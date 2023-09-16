WILMINGTON — Last fall, the Wilmington High School football team didn’t earn its first victory until the ninth game of the season on the way to a 2-9 record.
The Wildcats didn’t waste any time familiarizing themselves with the win column in this 2023 season.
Quarterback Michael Lawler had a hand in three Wildcat touchdowns while leading an offense that netted more than 300 yards as Wilmington cruised past Arlington Catholic 36-15 in the season opener last Friday at WHS.
The ’Cats scored on the first possession of the game in a 13-play drive that resulted in a Nick Iascone 8-yard rushing touchdown. After Hunter Sands’ first of four successful extra points, Wilmington led 7-0.
Wilmington immediately established a run game that would dominate all night long.
Iascone (59 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Ayden Bellevy (55 rushing yards) formed a dynamic duo in the Wilmington backfield.
“(Iascone) gives us those tough, physical yards,” said WHS coach Craig Turner. “We got a nice one-two punch between those guys and Iascone has no problem putting his head down and running through people. He got us some big, tough yards tonight. He really stepped up and made some plays.”
Gus Lambert (21 rushing yards) and Christian Febbo (21 rushing yards) also contributed to the Wildcat ground game.
However, Arlington Catholic responded with a score of its own. After a four-minute drive to wind down the first quarter, AC quarterback Bryan Cahill found Samuel Mathews in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at seven.
“It was a good start,” said Turner. “Tough first half, I don’t think we played our best defensively. We were on the field on defense the whole time. (On offense), we got too cute throwing the ball when we can just pound it at them.”
Wilmington didn’t hold back in the second half.
Right out of the gate, the ’Cats drove 68 yards down the field, capitalizing on a Lawler 4-yard QB sneak that was good for his first of three touchdowns on the night. Lawler totaled 62 rushing yards and 58 passing yards on 5 for 7 throwing.
“He played a really great game,” said Turner of his quarterback. “He has good command of the offense.”
From there, Wilmington didn’t look back.
Thanks to a brick-wall of an offensive line, playmaking came easily all night for Lawler and his supporting cast.
“Our offensive line dominated,” admitted Turner. “Those guys were fantastic. Pat DeLucia, Noah Matton, Charlie Rooney, Elijah Valdivieso, Ali Aboukal, and Clyde Lambert made us go up front. We were running it for seven or eight yards a clip. If we can do that, it makes us pretty tough because we got those guys on the outside that can make some plays.”
Wilmington cashed in on its next drive when Iascone converted his second touchdown of the game, this time a 6-yard rush on the goal line to put Wilmington in the driver’s seat 21-7 with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
When Arlington Catholic was ready to set up for a responding drive, Lawler didn’t let them breathe. Just over a minute after the Iascone touchdown, Lawler intercepted Cahill, taking it to the house for a 64-yard pick-six to open up the fourth quarter.
After an Antonio Smolinsky sack on the next possession forced an AC punt, Lawler found Febbo for a 23-yard touchdown reception for the Wildcat’s final score of the game.
Aboukal and Clyde Lambert also posted sacks in the fourth quarter.
After a near-perfect Week 1 performance, Turner still admits there are areas to work on, such as a mis-snap fumble that resulted in a late-game score for Arlington Catholic as well as kicking personnel.
“We have to clean up the kicking game,” said the coach. “We got guys that can’t remember what teams they’re on and stuff like that. Just the operation of the game needs to be better and obviously the quarterback-center exchange. We have to snap the football.”
The ’Cats will look to improve in those areas while continuing their offensive dominance
in a Week 2 matchup with Wahconah Regional this Friday night at WHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.