ROXBURY – After finishing the regular season undefeated, which included the Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title, and earlier than that, finishing second at the Division 4 State Relay Meet, things kept rolling for the Wilmington High School girls' track-and-field team during last Wednesday night's ML Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Behind a first, a pair of seconds, a third, 4 fourths, a sixth, 3 sevenths and an eighth place finish, the Wildcats accumulated 64 points, which was good for third place overall behind Burlington (90) and Lexington (89).
“The girls did awesome. I can't ask for anything more from them. They have gone out every meet this season, they have performed, they have given it their best shot, they have always done their best and it's just been an incredible season,” said interim head coach Joe Patrone. “It's been a fun ride being with them. For me, coming on (as the interim head coach) half way through the season, I'm just glad to see them all happy and doing well. That's the key. It was such an awesome day and I'm just so proud of these girls.”
Leading the way for the team was senior Celia Kulis. The reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year was the 55-meter hurdle champion with an amazing personal best time of 8.61, which came after an 8.8 in the preliminary round. She topped the night off with a second place in the high jump, clearing 5-2.
The other second place came from senior Sarah LaVita in the shot put, throwing 33-01.75, finishing second to Burlington's Brooke Bibo, who threw a whopping 37-02.50.
“Sarah took second and I believe that was her personal best. She's been doing great all season. That Burlington girl is just really good, so finishing behind her is fine. The only loss Sarah has had all season is to the Burlington girl,” said Patrone. “To see Sarah take second was great and she's been working really hard with (Assistant) Coach (Don) Wilson and just has done an incredible job this season.”
In the other individual events, sisters Kaitlyn and Alison Doherty finished fourth and seventh in the 55-meter dash with respective times of 7.48 and 7.69. Kaitlyn also grabbed two additional points with her seventh place finish in the long jump at 15-06. Alison finished 22nd at 11-11.
Senior Shea Cushing was in the back of the pack for the start of her two-mile race before having a terrific second half of it to finish fourth with a time of 12:03.10.
“Shea looked awesome in the two-mile and also pretty sure that was her personal best time. We were hoping that she was going to break 12 minutes. Midway through the race she hit the jets and just ran great,” said Patrone.
Amanda Broussard had a strong performance in the 300, taking sixth at 43.75 seconds, freshman Addy Hunt was seventh in the 1,000 at 3:17.95 and senior Angie Zaykovskaya was eighth in the 600 at 1:44.91.
Wilmington also had two relay teams place with the 4x400 group of Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace, Hunt and Broussard finishing third at 4:17.28. Then the 4x200 team of Molly MacDonald, Alison Doherty, Nokomis Bramentecohen and Kaitlyn Doherty were fourth at 1:53.51.
“It's tough for Molly (MacDonald) to come back after running the 300 and she's the lead-off leg. She ran great, so did Alison,” said Patrone. “Then Nokomis came through and ran well filling in for Madi Mulas who couldn't be with us today. Then Kaitlyn was anchoring so that's the fastest time that they have run this season.”
Grace was also 13th in the 600 at 1:46.98, MacDonald was also 22nd in the 300 at 47.59 as was Bramentecohen in the same event, taking 24th at 48.16.
The other place finishes came from the field events where Mollie Osgood and Kayla Flynn were fourth and seventh in the high jump clearing 4-10 and 5-0. Flynn was also 19th in the hurdles at 10.48 and Osgood was behind her taking 26th at 11.10.
Also competing included Emily Doherty, who was 33rd in the 600 at 2:04.21, Sofia Pitzen, who was 23rd in the 1,000 at 3:40.03, Mallory Brown (18th at 6:06.77) and Mia Stryhalaleck (28th at 6:38.53) in the mile, Hannah Bryson (17th at 13:06.02) and Olivia Erler (19th at 13:19.13) in the two-mile, and then Lilly Rubin was 27th in the shot put, throwing 22-01.50.
