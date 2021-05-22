WILMINGTON – The wins just keep on coming for the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team, who are off to what may be the best start in program history, pushing their record to 4-0 on the season with a 5-0 home court win over Wakefield on Friday afternoon.
Heading into last week with a 2-0 record and preparing to take on a Wakefield team that was also bringing a 2-0 record into the week, Wildcats coach Rob Mailey had said that the week would provide a good measure of just how good his team is. The Wildcats responded very well to the challenge taking Tuesday’s match in a 3-2 thriller before rolling to the 5-0 victory on Friday, possibly making some history along the way.
“I believe it is the best start in school history for the boys,” Mailey said. “At least since I have been here it is our best start. We have never been 4-0. I am trying hard not to put too much pressure on the boys, but they are playing very well right now. The schedule looks like it is getting a little easier, but we can’t let up at all.”
As has been the case all season long, the Wildcats got great performances throughout their singles lineup, including third singles, where senior captain Colby Scaplen pulled out a 6-1, 6-7, 6-1 win for his second victory in a row after dropping the first two matches of the season to Burlington.
“The two matches he lost to Burlington were against probably the best third singles player in the league. It was a very difficult opponent to start with,” Mailey said. “He has got his game in order now. He dropped the second set, and I wanted to see how he would come out in the third set. He refocused and played very well and just dominated the set. It is great to see him playing well. He is also doing a great job as a captain.”
In first and second singles, junior Anay Gandhi and his younger brother, freshman Anuj Gandhi continued their undefeated season. Anay once again pulled out a three-set grinder in first singles, taking his match by a score of 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
“Anay is probably in the best physical condition of any kid I have ever had, and he uses that to his advantage,” Mailey said. “It is not coincidental that he hasn’t lost a third set this season. In fact, he usually gets even better in the third set. He plays really smart and he just wears his opponent down. He is also doing a great job as a captain, along with Colby.”
While a little bit younger, freshman Anuj Gandhi is a veteran of several seasons with the Wildcats, having been with them since he was in sixth grade. He used his skill and experience to pull out a 6-4, 6-2 win in second singles.
“He already has some great experience and he is only going to get better,” Mailey said. “He is very grown up for his age. Now that he has gotten stronger, he is hitting the ball a little harder. He has become a better net player. He also just knows how to win. You can’t teach that.
The second doubles team of eighth grader Michael Smaroff and sophomore Ryan Weinstein pulled out a 6-4, 6-2 victory for their first win of the season, continuing what has been some steady improvement in the early going of the season.
“Michael has some really good strokes, but not a lot of match experience. We are trying to get him to be a little more relaxed, but he is doing well,” Mailey said. “Ryan doesn’t have a lot of experience either, but he is a little but older and they work well together. They have great communication together. They know when to come to the net and when to play defense. Friday was by far our best second doubles match of the season.”
The freshman duo of Eric Packer and Sidd Karani picked up a win of their own in first singles, taking their match by a score of 6-4, 6-3.
“They have a real good spirit going,” Mailey said. “They keep each other pumped up. They just keep getting better and better the more they play together.”
The Wildcats kept their winning ways going on Tuesday afternoon with another impressive victory, as they topped Middlesex League rival Melrose by a score of 5-0 in a home match.
Anay Gandhi once again played strong on big points to lead the Wildcats to the win, while Anuj Gandhi and Scaplen both made quick work of their opponents with identical 6-0, 6-0 victories. Packer and Karani continued their winning ways with a 6-3,6-3 win, while the second doubles team featured great serving by Hayden Kane with strong net play by Weinstein in a dominating 6-1, 6-2 win to secure the sweep.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Wakefield for a 3:30 start.
