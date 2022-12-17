WILMINGTON — Last Saturday, scores of area distance runners and fitness enthusiasts took part in the 5th annual SOLEstice 5K Run/Walk, staged from the Wilmington Town Common.
While many chose to hibernate on a brisk, thirty-degree morning, nearly three hundred hardy souls, or Soles if you happen to belong to the sponsoring running club, braved the elements for a 3.1-mile tour of Wilmington roadways.
Spotted among the throng gathered in front of Wilmington High School awaiting the start were several elves, more than two dozen competitors adorned in holiday garb, and a charming couple acting as race marshals.
“We arranged for Santa and Mrs. Claus to run in our race,” said event director Kristin Vaillancourt, moments after sending the field on their merry way. “It is the second week of December and a bit cold but we brought the fun and the energy. We’re community-based and we’re very happy to have the community out here today.”
The SOLEstice 5K has been funding scholarships since its inception in 2018. According to Vaillancourt, the popular event has raised more than $15,000 toward that endeavor.
“We’re benefiting our annual scholarship program,” she said. “Each year, we award graduating female seniors in the communities that we run in, including Wilmington, Tewksbury, Billerica, and Burlington.”
The Sole Sisters Running Club, which was established in 2013 by Jill Chisholm, is based out of Wilmington and provides training and support for women distance runners of all abilities, from elite to novice. Chisholm directed the first two SOLEstice 5K events before handing over the reins.
“I’m so proud of this race,” Chisholm shared. “It takes a lot to put on an event of this scope. Kristin has brought it to a whole new level. This is a fun day for all and it gives us the opportunity to show the community what the Sole Sisters Running Club is all about.”
Assistant Race Director Jules Palmedo was pleased with the outpouring of sponsorship offers from area businesses, including Platinum sponsor Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Associates, gold sponsors Olivia’s Organics, Aroma Joe’s, Aspen Dental, Complete Game PT, Mitchell’s Fresh, Red Heat Tavern, and Tremezzo Ristorante. Among the silver sponsors were Whirlaway Sports Center, Naylor Electrical, Inc., Wegmans, and Leonardo PT. Brookside Nursery School and Perfecto’s Coffee contributed as bronze level sponsors.
“We were fortunate this year,” said Palmedo. “A lot of small businesses were impacted by Covid and we’re grateful that so many area small businesses have been able to support us. We’re also thankful for the Wilmington first responders, police and fire, for making the course safe for our participants. This event couldn’t happen without them.”
The race itself was highly competitive for the women. First to reach the Church Street finish line was Wilmington’s Erin Lapsley, crossing in 19:02. Lapsley, a Sole Sister member, shook off a late challenge from Katrina Martin, of Cambridge, who finished in 19:06. Third woman was Assonet’s Hailey Desmarais in 19:48.
“I’ve run this race all five years, winning it for the first time today,” said Lapsley. “Around mile one, I passed four groups of girls and after taking the lead, didn’t look behind me. At the end, I saw I was close to breaking 19-minutes but was just short. My personal record is 18:59.”
Claiming the overall win was Peabody’s Dan Vassallo who led wire-to-wire in a course record time of 15:29. Formally of Wilmington, Vassallo easily outpaced second place finisher Alex Cramer of Cambridge, who crossed in 16:00, and Beverly’s David Plotkin, wrapping up the top-3 in 16:48.
“There is such camaraderie in events of this nature,” said Vaillancourt. “It’s a great testament to the team and the community today.”
“Of all the things the Sole Sisters provide, the running is sometimes the least,” added Palmedo. “Everybody comes out to support each other, whether it’s for events like this, or just to support each other as people when we have members going through tough times. And also to just have a lot of fun and support the local community as a group.”
