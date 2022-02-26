TEWKSBURY – No one could have even dreamed of this.
The story just keeps getting better and better.
On Monday afternoon, four members of the first-year Wilmington/Bedford co-op/co-ed gymnastics team competed in the state individual meet. This came after the team finished 6-1 in the regular season, good for second place in the standings, third place at last Wednesday's league championship meet, all the while already knowing that their average score of 140 was good enough to qualify them for the North Sectional Meet which will be held this Saturday at Algonquin Regional High School starting at 3 pm.
If all of that's not impressive enough, add in Monday's accomplishments and you’ll be completely blown away.
Junior Alexa Graziano was crowned the state champion in the unparallel bars with the only score in the entire competition above a 9.0, finishing with a 9.10. She was also second on the balance beam at 8.875 and tied for tenth on the vault at 9.0.
In addition, junior Emily Provost, also of Wilmington, was the state finalist on the bars finishing at 8.950 and was tied for fifth on the vault at 9.275 and was tied for 13th on the floor at 8.80.
Also competing were two Bedford High gymnasts. Senior Sasha Wintner was seventh on the floor at 9.075 and Mikayla Comeiro finished 11th on the floor at 8.825.
“(Wintner and Comeiro) both had strong days. Sasha is a senior and her strong events have been the beam and floor so it's rewarding for her for her to get out there, hit her two events and come out with medals in both events.
“Mikayla had a really strong showing but floor is very tough because it's just one of those days when it's so subjective,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “The judges see what they see and a lot of scores were within a tenth of a point or within a top-ten spot.”
To have four girls place in the top 11 in the state in ten combined events for a first-year program is completely mind-blowing.
“We didn't really know what to expect from this because the judges have been different at every meet between the North judges, the South judges and just every meet in general,” said Hannon. “You don't normally have the same judges so you really don't know really what to expect or you don't know about the other kids and what skills they are going to throw. It was just a very rewarding day and most of the girls medaled and it was a complete shocker that Alexa and Emily went one and two on the bars. We couldn't be more proud of the efforts and showing of all of the girls from this meet.”
During the days that Wilmington High offered gymnastics on its own, not once did a team post six wins, finish third in the league championship meet or send four girls to the state meet in the same season.
“We had four girls out there and we couldn't ask them to do anything more. Not everyone is going to medal and we know that,” said Hannon. “To get out there and be with those top competitors is just rewarding in itself. To go from no program to seeded third in the North at sectionals, to having four girls compete at the state individual meet and most of them medal, we couldn't have asked for them to do anything different or better. We are just so proud of them.”
This Saturday, Wilmington is seeded third in the 12-team sectional tournament. Hannon said regardless if the team finishes first, third or last, nothing will take away these magical few months together.
“Going into the season, we really didn't know what to expect. Even the kids (didn't know what to expect), because high school gymnastics is so much different than what they are used to. Under normal settings, it's more individual and the team is kind of the after thought, but high school is more of a team event and the individual accolades are just kind of a side thing.
“It's like a Fairy Tale to be honest. We knew that they had talent, but the talent level changes yearly with high school teams. You lose your seniors and you might get incoming kids, and if you're lucky enough you get enough talent to do what we did this year or sustain it.
“We are losing six seniors but we are gaining a few talented kids next year that I know of who will replace what we're losing, if not add more talent for next year. This next year will be our most talented year, but we will lose up to six more seniors so it'll be interesting to see who else will be coming up over the next few years.”
