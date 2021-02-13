In this past week's edition, we ran a story on the Malden Catholic girls' hockey team. Due to some editing mistakes by the sports editor, some of the quotes are incorrectly attributed between Coach Angiuoni and his daughter, Juliana, who is a member of the team. We apologize for the confusion. Below is the corrected version of the story.
MALDEN – When starting a varsity sports program, it can often take years before the program starts to see positive results in terms of wins and losses. Between drumming up enough interest in the team to competing against more established programs on a nightly basis, the road to respectability can often be a long one.
However, there are exceptions to every rule, and while it is impossible to tell what the future holds, the early stages of the Malden Catholic Girls Ice Hockey program are giving every indication that they are on the verge of becoming one of those exceptions.
Led by head coach Guy Angiuoni of Wilmington, as well as assistant coach Steven Hunt of Wilmington and three key players who also call Wilmington home, the Lady Lancers are off to a 3-4 start to their season, having won two of their past three games, exceeding nearly all expectations for a first year program.
Making what the Lady Lancers have done to this point even more astounding is that they have done it with an extremely limited roster, which includes only eight skaters and a goalie. In every game they have played to this point, they have been vastly outnumbered, but that has not stopped them from being competitive in nearly every game this season, Angiuoni and his coaching staff have been impressed by the player’s commitment to the program from the very start.
“The dedication of these players has been amazing,” Angiuoni said. “Not one player has missed a single game or practice the entire season, including the early morning ice time that we have once a week.”
The dedication to practice has been showing up in their improvement in games. After suffering an 8-2 loss to Shawsheen Tech/Bedford in their season opener back on January 18, the Lady Lancers picked up the first win in program history in just their second game, downing St. Joseph’s Prep by a score of 2-1 just two days later. Since that time, they have picked up a 4-2 win over Shawsheen in a rematch of the season opener this past Wednesday, while also defeating Latin Academy/Fontbonne by a score of 7-3 this past Sunday.
While the 3-4 record for a brand new team might be impressive to some, Angiuoni and his team are not getting caught up in where they are in the standings.
“Our expectations from the start were never about wins and losses,” Angiuoni said. “We are focused on player development, student participation and creating an environment where there is no other place the girls would rather be than with their teammates. With that said, as a testament to the players hard work, perseverance and incredibly positive attitude and effort, the team has won three games to date, and if they keep improving on a daily basis as they have been, more victories are likely to follow.”
With such a limited number of players, each member of the MC roster has truly contributed to their success so far this season, and three of the biggest contributors are freshmen from Wilmington, with forwards Antonia DiZoglio and Lexi Engvaldsen, along with defenseman Juliana Angiuoni having all played key roles thus far. DiZoglio has been nothing short of fantastic, with 11 goals and four assists though seven games, including a five goal outburst in the win over Latin Academy. Engvaldsen, meanwhile scored the first goal in program history during the season opener against Shawsheen, and has been outstanding playing alongside DiZoglio all season. Angiuoni for her part, scored the first goal of the game in MC’s ever win over St Joseph’s. But more importantly and impressively, she along with her defensive partner MK Zablocki, have played nearly every minute of every game for the Lancers, with each of them playing 44 of the 45 minutes of game time in every contest.
If you have seen the Lancers play, DiZoglio is very easy to pick out. She is normally the fastest player on the ice for either team, and her nifty moves have led to several goals for both herself and her teammates. In addition to her five goal outburst against Latin Academy, she also had the game winning goal against St. Joseph’s in MC’s first win. But ask DiZoglio about how great she is playing as just a freshman, and all you will hear is her deferring to her teammates, as she did after her three goal performance against Shawsheen in Wednesday’s 4-2 win.
“All the players have been working so hard, and we just kind of put everything together that we learned in practice and all of the hard work really paid off,” DiZoglio said.
The freshman is also looking forward to seeing just how much more she and her teammates can improve over the rest of the season and for the next four years.
“There is so much potential,” DiZoglio said. “I think we are going to keep improving and hopefully we can get some more wins.”
