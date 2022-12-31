QUINCY — The troubles began hours before the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team boarded the bus bound for Quincy on Tuesday afternoon, when their lone goaltender checked in to impart the news that illness would prevent her from making the trip.
Just days off a 5-0 drubbing handed down by Winchester, the Stoneham-Wilmington squad could ill-afford another embarrassing loss at this stage of the young season. But lacking the services of premier netminder Maddie Sainato, choices were limited. The only solution, according to Coach John Lapiana, was to survey the team for an intrepid individual who would be willing to don the goalie equipment and try her hand at an unfamiliar position.
“We asked for volunteers and Gabby Daniels and Ashley Mercier stepped right up,” Lapiana shared. “Gabby had played in net last year during a team scrimmage, she enjoyed it, and at the time asked if there was ever an opportunity, if she could be considered again.”
Lapiana admitted it was a tough decision because Daniels would be vacating an important role as the second line center. But he felt confident that Grace Tobias had both the offensive skills, as well as a defensive mindset and would be able to step in for Daniels.
As it turned out, the concerns were unfounded. Not only did Stoneham-Wilmington claim a relatively easy 6-2 win over a struggling Quincy-North Quincy Presidents team, yet another cooperative program, but Daniels proved she was equal to the task, stopping 13 of 15 bids. Wilmington-Stoneham improved to 3-1 with the win.
“When Maddie texted the Coach this morning, he took the Captains aside and said one of you needs to step up,” recalled Daniels, who made a huge third period skate save on a clean breakaway from one of Quincy’s top goal-scorers. “I stepped up and that’s how it all started.”
The obvious strategy for Stoneham-Wilmington, with an untested replacement in net, was to try and build a comfortable lead and limit the number of visits by the opposition. S-W tri-captain Lucija Romanowski obliged, with her first of the season just 42 seconds into the contest, beating QNQ goalie Hailey Concannon with a bounding shot from the right point.
Last year, Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie was the team’s top scorer, with 21-goals and 7-assists to her credit. Snakebit through the first three games this season, she reversed that trend with a hat trick to lead her club over QNQ. She tallied her first at 9:29 of the opening frame by skating across the crease and burying it when the goalie committed.
Less than a minute later, Sophia Romanowski put Stoneham-Wilmington in front, 3-0, by knocking in a loose puck during a scrum in front. Kara DiGiovanni and Marissa Thorne provided the helpers on what later proved to be the game-winner.
Mackenzie Ilacqua snapped the shutout as second period action got underway, earning credit for a goal off one of the few Daniels miscues of the afternoon. As Ilacqua slid a half-hearted bid toward the net, Daniels swept her stick across the crease in an attempt to clear the puck. Instead, it hopped over the blade and trickled over the line.
Lily MacKenzie answered with a pair of goal-scorer’s moves. Late in the middle frame, she stole the puck just inside her own blue line and carried along the right wing, accelerating into the Quincy zone. She gained separation from a pair of pursuers and literally picked her spot, unassisted. After the break, she made it 5-1, scoring her third goal of the afternoon shorthanded off a feed from Katelin Halley.
“We didn’t really know much about this Quincy team and at first, I was concerned about putting our second line center in net,” said MacKenzie. “But after we scored on our first shift, I felt better. It worked out – this was the right game not to have our regular goalie.”
Abigail Newton added a late goal for QNQ while Halley picked up her second of the year, from Tobias and Grace Bonner to wrap up the scoring.
“We did what we had to do and put a team out there we thought could win this game,” said Lapiana. “What we tried to do today was eliminate clean shots to the net and any slot play. We always try to do that but today, we emphasized it. We had a bigger perimeter and a smaller slot and for a great deal of the game, we were successful.”
Stoneham-Wilmington will next host Woburn in a rematch at the Stoneham Arena on Friday at 1 p.m. In their recent meeting, S-W pulled out a 5-1 win over the Tanners.
