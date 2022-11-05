WILMINGTON – During the spring, Cooper Loisel had a really nice season for the Wilmington High School Boys Outdoor Track team. He mostly did the javelin and was part of the Division 4 State Relay Javelin Championship team.
About four months after that title, Loisel was back using his hands and his legs as the WHS Boys' Soccer team's starting goalie and tri-captain. Last year he was a back-up, who towards the second half of the season started a handful of games and got his feet wet at the varsity level.
This fall season, 'Cats didn't win a league championship or anything, and have won just three games, which is really deceiving because of their quality of play. In 11 of the team's 18 games, the Wildcats gave up one goal or less, and won just three of those contests. Loisel for one has registered four shut outs to this point of the season, while he has helped lead the team to its first state tournament appearance since 2014.
“Cooper has done an incredible job for us this year. He's had a heavy load for us – to take all of the reps in practice, all the reps in games (is tough),” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “He just recently got sick and had some time off, but we've been lucky (that he can handle it all).
“In the net, he's been real great for us, he really has. He's made some big saves. He also has a big foot so it helps us a lot with his punts, the drop kick and that sort of stuff. He takes all of the goal kicks and he can really launch a ball. He's a good teammate and has been a good captain. He's carried a big burden for us, so he's really done an incredible job.”
The team's strong defense and goal tending has been the story all season. Wilmington finished the regular season at 3-11-4, and most recently have gone 2-3-2 in its last seven games, which includes scoreless ties against Stoneham and Billerica, two other tournament qualifying teams, as well as knocking off Tewksbury and Burlington by the same 2-0 scores.
If you ask Loisel – who stands in between the posts standing around 5-feet-6 inches – he said knowing that Wilmington has competed with almost every opponent, minus a few of the heavy hitters from the Middlesex League Liberty Division, is something to be proud of, especially since the program has come so far from last year's winless season.
“More wins would be better, but we're definitely playing better than we did last year. That was tough,” said Loisel. “We have been playing much better as the season has progressed and have been playing more as a team. We have been playing very well especially these last couple of weeks.”
Since losing to Belmont 3-0 on October 10th, Wilmington closed out last eight games of the regular season giving up two goals in a game twice, one goal twice and then posting four shut outs with the two wins and two ties. During that stretch, Loisel had made a handful of outstanding saves. He made two absolute gems against Stoneham, and then followed it up with a spectacular diving stop in the win over the Red Devils last Wednesday.
“(In the Stoneham game, I remember) at one point a kid shot it and it had a little bit of movement on it and I kind of guessed where it was going, in a general area and I was able to get that one,” Loisel described. “Then the other one, a kid was running in and I guess I did what I always knew how to do it and that was to run out, close that angle and try to get the ball as close as I could from not going in the net and it worked out pretty well.
“Against Burlington, they took a free kick and the ball was going top corner and I was able to make a pretty good diving save.”
He joked that if he was taller than 5-feet-6 or had longer arms, than maybe the team would have five or six wins instead of three. While he said that in a joking manner, he knows that if it's not from the guys in front of him, the win total would be zero, no matter how many diving stops he came up with.
“Defensively, we have Remy (Elliott) and Ethan (Kennedy), with Aidan Burke, Patrick LeBlanc, Junior DaSilva and occasionally Matt Steinmetz and they help a ton, especially Remy and Ethan,” said Loisel. “They really know what they are doing back there and it's what they have done for a while now. We're always talking back there making sure that nobody is getting through. There's just a lot of communication between all of us that really works well.”
While the defense has been really strong throughout the year, it's no secret that the offense has struggled. The Wildcats have scored just 12 goals this season, with seven of those coming in the three victories. Certainly the lack of goals has to put extra added pressure onto the defense and goalie, right?
“It's a little tough when you are struggling to score,” said Loisel. “We are a very defensive team and our defense is real solid. To give up one or less goals in eleven games is certainly something to be proud of, so I'll speak for the defense and say that. I think that is definitely an impressive number. Offensively, it's been a little unfortunate but we have been scoring more recently, so we're getting into the groove of things.”
Perhaps the groove of things will involve the keeper jumping into the offense on some set plays once the tournament does get underway.
“We've been pulling Cooper forward for some long range free balls and seeing if we can pound the ball into the ('18 yard) box with a skim on or something like that and maybe get a quirky goal,” said Scanlon.
For Loisel, whether he does figure in the offense on a set play or a booming goalie kick, he's just thrilled to finally have the chance to represent WHS in the state tournament.
“We just have to go into the (playoffs) like we've gone into all of the other games, especially against Tewksbury because we knew that they had some really good players and we ended up winning,” he said. “We just need to have a good mindset into every (tournament) game and just take everything super seriously.
“It's the playoffs and we haven't seen that much recently, so we've got to make sure that we're in the right mindset for that.”