For coach Angiuoni, the only thing more impressive than DiZoglio on the ice, is DiZoglio off the ice.
“Antonia is not only a gifted hockey player, but she is a special person. For Antonia, it is all about the team and not about her statistics. She skates just as fast when she is back checking as she does when she is going for a goal,” Angiuoni said. “Her unselfishness is remarkable for a player her age. An example of this came in our game against Latin Academy when Antonia easily could have had a “double hat trick” but instead she passed the puck to an open teammate for a goal.”
Engvaldsen has already made some history for the Lancers, scoring the first goal in program history, but she is hoping she and her teammates can celebrate many more goals and wins in the future.
“We have been working hard in practices and it shows during games. We have gotten a lot better,” Engvaldsen said. “With this being a new program, scoring the first goal was pretty good. But we all skate really hard and everybody is improving all the time.”
That improvement has been very noticeable in Engvaldsen, and coach Angiuoni has been grateful for her commitment to the team and the program.
“Lexi comes to every game and practice with a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Her determination to become a better hockey player is impressive,” he said. “She has a knack for getting to open spaces on the ice and when she is passed the puck, she rarely misses the net.”
Juliana Angiuoni, the daughter of the head coach, has been a model of consistency for the Lady Lancers, rarely if ever, leaving the ice, but somehow still holding strong defensively straight through to the final whistle.
Like her teammates, Juliana Angiuoni is enjoying being part of this history making inaugural team, while also looking ahead to many more years of success.
“It feels amazing, especially since this is the start of something that is going to go on for many, many years,” she said. “In two or three years, this team is going to be amazing. We already are now. We are doing great against all of these teams that have 16 plus players.”
For coach Angiuoni, what his daughter and her defensive partner MK Zablocki have accomplished this season has been simply incredible.
“It is always tough being the player whose father is the coach, just ask my son Anthony,” Angiuoni said. “However, what Juliana and MK have done being the only two defensemen on the team, has been nothing short of amazing. They both have improved as a defensive pairing with every game this season, and they are both learning that high school hockey is much more physical than the youth games they were accustomed to.”
The three locals are not alone in leading the Lady Lancers to success, as their teammates, freshmen Zablocki, Amelia Hansen and Erin Smail, sophomores Danielle DeJon and Sadie Bowden, and junior Susan Hobart have all been a big part of the team’s early success.
But of course, as Angiuoni points out, none of these player’s success would have been possible without the great support of the Malden Catholic administration.
“The administration has been incredibly supportive and has provided the team with all of the ice time, encouragement and tools needed to develop a successful program," Angiuoni said.
The coaches certainly deserve a good amount of credit as well, not just for leading the team to several victories earlier than expected, but also for effectively working together to build a program from the ground up.
Angiuoni has been coaching hockey for seven years for various boys and girls teams in Wilmington and with various select programs. He certainly has plenty of experience of his own, but if this team was going to be successful, he knew he would need some quality assistant coaches and he has gotten exactly what he had hoped for in Steven Hunt of Wilmington as well as Craig Edwards of Andover, both of whom bring a great deal of coaching experience in their own right.
“I am truly blessed to have two talented and dedicated coaches on this staff,” Angiuoni said. “I view Steven and Craig not as assistant coaches, but as co-coaches. The three of us will often discuss strategies, lineup decisions and bigger picture plans for the program.
“None of what this team has achieved thus far would be possible without the contributions of Steven and Craig.’
As for what this team can accomplish in the future, Angiuoni doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself, but he does acknowledge the future could be bright. There is no state tournament this season of course, but if there were, the Lady Lancers would be battling for a spot in their very first season. So, how long before this team is consistently battling for post season berths, and maybe even beyond?
“I don’t like to make predictions, as our focus is on developing a girls ice hockey program at Malden Catholic that is inclusive of players of all abilities and skill levels,” Angiuoni said. “But with that said, with players who work hard, give great effort and play together as a team and are willing to battle alongside each other, anything is possible.”
