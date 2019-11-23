GARDNER — For what seems like an eternal repeat of story leads and headlines, the Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team made program history ... once again.
On Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats got their revenge over four-time Division 4 Eastern Mass Champions of Newburyport, by passing them in the standings at the MIAA Division 2 All-State Meet held at the hilly Municipal Golf Course.
Wilmington finished with a fourth place finish — fourth best out of every small school in the entire state — the best in program history, after finishing 14th last year and 17th in 2017.
"Coming into the meet, we had a big goal of pushing for top two overall and knew it could be a close one,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Through previous races in the season and after the Division 4 state meet, it was anyone's race.”
Martha's Vineyard cruised to the win with 148 points, but after that, Parker Charter (161), Hopedale (175), Wilmington (177) and Newburyport (180) were separated by 19 points for spots two through five. Twenty teams competed in the meet.
“Taking fourth place overall as a team is simply awesome, especially for how close we were to second place,” said Schell. “It is by far not a fast course and you could tell the hills played the biggest role for every team given everyone's overall times. In the end, I personally think it was the experience competing on this course that those two Central Mass teams just beat us.”
Schell was asked about the course specifically, knowing that it was much different than previous courses the team has competed on — this one extremely hilly, not just the uphill climbs, but the declines as well.
“Unfortunately no one has been to this course before so we basically went into the race blind folded,” he said. “Not knowing the course can definitely be a huge mental factor on anyone. Official time was not on our minds as we knew it was a slow course, so it was all about placement. We went into the race letting those top teams dictate the pace and be the stronger team this time around to progress by them.”
The week earlier, Wilmington finished second at the D4 Eastern Mass race as the team had all five finishers in the top 22. With a much more talented pool, this time the Wildcats did much of the same, with all five finishers coming in the top 91.
The team was again led by senior Greg Adamek, who finished 19th overall with a time of 17:17. He was followed by junior Owen Surette, who had a strong performance, finishing 23rd overall at 17:22, which is pretty amazing for his first season of cross-country after playing soccer.
“Owen had a very solid day and an overall time for himself given the difficult course. He was very motivated and wanted to finish on a great meet and I am glad he did,” said Schell.
Behind Adamek and Surette included Nolan Kennedy, who was 53rd at 17:47, Sean Riley, who was 90th at 18:05 and Joe Lydon, who was 91st at 18:06. Alternates Sean Lydon (129th, 18:55) and Alexander Boehm (131st, 19:04) also ran well.
“Overall, I can not complain after struggling the last two All State meet and now taking fourth amongst the best small schools in the state,” said Schell. “We redeemed ourselves and beat Newburyport and top ranked Seekonk. Again, it just goes to show the great effort and dedication these kids and the entire team put forth this season.”
On the season, Wilmington had its program best showing at the Middlesex League Meet, tied its best ever performance at the Eastern Mass Meet, and then finished fourth in the entire state for its division, also the best in program history. Not too shabby.
“We may not have achieved our biggest goals of being league and state champs, but this is by far our best performances both individually and as a team,” said Schell. “The overall season was still a huge success and it comes from having great captains in Jake Danieli, Joe Lydon and Greg Adamek. Without their dedication, hard work and getting the team together during the off season none of this would have been possible. It was a phenomenal season and definitely one that sets a high standard moving forward.”
Wilmington will be losing 12 seniors off this year's team, including five of its top eight runners, Adamek, Boehm, Danieli, Kennedy and Joe Lydon, as well as Matt Chisholm, Brian Elderd, Joe Hartzell, Andy Lee, Daniel Maienza, Richard Stuart and James Valente.
Surette, Sean Lydon and Riley all return and will form a strong trio for next year's team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.