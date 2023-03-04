BILLERICA — Statistics.
Sometimes they just don’t tell the whole story.
Wilmington resident and Shawsheen Tech boys basketball captain Aiden MacLeod had a solid season for the Rams.
While teammates Mavrick Bourdeau, Matt Breen and Franck Moron did the bulk of the scoring, MacLeod’s office space was a square, painted area right under the basket.
There, MacLeod controlled the boards, blocked shots, tossed in an array of jump hooks, layups and offensive rebounds and dished off some nifty assists too.
It all added up to a season that saw Shawsheen qualify for the state’s Div. 3 tournament after the Rams finished 12-8 overall.
Shawsheen lost its playoff opener on Monday at Greater New Bedford Regional High School, but it was a solid year for the Rams nonetheless and an excellent senior season for MacLeod.
“He developed so much throughout his entire career here, but this year he really took a massive leap,” said Shawsheen coach Joe Gore about MacLeod. “He’s an amazing player. We didn’t do a good enough job getting him the ball."
MacLeod’s biggest contribution wasn’t his offense, however, it was his presence on the defensive end of the floor and his impact was easy to see.
Only four times did Shawsheen allow more than 60 points in a game and MacLeod was a major reason why.
“The rebounding, the defense, he alters a team’s entire offense,” said Gore. “That’s going to be a huge loss for us.”
Not bad praise for a guy that didn’t play varsity at all until his junior year.
When the Commonwealth Athletic Conference recently released its list of all stars shortly after the season, MacLeod surprisingly wasn’t named to the team.
Really?
A 6-foot-6 center that was actively recruited by several colleges before ultimately choosing New England College in Henniker, N.H., MacLeod wasn’t the least bit stressed by the decision.
“Aiden just missed the cut,” said Ram coach Joe Gore. “(The league coaches) didn’t see the value that he brought to us because he didn’t light up the scoreboard. Looking at the league all-stars, it’s virtually all guards who are flashy 3-point shooters.”
“I know what I’m worth and I know how well I played this season,” MacLeod said. “I know I deserved to be on that list.”
Gore said MacLeod’s reaction to the decision was memorable.
“When he found out he wasn’t an all-star, he was all smiles and was excited for his three teammates that did get voted all-stars,” said Gore. “That goes to show the type of kid he is and why he’s going to be super, super successful at the next level.”
Gore recalls Shawsheen’s late-season victory over Greater Lowell that saw MacLeod score 10 points, but also distribute the ball nicely.
“He probably had twenty back-to-the basket touches where ten of those were points and ten were assists from guys double-teaming him and him finding the open guy,” said Gore. “He just found so many ways to impact the game. It’s amazing how far along he has come.”
MacLeod’s emergence as a player coincided with his ability to get into shape.
Through the natural growth process as well as more weight training and a stricter diet, MacLeod lost more than 30 pounds after his freshman year and then added about 10 to 15 pounds of muscle after his sophomore year.
MacLeod’s appearance was so different as a 10th grader that the Shawsheen coaching staff wasn’t even sure it was MacLeod when he walked into tryouts.
“He completely transformed his body in four years,” Gore said. “Credit to his parents. We had a workout program for him last year and they really got him going with it. He still needs to get stronger at that next level, but the kid has come so far. When you’re that tall, you have to be comfortable and he has full confidence in his game and his body. He’s so coachable.”
“I knew how good I could be, I just needed to put the work in,” MacLeod added. “It took a lot of work.”
MacLeod’s play for Shawsheen and for an AAU team based out of Methuen attracted the attention of several small colleges. He decided on New England College and MacLeod is looking forward to playing college basketball.
“I’m really excited for that,” said MacLeod. “I can’t wait.”
MacLeod went to see New England College play three times this season including a victory in its conference semifinals. The school eventually lost in the championship game.
“It was incredible,” MacLeod said of the semifinal game. “There was a good crowd. It was cool.”
“I can’t wait to see him at the next level,” Gore said. “When these guys get him year-round and on some workout programs, he’s going to develop fast. He’s really going to have a lot of success. We’re really happy for him.”
MacLeod said that although his career will now make him a New England College Pilgrim, he’ll be keeping an eye on the Rams as well.
“It was a fun season this year,” said MacLeod, a culinary student who plans to study physical education in college with a future goal of teaching and coaching. “I think they have a really good future. I’m excited to come back and see them play next year.”
