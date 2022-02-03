READING — Despite some impressive performances, the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Girls’ Swim team was defeated by Austin Prep, 94-73, in a non-league meet held Last Friday at the YMCA Pool.
Starting out with the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay Melanie Feffer, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Lauren Feffer took second place with a time of 2:08:89.
In the 200-freestyle Maddie Koenig placed second with a time of 2:16:24.
Lindsey Kane came in third place in the 200-individual medley getting a time of 2:54:67.
In the 50-freestyle Lauren Feffer, and Nicole Steinmeyer came in second and third with times of 28:41 and 29:18.
Melanie Feffer placed second in the 100-butterfly finishing at 1:11:91.
The girls won first and third place in the 100-freestyle. Maddie Koenig got a time of 1:00:56 and Nicole Steinmeyer got a time of 1:03:59.
In the 500-freestyle Lauren Feffer came in second place finishing with a time of 6:53:33.
Steinmeyer, Melanie Feffer, Crossan, and Koenig won first place in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:54:42. Rachel Reppucci, Shae Fitzgerald, Caroline Schladenhauffen, and Priscilla Vo came in third finishing at 2:18:96.
Coming in second place in the 100-backstroke was Lindsey Kane with a time of 1:18:46.
Kelly Crossan finished second in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:18:66.
In the last event of the night, the girls were able to push through and win second. Lauren Feffer, Melanie Feffer, Lindsey Kane, and Maddie Koenig placed with a time of 4:17:73.
The next day, the girls went head to head to win against Manchester-Essex on Saturday with a final score of 97-69. This was their senior night, and their last home meet. The graduating seniors of the team are Melanie Feffer, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, Caroline Schlafenhauffen and Kiera Lord from North Reading, and Anna Germano from Wilmington.
In the 200-Medley relay, the girls won first and third places. Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Lauren Feffer, and Melanie Feffer got a time of 2:07:53. Rachel Reppucci, Kiera Lord, Julia Kane, and Gillian Kane got a time of 2:37:49.
Nicole Steinmeyer got a time of 2:20:15 in the 200-freestyle, placing second.
In the 200-IM Gillian Kane placed third with a time of 3:11.87.
Melanie and Lauren Feffer came in first and third place in the 50-freestyle. Melanie placed with a time of 28.07 and Lauren with a time of 28.62.
In the 100-butterfly, Melanie Feffer won first again with a time of 1:11.13. Priscilla Vo came in third place getting a time of 1:28.05.
Koenig won first place in the 100-freestyle and coming in a close second was Crossan. Their times were 1:01.25 and 1:03.76 respectfully.
Shae Fitzgerald placed third in the 500-freestyle with a time of 7:23.26.
The 200-freestyle relay placed first and third. Melanie Feffer, Crossan, Steinmeyer, and Lindsey Kane placed with a time of 1:57:26. Cassie Tibbetts, Elise Higgins, Priscilla Vo, and Gillian Kane placed with a time of 2:14:22.
Koenig placed first in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:06.77. Close behind in third place was Lindsey Kane with a time of 1:19.13.
In the 100-breaststroke Crossan won first place finishing at 1:19.18. Steinmeyer placed third with a time of 1:24:18.
The girls finished off the night winning the 400-freestyle relay. Lauren Feffer, Maddie Koenig, Lindsey Kane, and Nicole Steinmeyer got a time of 4:17.62. Julia Kane, Rachel Reppucci, Caroline Schladenhauffen, and Shae Fitzgerald placed with a time of 5:17.18.
“I am impressed with the progress that the girls have made this year,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “We have two more in season meets and I am looking forward to what these girls will bring to the table.”
