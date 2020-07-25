WILMINGTON — On a scorching 95 degree Monday afternoon, the LTA Wilmington baseball team scored early and often in a 13-1 rout over a visiting Lynnfield club that was undermanned and overwhelmed from the outset.
Lynnfield didn’t stand a chance as Wilmington reeled off unanswered runs in each of five innings played, including a half-dozen scored in the fifth and mercifully, final frame in a “slaughter-rule” abbreviated game.
Wilmington improved to 5-1 in the LTA B Division with eight to play while Lynnfield sits in the middle of the pack with a 2-4 mark. Woburn, which handed North Andover a 20-8 drubbing on Monday is currently Wilmington’s nearest challenger, trailing by a game in the win column at 4-1.
It’s worth mentioning that Woburn dealt Wilmington their only loss thus far this summer.
Coach James Hill agreed that his club is firing on all cylinders and doing so in all three facets of the game, most recently — on offense.
“Like I’ve said before, you have to put the ball in play and force the other team to make plays,” said Hill, whose team has thus far outscored opponents by an unwieldy 72-29 tally. “Even tiny mistakes can lead to us scoring a lot of runs so it’s definitely important to put the ball in play and see what happens.
“We don’t have any weak links in our order. I want to see everyone come up to bat, from the top of our order to the bottom.”
In a recent outing, Wilmington peppered the North End squad, 18-7. Mike Maselli led the team, batting 3-of-4 while Lars Ostebo, Brett Ebert, and Brett Gallucci each contributed a pair of hits. Burke Zimmer added an inside-the-park-home-run in a fifth inning that saw Wilmington score eight runs. Matt Ardito pitched five strong innings and Johnny Velozo closed it out, fanning four hitters in two innings pitched.
Patrick Hounsell got the ball for the Lynnfield match and delivered, limiting the opposition to one run on four hits. While not overpowering, Hounsell was efficient and on limited pitches, got many of the batters he faced to hit into grounders to the reliable defense behind him. Of note was the third inning when Hounsell retired the side on just three pitches.
“That’s what happens when you throw strikes,” said Hill. “I said it a couple weeks ago but the opposition can put the ball in play all they want because we’re making the plays in the field.”
Lynnfield was only able to field the minimum nine players but actually led early, 1-0. Cam Marengi slapped a slow chopper to short and outran the throw. John McKell scratched out a basehit, advancing Marengi to third. He later scored the sole Lynnfield run, safely reaching on a ground ball out.
Wilmington wasted little time recapturing the lead with a pair in the bottom of the first. Facing struggling hurler Robert Higdon, leadoff man Jacon Roque walked on four pitches. He stole second, then third, and scored to tie it. Maselli, who was one of several batters hit by Higdon, eventually crossed to make it 2-1.
To say that Wilmington was aggressive on the basepaths would be an understatement. Runners always seemed to be in motion and stole eleven, occasionally drawing overthrows from a beleaguered infield.
Mike Monteforte added insurance in the second, to make it 3-1, and in the third, Wilmington doubled the advantage to 6-1 on runs scored by Bruce Zimmer, Patrick Stokes, and Ostebo.
Lynnfield dispatched Marengi in relief but there was little he could do to slow the Wilmington hit parade. In the fourth, Velozo reached on a bloop single to short center and later scored the seventh run on a wild pitch.
Lynnfield threatened in the fifth, capitalizing on a pair of uncommon fielding errors. But Shane Costello came up with a tremendous diving grab in center and Hounsell was clutch, stranding a pair in scoring position.
Wilmington was all over Lynnfield in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six before the officials signaled the end of the contest via the mercy rule.
“Wins and losses don’t really matter much to me,” said Hill, who next hosts Brookline Blue on Thursday evening. “It’s always good to get the boost and reassurance that we’re doing things right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.