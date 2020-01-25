WILMINGTON – It was a perfect storm of bad news for the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team on Tuesday night at the Lawrence H. Cushing Gymnasium, as the Wildcats faced the unenviable combination of facing a superior team who was also having one of their better games of the season, while they themselves were not playing one of their better games.
The result of the toxic combination for the Wildcats added up to a 71-50 loss to Middlesex League rival Burlington, dropping Wilmington’s record on the season to 1-8.
Burlington came out firing in this one, hitting eight three pointers in the first half on their way to taking leads of 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and 42-17 at the half, as the Wildcats were simply unable to keep up with a well balanced Red Devils scoring attack that saw four players finish in double figures on their way to the win.
“Burlington is a very good team, and we talked about it in the locker room at halftime after they hit all those threes in the first half,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “Sometimes those threes feel like they are worth more than three points. You get a nice possession where you are really busting your behind on defense, but you let a defensive rebound slip through your fingers and you see a wide open Burlington kid hit a three and you just see the guys feel so deflated. It’s like it is worth eight points.”
The game certainly did seem to have that feel, as Burlington jumped out to a 10-0 lead just 2:30 into the game. While James McCarron and Andrew Munsie did their best to try and get the Wildcats back in the game, Burlington continued to extend their lead, and took a 21-8 lead at the end of one quarter.
It was more of the same in the second quarter. Senior captain Ryan Clarke hit a couple of buckets for the Wildcats, who at one point actually went on a 7-0 run, but it was not enough to stem the tied of three-pointers by Burlington, who took a 25-point lead into halftime.
Ingram knew his team would be in for a fight against the Red Devils, but he also knows they didn’t entirely help themselves with the way they played, especially in the first half.
“We know that the margin of error against a team like Burlington is so small that we have to be playing each possession like it is the most important possession of the game,” Ingram said. “We allowed them too many second and third opportunities. We are also susceptible to pressure. It is something we work on every single day in practice, but we are still susceptible to it. Any good team is going to pressure us to see how we can handle it. And right now, it really throws us. The good news is that I think it is something we can control and work on and get better at.”
The Wildcats trailed 64-38 at the end of the third quarter but behind the efforts of sophomore guard Tommy Mallinson who led all scorers with 20 points on the night, along with senior Connor Paquette, they continued to battel down the stretch before setting for the 71-50 loss.
Ingram was happy with the fight his team showed right through to the final whistle.
“Burlington is a very good team and Wakefield, who we have coming in here on Friday night is a very good team. There are nothing but good teams on our schedule,” Ingram said. “We talked about it at halftime that we know Wakefield was here watching us and writing down everything we did. We told them one of the things I want them writing down is that Wilmington just doesn’t quit and there is a ton of fight in those kids.
“I thought the group at the end there really busted their behinds and making an effort right through to the end. Those are the kinds of things we are looking for.”
In their last game prior to Tuesday, the Wildcats had suffered a 70-37 loss to Melrose last Friday night on the road. Wilmington trailed only 14-9 at the end of one quarter, but Melrose dominated from that point on, outscoring the Wildcats 43-21 over the second and third quarters combined as they shot just 18 percent from the floor and were out rebounded 62-31.
Mallinson had ten points to lead the Wildcats, while senior captain Kevin Palmerino had five points and four steals.
Wilmington will be home for its next three games against Wakefield on Friday (7:00), Arlington on Tuesday (5:30) and then St. Joe’s Prep on Wednesday (5:30).
