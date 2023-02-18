TEWKSBURY – Heading into the postseason, the Wilmington High School wrestling team didn’t exactly have the odds in their favor. With a team mostly composed of inexperienced, first-year wrestlers, the ‘Cats were faced with a challenge at the division three sectionals held at Tewksbury High School on Saturday.
However, given the circumstances, head coach Kevin Riley’s team didn’t back down. In fact, Wilmington advanced one wrestler to the state meet next weekend while also producing some impressive performances.
“The kids worked hard,” said Riley. “I was very proud of them as far as all that went. Overall I’m happy with the kids’ performance.”
Julien Cella (145-pound weight class), a leader for the Wildcats all season on the mat, earned a third place finish on Saturday and ultimately secured a spot in the state meet at Wakefield next weekend.
“Not a lot of quit there,” Riley said of Cella. “It took him a little bit to figure out his game, particularly when he lost that match. But once he did, he looked good. If he bounces back from that and comes out with the right mindset next week, the sky is the limit.”
Cella, the No. 3 seed, was granted a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Cella pinned Quinn Fogarty of Melrose at 4:44 to get his day started on the right foot.
In the semi-finals, Cella then came up short to Oisin Cullen of Wakefield, suffering a pin at 5:34. From there, he picked up two wins in the consolation bracket, securing a top four finish.
Cella pinned Anthony Bitencourt of Excel Academy at 0:46 and Lucas Bistany of Triton at 0:27.
Right behind Cella was Nick Iascone (152-pound weight class), missing the top four by one place. His fifth place finish makes him an alternate for the state meet next weekend.
Following a loss in the first round, Iascone went 2-1 in the consolation bracket, pinning Tyler Nicastro of Gloucester at 2:43 and outlasting Luke Etheridge of Excel Academy in a 13-8 decision.
“We’re all going to rally behind Julien and hope for the best for Nick, you never know (as an alternate),” said Riley. “Nick battled his way to the very end, I’m very proud of him as the first year being a varsity kid.”
The last of the Wilmington placers was Dempsey Murphy (220-pound weight class), earning a spot on the podium at sixth place. Battling an illness, Murphy left it all on the mat on Saturday.
Murphy started his day with a win, pinning Hagop Shahbazyan at 0:24 before being sent to the consolation bracket the following round. Murphy was victorious in one of his next three matches, pinning Connor Burson of North Middlesex at 0:49.
Even though the ‘Cats only advanced one wrestler and placed two others, a few first year wrestlers earned their first postseason victories.
“We had a couple kids who have only wrestled for one year pick up a win today like Evan Woltag and Hannah Bryson,” said Riley.
Woltag (160-pound weight class) pinned Dylan Brzezowski of Nashoba Tech in the consolation bracket at 4:48, while Bryson (126-pound weight class) won her first match of the tournament in a 5-2 decision over Watertown’s Christian Demis.
In less than two weeks, Bryson will be competing in the all girls all states in Reading. Given she was able to grind out a win in the mixed gender tournament, Riley is excited to see what she will look to accomplish in the coming weeks.
“We’re looking forward to Hannah’s performance at the girls state tournament,” he said. “We think she can do something really special.”
When Riley realized Saturday was the end of the road for many of his wrestlers, he couldn’t help but recognize senior and first-year wrestler John Consorti, who poured his heart out for the ‘Cats all season long.
“To come out for his first year as a senior you got to give him a lot of credit for that,” said Riley. “To know that this is their last day is emotional for me and hard for me, and I can only imagine it is for these guys too.”
While Riley and his team will continue to support Cella and Bryson, he is hoping next year’s team will see an increase in numbers.
“We got a great nucleus of kids here,” he said. “My hope is that next year their friends are going to be coming in. They’ve already set a great model as far as teamwork and cohesiveness so I’m hoping that’s going to attract more talent for next year.”
At the end of the day, Riley is confident it’s not the wins and losses his kids wrestlers will remember the most.
“No matter what happens, I know some of these kids are going to be life-long friends,” said Riley. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of watching them (grow).”
