Finally! Finally, finally, college sports are (for the most part) back, both all around New England, and around the country. Which means that the Town Crier’s College Roundup is also back, taking a look a some of our local athletes who have taken their talents to the next level.
Our first installment of the series is listed below, and as usual there are several local stars doing their home town proud. Here’s hoping for continued uninterrupted seasons, and continued success for our local athletes.
TENNIS
Colby-Sawyer junior Emily Hill has been quite busy early in the season in helping to lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 record, playing both first singles and second doubles after transferring from Johnson and Wales after they canceled their Women’s Tennis program, among many other sports.
Now that she is a Mustang, Hill has become a key member of the team, winning two off her three singles matches on the season, earning straight set victories over Castleton and St. Michael’s College earlier in the season before suffering her first loss of the season this past weekend against Emerson.
She is 1-2 thus far in doubles, as she and partner Grace Carpenter earned an 8-1 victory over Castleton earlier in the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State sophomore middle blocker Maeve Cadogan played well in defeat for the Lancers this past weekend. While the Lancers suffered straight set losses to both Farmingdale State and Rhode Island College at the Wheaton Invite, Cadogan had three kills, three digs and five blocks in the Rhode Island College match.
It was the continuation of a fine season for Cadogan, who is fifth on the team in kills with 20 and first on the team in blocks with 14.
SOCCER
Clark University graduate student Sarah Berube and the rest of the Cougars are off to a 3-0 start to the season after a 1-0 victory at home over Curry College on Saturday. Berube, a defender for the Cougars, has been part of a group that has allowed just one goal in three games. Berube is coming off a junior season in 2019 where she had two goals and three assists, starting all 17 games.
Bentley senior midfielder Dana Goulet scored for a second straight match as the Falcons women’s soccer team and Holy Family played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night.
Goulet scored in the 19th minute to give Bentley a 1-0 lead. That was her second goal of the young season after she scored in Wednesday’s 1-1 double overtime draw against Wilmington (Delaware).
Brandeis senior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari scored her first goal of the season on Saturday, helping to lead the Judges to a 5-0 victory over Eastern Connecticut State, improving their reord on the season to 2-1-1. Bakhtiari and the Judges returned to action this season for the first time since 2019 when she scored six goals and added three assists for 15 total points, which was good for third on the team.
Lenoir-Rhyne redshirt senior forward Stephanie Figueirido is back for a fourth season with the Bears, and she and her teammates are off to a 1-0-1 start to the season after a 1-1 tie with North Greenville University back on September 8.
Figueirido has started both games thus far for the Bears and is coming off a junior season in 2019 where she scored three goals and had four assists.
Northeastern University graduate student Kayla McCauley has started all six games for the Huskies at forward this season, helping lead her team to a 3-2-1 start. McCauley played a season high 64 minutes in the Huskies scoreless tie with UMass on Sunday.
Notre Dame senior forward Olivia Wingate and her Fighting Irish teammates wrapped up the non-league portion of their schedule on Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 home victory over Brown, giving them a 6-1-1 record as they prepare to open up ACC play.
Wingate did not get on the scoreboard against Brown, but she has already tallied two goals and three assists on the season for seven points in the Irish’s first eight games, all of which she has started.
In Notre Dame’s previous game, an 8-0 win over Detroit Mercy last Thursday in South Bend, Wingate had an assist to help the Irish coast to victory.
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) freshman midfielder Amber Flynn has seen action in two of the Tigers first four games, including a 4-0 season opening win over Keuka back on September 1.
Expectations are high for Flynn at RIT after an outstanding career at Wilmington High where she was a two time All-League selection and a team captain in her senior season.
Southern New Hampshire University sophomore fullback Aly Colantuoni made her collegiate debut back on September 5, playing 21 minutes in the Penmen’s 4-0 victory over Staten Island. The Penmen are off to a 3-0 start overall.
Roger Williams junior midfielder Cassidy Collins has played in all six of the Hawks games this season, including starting two of the contests, helping the Hawks to a 4-2 start to the season. Collins saw action in 16 games as a freshman in 2016, starting in five of those games.
