BILLERICA – Throughout their remarkable regular season, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team had found almost every way imaginable to win games on their way to a 13-1 record and the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title.
As exciting as their regular season was, they waited until playoff time for their most dramatic win of the season, rallying for three runs in bottom of the seventh to pull out a dramatic 5-4 win over Salem on Monday night in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 North Tournament under the lights at Shawsheen.
The No. 1 seed Rams trailed No. 17 Salem from the outset in this one, as the Witches struck for two runs in the top of the first and another in the second to lea 3-0, and they still held a 4-1 lead when the Rams came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. Shawsheen scraped out a run in the sixth and then broke the hearts of the Witches in the bottom of the seventh, allowing the Rams to advance to the sectional quarterfinals on Wednesday against No. 8 Masconomet, who defeated Woburn 5-4 in nine innings on Monday night.
Ryan Santini got things started for the Rams in the seventh, hustling down the line on a grounder to second, forcing the second baseman to rush his throw to first, and allowing Santini to reach safely. Santini would reach second on a wild pitch, but it hardly seemed to matter when the next two Rams were retired, leaving Santini at second base and the Rams down to their final out.
But leadoff batter Matt Hemenway had other ideas, beating out an infield hit, giving the Rams runners on the corners with two outs. A Mavrick Bourdeau single to left scored Santini to pull the Rams within 4-3 and put runners at first and second. Owen Duggan followed with a single to left of his, scoring Hemenway to tie the game at 4-4, and when the Witches outfield had trouble handing the ball, Bourdeau advanced to third, leaving the winning run just 90 feet away for the Rams.
Bourdeau did not stay there for long, however, as moments later senior Connor Maguire ripped a shot to right field that the Witches right fielder couldn’t track down, sending Bourdeau home with the winning run for the walk-off victory and sending the rest of the Rams piling out of the dugout in celebration.
“That’s just how we drew it up,” joked Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy in the moments after the game.
McCarthy was joking of course, but in reality, the Rams comeback was part of what has been the Rams plan in every game this season, namely never giving up, and always believing they can find a way to win.
“That’s what we just talked about with them,” McCarthy said. “We are just really proud of these guys for believing in themselves. There was no quit. I think they might have been the only fifteen guys in the whole ball park that believed they could do it, and they just willed it to happen.
“It was good that we played some tight games down the stretch. We had an extra inning game with Northeast and think that paid dividends here. Our kids believe in each other, and that made a big difference for us tonight.
At the start of the game, it didn’t look like the Rams would be celebrating at the end, as Salem touched up starter Ben Powell for two runs in the top of the first on back to back RBI doubles, before adding another run in the third to make the score 3-0.
But the Rams fought in the bottom of the second, with Maguire getting things started with a leadoff walk and a stolen base, eventually coming around to score on an RBI single to right by senior Nick Benson of Wilmington to make the score 3-1.
More important even than that first run, however, was that Powell started to find his groove. After dominating on the mound all season long, he had struggled a little bit early on in this one, but he slammed the door on the Witches in the third and fourth innings, retiring six in a row, including back to back strikeouts to end the fourth.
Powell kept things rolling in the top of the fifth, retiring the first two batters, including striking out a third consecutive batter to start the inning, but a Rams error led to a Salem run to make the score 4-1. Still, Powell limited the damage by the Witches, and McCarthy was impressed with the way he bounced back from his slow start.
“Ben got off to a little bit of a slow start, but he settled down, and he kept us in the ball game. We didn’t hit for him, but he kept us in the game, and made it reachable there in the end,” McCarthy said.
When Powell started to tire and struggle in the fifth, while also being the victim of another Rams error, Shawsheen’s other star starting pitcher Chris Disciscio came on in a rare relief appearance with one out and the bases loaded. Disciscio quickly got out of the jam, with a little help with his friends, getting a double play on a line drive to first base that caught the runner off the bad as well, keeping the Rams within striking distance at 4-1.
“Ben and Chris have been out horses on the mound all year and they’re doing a great job now as well,” McCarthy said. “Ben kept us in the game and then had the confidence to hand the ball off to his teammate Chris, who got us out of a big bases loaded jam. And then Chris just did a nice job of shutting the door over the last couple of innings.”
While Disciscio was shutting the door on Salem, the Rams pulled a little closer in the bottom of the sixth, when junior Owen Duggan tripled with one out and came in to score on an RBI groundout to second by Maguire, setting up the dramatic ninth inning here Maguire would once again come through for the Rams, capping off a special night for himself and the entire Rams team.
His seventh inning game winner and the entire seventh inning rally is one that won’t soon be forgotten by anyone wearing a Rams uniform Monday night.
“That’s a memory that is going to live in your mind’s eye for the next 10-15 years,” McCarthy said. “We had a lot of guys step up. We set the table with the bottom of the order. We had our seven, eight and nine guys coming up there and setting the table for us, and then the guys at the top of the order doing their job to get them in. Connor Maguire, there is no situation too big for him. He’s a gutsy performer.
“Now we just need to go back to work tomorrow and start preparing for Masco on Wednesday.”
