitched the final inning in relief of Balter, who allowed only five hits and fanned seven in his six innings on the mound.
In the Melrose game, the Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before the Red Raiders rallied.
Melrose scored four times in the top of the fourth, but WHS answered with a run in the home half of the fourth and then two more in the fifth to push its lead to 7-4.
Melrose wasn't done, scoring four more times in the sixth and once in the seventh to earn a wild victory.
Mike Monteforte had two hits, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs for Wilmington, Eric Spinney had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Harper also had two hits for the 'Cats.
Stokes and Jacob Roque also drove in runs for WHS.
Dynan had a solid day at the plate with a hit and two walks.
Harper and Roque split the pitching duties, Harper tossing the first 5.1 frames before Roque finished up.
Wilmington's four-run second started with a walk to Spencer, who eventually scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Stokes.
After a Spinney single, Monteforte scored two with a double.
A sacrifice fly by Roque scored Monteforte for make it 4-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats scored again when Monteforte walked and Harper reached on an error before an errant pickoff attempt scored Monteforte.
In the fifth, Dynan walked and scored on a base hit by Spinney to make it 6-4. Monteforte then singled and Spinney scored on an error in the outfield by Melrose.
