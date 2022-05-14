WILMINGTON – Entering this past week of matches, the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team was seeking a little bit of redemption from a couple of tough losses in their past, one last season and one this season, as they prepared to take on both non-league rival Austin Prep, as well as Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield.
When all was said and done, the Wildcats were partially successful in their redemption/revenge tour, earning a very impressive 3-2 win over a talented Austin Prep squad who had eliminated them from the state tournament last season, while they suffered a tough 3-2 loss to a Wakefield team that had defeated them earlier this season.
The split of the two matches, along with a loss last Wednesday to Belmont, left the Wildcats with a 7-6 record on the season.
The Wildcats hit the road to take on Austin Prep last Friday, and led by some stellar play by both of their doubles teams, they were able to pull off the upset against the team that had ended their season last year.
“We got some good production out of our doubles teams, so that was great to see, and it was great for us to get a win over Austin Prep,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “The doubles teams playing well they way they did made a big difference.”
The first doubles of junior Owen Mitchell and sophomore Sarthak Tripathi battled their way to a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory, coming on strong in the latter part of the third set to pick up the crucial victory with the fate of their team resting on their shoulders.
“The match was tied 2-2 with only their match remaining and they came through for us” Mailey said. “They had a great day.”
The second doubles combination of sophomore Ryan Weinstein and freshman Michael Smarhoff had a big day of their own, pulling off a straight set 6-2. 6-1 victory.
“They also played very well and we needed them to,” Mailey said. “They pretty much were in control of their match. That was a good win for them.”
The Wildcats needed their doubles combinations to come through, because for one of the few times all season, or for the past couple of seasons for that matter, they did not get their usual production from their top two singles players, as both senior Anay Gandhi and sophomore Anuj Gandhi suffered defeat in their matches.
Anay dropped a hard fought 6-3, 7-5 decision in first singles, while Anuj dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision in second singles.
“Austin’s one and two singles players are as good as any we have faced all year, but our guys fought hard against them,” Mailey said. “Anay actually played one of his better matches all season, even though he lost, and Anuj also played very well.”
Picking up the lone singles victory on the day was sophomore Sidd Karani in third singles, continuing his recent trend of strong play in that spot, as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
“Sidd played very well. He has been coming on strong and he continued it in that match,” Mailey said. “It was nice to see he and the rest of the team carrying Anay and Anuj, because the two of them have been carrying the team for years. It was great to see those guys come through the way they did.”
On Monday the Wildcats returned home to take on Middlesex League rival Wakefield in what they hoped would be another case of sweet revenge. It did not work out that way this time around for the Wildcats however, as they dropped a tough 3-2 decision to the Warriors.
Wakefield had defeated Wilmington earlier this season by a score of 4-1 in Wakefield, and had also defeated them by a score of 3-2 in last season’s Middlesex League Tournament. All losses hurt, but this one was a little tougher to take than most for Mailey and the Wildcats.
“We felt like this was aa very winnable match, but we didn’t win it,” Mailey said. “We could have played better, so it was kind of frustrating to lose this one.”
Like the Austin Prep match, the Wakefield match stood tied at 2-2 with only one matchup remaining, this time in first singles, where Anay Gandhi was trying to once again come up with a big win for his team. This time however, he came up just a little short, falling by a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
“Anay gave it everything he had, and actually played very well,” Mailey said. “It shouldn’t have come down to that. We had some other tough losses and that puts a lot of pressure on the singles players.”
While Anay came up just short of victory, they did get victories in their other two singles matches, with Anuj Gandhi pulling out a 7-6, 6-4 victory, while Karani rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win in third singles.
Things did not go as well for the Wildcats in their doubles matches, however, as the combination of Smarhoff and sophomore Eric Packer suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss on second doubles, while Mitchell and Tripathi came ever so close to pulling out a win before falling by a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-4.
“The effort was there in first doubles, but they just lost a few big points and that was the difference,” Mailey said.
Prior to splitting those two matches, the Wildcats had lost a 4-1 decision to Middlesex League Liberty Division rival Belmont last Wednesday, but Mailey said the final score was not indicative of how well his team played against a talented Belmont squad.
“All three singles players played really well, but we lost some close matches,” Mailey said.
Anay Gandhi lost his first singles match by a score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, while Anuj Gandhi won his second singles match 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
“Anay saved four match points before he lost. That kid is a fighter,” Mailey said. “And Anuj played one of his best matches of the season.”
Karani meanwhile dropped a hard fought 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 decision in third singles.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they host Middlesex League rival Watertown, before hitting the road to take on Melrose next Tuesday.
