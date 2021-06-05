WILMINGTON – It was a week of both frustration and great promise for the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team. Frustration in that the Wildcats dropped two one goal games to Middlesex League rival Watertown, dropping a 6-5 decision in Watertown last Wednesday, followed by a 10-9 double overtime loss in Wilmington on Saturday morning.
With the losses, the Wildcats record dropped to 2-6 on the season, with just two games against Stoneham remaining in the season. But the promise came in the way the Wildcats played in both of the losses, playing some of their best lacrosse of the season.
“Those were a couple of tough losses, but we are playing some really good lacrosse.” Wilmington coach Bill Manchester said.
They were indeed a couple of tough losses to take, especially Saturday’s double overtime thriller at a rainy and chilly Alumni Field, when the Wildcats fought back from an 8-4 third quarter deficit to tie the game at 9-9 only to see the Raiders win it in double overtime.
The Wildcats were led on the day by a tremendous offensive performance by junior Jenna Moore, who had five goals, as well as three goals from senior Ida Bishop, but it was not quite enough to get the victory.
Trailing 7-3 at the half, the Wildcats still trailed 8-4 after a Watertown goal with 5:28 left in the third quarter. But that was where the Wildcats started to take over, with Moore and Bishop combining for three goals over the next three minutes, including two in just an 11-second span to pull Wilmington within 8-7 at the end of the third quarter.
The Wildcats kept the momentum going early in the fourth quarter, when senior Kylie DuCharme scored off a great individual effort to pull Wilmington even at 8-8 with 9:02 left in the game. Watertown took the lead with 6:13 left in the game, but Moore tied it with her fifth goal of the game with 5:02 left.
Manchester was thrilled to see Moore step up the way she did offensively, as her five goals on Saturday, gave her seven in the previous two games. Manchester had been looking for some secondary scoring from players other than DuCharme and Bishop, and Moore certainly provided that.
“Obviously our offense goes through Kylie and Ida, but people double and triple team them and Jenna has stepped up and played great,” Manchester said.
Both teams had their chances in the closing minutes, but Shannon Murphy stepped up and made some big saves down the stretch for the Wildcats, while the Watertown keeper came up big as well, stoning DuCharme on a great attempt with just over a minute left in the game.
The teams played through a scoreless first overtime before Watertown finally got the game winner with just 30 seconds left in the second overtime, scoring on a free shot after a cross body check from behind penalty against the Wildcats.
“I actually felt like we made a great play, but our player was taller and sometimes if you reach over the back shoulder like that, you are going to get that call,” Manchester said. “It was kind of a tough call.”
While the result wasn’t what they were looking for, Manchester was very pleased with his team’s effort in the second half, especially on defense. After trailing 7-3 at the half, the Wildcats allowed only two more goals in regulation time through the final 25 minutes.
“Our defense was great all day. We gave up a couple of tough goals early on, but we really played well in the second half,” Manchester said. “It took us a little while, but once we got going, we played great. That was some of the best lacrosse we have played, but it’s just tough for the girls that we weren’t able to get the win.”
On the back end of the defense for the Wildcats as always was senior goalie Shannon Murphy, who made 16 saves, including some beauties in the first overtime.
“Shannon has been immense all year,” Manchester said. “These games are close because she is making some great plays and she just drives our defense. Our defense is playing great and she is their leader out there. I am proud of her and I am proud of our defense.”
Last Wednesday had been another tough loss to take for the Wildcats, as they led 5-4 at the end of three quarters after scoring three goals in just 28 seconds at one point, but saw Watertown tie the game early in the fourth quarter and scoring the eventual game winning goal with nine minutes left in the game.
The Wildcats had a couple of opportunities to tie the game in the final minute, but could not get the equalizer. Wilmington was led offensively once again by Moore, who had two goals, including a nifty behind the back snipe. DuCharme added two goals of her own, while Bishop had a goal and an assist to help the Wildcats cause. Murphy, meanwhile made 14 saves for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats carried over their strong play from Saturday’s loss into Tuesday’s matchup on the road with Middlesex League rival Stoneham, and the result was a 12-4 win for Wilmington to improve their record to 3-6 on the season.
Kylie DuCharme led the way for Wilmington with four goals, while Ida Bishop had three goals and an assist, and Kassidy Smith had two goals. Jenna Moore continued her strong play of late with two goals and an assist, while Jess Collins had a goal and Shannon Murphy made 13 saves in net.
The Wildcats led just 3-2 at the end of the first period and 5-3 at the half, before dominating the second half on their way to the 12-4 victory.
