WILMINGTON — As the pandemic continues to loosen its grip and restrictions fall by the wayside, many aspects of life that were put on hold for more than a year are steadily returning to normal.
Among the components included in this welcome re-opening are the resumption of in-person education and other facets of the learning process, such as organized athletics. Sports teams, handcuffed by Covid-related limitations since last winter, will again compete for entire seasons and tournaments and deserving high school upper classmen can once again begin to showcase their talents for college scouts.
Maura Fiorenza, who will soon begin her senior year with Governor’s Academy in Byfield, has already reaped the benefits of the relaxed restrictions. Recently, during a game with her summer league team at the Haverhill Valley Forum, Fiorenza learned that a pair of coaches from Dartmouth College were on hand to scout her. Soon after, they extended an offer.
“A week-and-a-half ago, Dartmouth Ice Hockey first-year coaches Liz Keady Norton and Steph Moberg visited one of my hockey skills sessions,” said Fiorenza. “Basically, after the skate, I went to talk with them and they asked if I would be interested in coming to Dartmouth. It was a nice surprise.”
Knowing all along that her answer would be a resounding “yes,” Fiorenza contained her eagerness and requested a brief delay so that she could discuss the offer with her parents. In a matter of days, after several phone conversations, Fiorenza agreed to become one of the newest recruits of the Dartmouth Big Green.
This winter, Fiorenza will rejoin Governors Academy for a final season before moving on to the college ranks. When last we visited with the 17-year-old lifelong blue-liner, foremost on her agenda was finding the means to help her Cardinals’ teammates defeat archrival Nobles and other ISL (Independent School League) programs while dealing with chronic pandemic interruptions and frequent scheduling changes or cancellations.
“We test on Wednesdays and the hope is that everything works out and we’re able to play the same opponent twice that weekend, on Friday night and then again on Saturday morning,” explained the Wilmington native, earlier this year.
During that span, Fiorenza was able to stay in game shape via an assortment of skating and training.
“I started with morning skill sessions last summer, twice a week, also at the Haverhill Valley Forum with the North American Elite team,” she said. “I was also able to take part in a few tournaments last August, including Beantown and Hockey Night in Boston.”
But now, a year later, the outlook is much brighter for Fiorenza and her teammates. Under the guidance of Coach Claudia Barcomb, who was instrumental in arranging for the Dartmouth scouting mission weeks ago, Fiorenza hopes to excel when she resumes Governor’s hockey. Barcomb, a former Harvard Crimson captain who has a 1999 national championship to her credit, holds high praise for her star defenseman.
“Maura is an incredible student-athlete,” said Barcomb. “She is a role model for everyone at Governor’s Academy. She will go on to Dartmouth and make the Governor’s family proud. Her leadership skills will make Dartmouth hockey better.”
While the need to decide on a career path is years distant, Fiorenza is seriously considering a vocation in the field of science. She explained that during her studies at Governor’s, she found this topic most interesting.
When she’s not sharpening her own skating skills, Fiorenza can be found volunteering at Phillips Academy in Andover, teaching area youth the finer points of her calling.
“I’ve been helping out coaching the Martian Sports Skills several nights a week,” she said. “It involves teaching hockey to Mites and Squirts.”
Not only is Fiorenza a superb hockey player, she has also achieved noteworthy success with both the varsity soccer and softball teams at Governor’s Academy. She pointed out that when she leaves Govs, as the school is affectionately known by its students, she will have in her possession twelve letters as a four-year varsity athlete in three sports.
Fiorenza began skating at the typical age of five, when she was a kindergartner. Later, she participated in Wilmington Youth Hockey programs, skating with boys until reaching the sixth-grade. Her support network throughout has included her father, Michael, mother Aileen, and older brother, also Michael.
When asked to elaborate on her decision to bring her talents Dartmouth a little more than a year from now, Fiorenza seems to be on an educational glidepath. She is headstrong, knows what she wants out of life and knows how to get it.
“I knew if I was going to attend a Division 1 school, I wanted to choose one in the Ivy League or a school with better academic offerings,” she explained. “My academics are strong, and I wanted to continue in that trend. I was looking at NESCAC colleges in Division 3, such as Amherst, Middlebury and Williams but Dartmouth represented an opportunity that I knew I couldn’t refuse.”
Fiorenza is looking forward to seeing some of her teammates, on the ice surface, in the years ahead.
“Some of my friends will be going to other D1 schools so I’ll be playing against them which will be a lot of fun,” she said. “I have to give a lot of credit for my success to these friends and, of course, my coaches over the years, and my family. I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for their love and support.”
