WENHAM – Of the 14 events that took place on a wet, soggy, cold Sunday afternoon, the Wilmington High School boys' track-and-field team placed in half of them, which was good for a combined 44 points. That put the team into fourth place at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Relay Meet, trailing Burlington, which won the meet for the eighth time in the past ten years, Stoughton and Tewksbury.
The 15th event, pole vault, was moved to Tuesday, and the trio of Colton Sullivan, Owen Surette and Aidan Burke placed second, pushing the team to a fourth place finish, one point behind Tewksbury for third.
“The weather (on Sunday) certainly was a challenge as there was driving rain, temperatures in the 40's and flooding of the track and jumping and throwing areas. The conditions were tough, however we couldn't be more proud of how the kids competed,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
Wilmington had three second places finishes coming in the 4x100, 4x800 and 4x110-shuttle hurdles relay races. On top of that was two third places from the javelin and high jump teams, a fourth from the long jumpers, a fifth from the discus team and two sixth places from the distance medley and 4x400 relay teams.
“There were a few events we could have done better in, but there were also some surprises and individuals who rose to the occasion,” said Kinney. “We are pleased with our overall finish and we think that this meet could serve as an indication of where we stand in our division going into the divisional meet on June 20th.”
The 4x800 team finished second with a combined time of 8:33.13 and that group included Pat O'Mahony, Owen Surette, Sean Lydon and Sean Riley.
“We are hoping that group can improve and compete for the Divisional title in that event and qualify for All-States. This all senior group has been excelling in the 4x800 for years and they will be tough to replace next year,” said Kinney.
The 4x100 team of Isaac Avila, Willie Stuart, Nehemiah Camara and Jeandre Abel were terrific, also taking second with a combined time of 45.42 seconds.
“They exceeded expectations and finished second with a personal time of 45.42. They executed their handoffs very well and were able to fend off Burlington for our league's best time in the event,” said Kinney.
Also taking second was the shuttle hurdle team of Camara, John Ware, Chris Wong and Sam Juergens, who came across at 1:10.29.
“The hurdle team was also flawless in their race taking second. The hurdles is an event that can be very difficult in the rain. The team of three seniors and one junior were determined to do well. Nobody hit any hurdles and they just fell short against a very strong group of hurdlers from Stoughton,” said Kinney.
Turning to the field events, the javelin trio of Avila, Surette and Ware gave everything they had despite the conditions to take third collectively. Avila was fourth out of the 45 competitors with a throw of 131-07, Surette was ninth at 120-00 and Ware was 15th at 108-08.
“They combined to throw 360-feet and were just seven feet away from victory. The runway was extremely slippery and it was very tough to plant. However, the team was able to slow down their approaches and get solid throws at the point of delivery,” said Kinney.
The high jump team was also third with Juergens taking fourth overall clearing 5-3, and Luka Smilijic and Aidan McGrath ending in a tie for seventh as they both cleared 4-11.75.
“Only three teams were able to clear the opening height as they were basically jumping from a deep puddle,” the coach commented.
The long jump trio of Avila (9th overall, 18-02.50), Camara (14th, 17-06) and Rebinskas (tied for 21st, 16-10) finished fourth.
The discus team slipped in a fifth place finish as Tyler Sheehan was 10th overall at 91-08, followed by John Spencer (19th, 78-01) and Braden Huddleston (20th, 76-07).
“The discus team surprised us by grabbing fifth place behind Tyler Sheehan's toss of 91'11". The long jump team did surprisingly well given the circumstances, and were able to place fourth against some very good teams,” said Kinney.
Rounding out the scoring with sixth places finishes included the distance medley team of Lydon, McGrath, O'Mahony and Riley, who came in at 12:01.41 and the 4x400 team of Ware, Noah Carriere, Shackelford and McGrath with a combined time of 3:54.02.
The 4x1,600-meter team of Owen Mitchell, Thomas Burns, Roman Moretti and Alex Paquet finished seventh at 21:56.47. The 4x200 team of Colton Sullivan, Stuart, Rebinskas and Abel finished eighth at 1:43.00.
Neither the triple jump or shot put teams placed. Juergens (36-00.25), Stuart (35-11.25) and Abel (32-11.75) competed in the triple jump and then it was Lucas Gorham (29-05.75), Jack Melanson (28-02.75) and John Spencer (26-05.50) in the shot put.
Last Thursday, Wilmington completely demolished Watertown, 126-9, to improve to 3-1 in Middlesex League dual meets.
Two members of the team placed in three individual events each. John Ware was first in the 400-meter hurdles (62.3) and third in both the 110-meter hurdles (19.0) and javelin (123-6). Nate Rebinskas was second in the 200 (24.8) and long jump (18-1) and was also third in the 100 (12.0).
A handful of athletes placed in two events. Owen Wong was second in both hurdle races, with times of 17.9 in the 110 race and 64.2 in the 400-meter race. Owen Surette was first in the mile at 4:51.7 and second in the javelin at 130-7. Evan Shackelford was second in the 400 at 57.4 and third in the triple jump at 33-8. Willie Stuart was first in both the 200 (23.7) and triple jump (39-1). Sam Juergens was first in the high jump (5-10) and second in the triple jump (37-2). Isaac Avila was first in the long jump (18-8) and javelin (132-6) and finally Lucas Gorham was second in the shot put (33-10) and third in the discus (79-1).
The other first places came from Abel in the 100 (11.6), McGrath in the 400 (53.4), Riley in the 800 (1:59.6), O'Mahony in the two-mile (10:35.4), Spencer in the shot put (33-10.65), Tyler Sheehan in the discus (89-7) and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams with times of 45.7 and 4:00.5.
Second places were earned by Lydon in the 800 (2:09.7), Mitchell in the two-mile (12:01.8), Smilijic in the high jump (5-4) and Huddleston in the discus (79-10).
Finally, third places came from Paquet in the mile (5:22.2), Carriere in the 400 (58.7), Moretti in the 800 (2:17.7), Charlie Rosa in the 200 (26.3) and Camara in the long jump (16-10).
Of note in the meet, Juergens tied his personal best in the high jump and Riley had a personal best, breaking two minutes for the first time in the 800.
“Things are coming together for the league meet and MIAA divisional and state meets,” said Kinney.
