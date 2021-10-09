Two weeks ago, the Town Crier started a new series, featuring archive anniversary stories on WHS Fall Varsity league championship teams. It started with two stories, the 2011 Girls Soccer and the 2006 WHS Football teams and then last week we looked at the 1956 Field Hockey team.
This week, we stick to field hockey, looking back exactly 50 years ago to 1971 league championship team. This marked the fourth of 16 league titles in program history, the first coming in 1938, followed by the 1954 and '56 seasons. The 16 titles is second most of any program in the school history, trailing boys hockey, which was 17.
This story, with some additions and edits, first appeared in the October 28, 1971 edition of the Town Crier.
Coach Cassidy's eleven ripped Chelmsford 3-0 on Tuesday to clinch the Merrimack Valley Conference Field Hockey crown with a very impressive 6-0-2 record overall record.
Last Thursday, the girls posted a 1-0 win over Burlington to keep its unbeaten skein in tact, as junior Roberta Pilcher posted her fifth seasonal shut-out. The margin of victory came off the stick of junior forward Sandy McNevin early in the second half.
Traveling to Chelmsford on Tuesday, the girls dominated play throughout in posting their fifth seasonal win. Center Joan Bellissimo banged home all three Wildcat goals with the actual game winner coming early in the opening half of play.
The varsity team won the title this season on the strength of some excellent team play, both offensively and defensively. The defense co-captains Kathy Gillis and Carol Cipriani, along with Patti Pintrich, Carlene Butler, Cheryl Murphy and Nancy Ferguson gave goalie Roberta Pilcher excellent support throughout the season.
Wilmington opened the season with a 1-0 non-league win over Malden with Bellissimo scoring a late goal in the third period to help notch the win. Four days later, Wilmington ended in a scoreless tie with Tewksbury.
After that, the Wildcats defeated Andover 2-0 and Dracut 5-1. In the win over Andover, Bellissimo and Diane Rossi had single goals, and then against Dracut, five different girls found the back of the including Linda McVicker, Rossi, Sandy McNevin, Patti Pintrich and Carlene Butler. The five goals was the most in a game in several years.
The week before the wins over Chelmsford and Burlington, Wilmington ended in a scoreless tie with Methuen and then enjoyed a 3-0 win over Billerica. Bellissimo had two goals and McNevin had the other in the victory.
Joan Bellissimo was the top goal getter driving home seven markers, while McNevin (3), Rossi (2), Butler (1) and Pintrich (1) were the other goal scorers. Wilmington outscored its opponents 14-1 in the eight games.
When the season was completed, Bellissimo, Pintrich and Cipriani were named as league all-stars.
The 1971 MVC Championship team included: co-captains Carol Cipriani and Kathy Gillis, along with Diane Rossi, Sandy McNevin, Carlene Butler, Roberto Pilcher, Joan Bellissimo, Linda McVicker, Andrea Silverman; Elizabeth Godzyk, Lisa Pelletier, Donna Freeman, Cheryl Murphy, Karen Boeri, Martha Rounds, Patti Pintrich and Liane Harvey. Jan Cassidy-Wood was the head coach.
Joan Bellissimo, Carlene Butler (James) and Coach Cassidy-Wood, have since been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame.
