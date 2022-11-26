WILMINGTON – Since 1955, the Wilmington High School Baseball program has only had four varsity coaches — Joe Gilligan, Jim Gillis, Dick Scanlon and Aldo Caira.
Recently, interim Athletic Director Dennis Ingram named 48-year-old Matt McManus, a former standout pitcher, three-sport athlete and WHS Hall of Famer, as the fifth coach in the past 67 years.
McManus, who works full-time with Professional Physical Therapy and is a Regional Director of Operations for Southern New England and currently lives in Newbury with his wife Jessica and two children, is thrilled to be returning to his alma mater and take over a program that he once represented so proudly as a former stand-out pitcher in the early 1990's.
“(Coaching Baseball) is something that I have always wanted to do. I've been poking around the last couple of years with local (high school) baseball programs,” said McManus. “Then I ran into Dennis (Ingram) and I asked him if Aldo (Caira) would like another set of eyes to chart pitches or scout a team and Dennis told me that Aldo retired and there was an opening. Immediately I was interested.
“Dennis was gracious enough to sit down with me and give me the expectations and what I was getting myself into. I went home and talked with my wife and my two kids about it and I told them that it would pull me out of the house a bit. I was more hesitant about it and they all told me absolutely that I had to apply especially because it was where I went to high school, and (my mother) is right down the street and she can go to the games and all of that stuff.”
After he applied, Ingram brought McManus in – as well as many other candidates for their interview session. Ingram said every single candidate did extremely well answering questions before a committee of six people. Ultimately the decision went to naming McManus.
“Sometimes things fall into place and work out especially with the onset of this. I have known Matt for a long time. He was such a huge influential person with my development as a student-athlete at Wilmington High School,” said Ingram. “He was helping out (the late) Dick Scanlon with the baseball team when I played and just being around him when you were a 17 or 18-year-old kid, were just so important. Matt was just so mature beyond his age and I just remember him being such a strong and important person to have (by your side) every single day.”
McManus was a three-sport athlete at WHS, who helped the baseball team go deep into the playoffs two straight years. In 1991, he helped lead the team to the Division 2 Eastern Mass semi-finals, losing 9-6 to Stoneham. During the tournament run, he tossed a complete game 2-1 victory over East Boston in the second round, before throwing over 140 pitches in the loss to the Spartans.
From WHS, he moved on to a terrific career, earning a scholarship to pitch at Division 1 Northeastern University. In his senior year, he was 6-4 with a 3.20 ERA, including throwing 70 innings. At the time he set the program's record for strikeout to walk ratio of 50-to-10. He finished his collegiate career with a 13-8 record, pitched at Fenway Park in the Beanpot Tournament and also pitched in the Division 1 NCAA Tournament.
In 1998, a year after graduating from NU, he continued his baseball career professionally in Haarlem, Holland, just outside of Amsterdam. He was a player/coach for an organization called DSS. At one point of the season, McManus had a record of 1-3 with a 2.31 ERA.
Before he left for Holland, and after he came back, he was a volunteer assistant under Scanlon, during the '98 and '99 seasons.
“Dick Scanlon was a big part of my life. When he was my baseball coach, he held us accountable and pushed us and I plan on being very similar in that regard,” said McManus.
McManus went on to say that it was Coach Scanlon and another WHS Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim McCune, who really helped steer him down the right path – after he easily could have went the wrong way.
“Dick was very much like a father figure to me. Growing up as a lot of people know, my dad took off when I was twelve years old and I haven't seen him since,” said McManus. “Guys like Dick Scanlon and Jim McCune were two very influential figures in my upbringing and in high school athletics. I owe both of those guys a tremendous amount of thanks and gratitude for what they helped push me to become. I honestly think it helped me become successful in life, as a father, as a spouse and all of that stuff.
“It is not lost on me the position (now as the head coach) that I'm in and the amount of potential influence that I might have. I'm very excited about that and I'm very excited to be able to give back to these kids. Maybe I can provide that same leadership and direction for a couple of (WHS ballplayers) like I received thirty years ago.”
Besides his two coaches, McManus said he never would have gotten through those dark days without his mother, Marylou.
“I am still amazed today at how my mother raised my brother (Jeff) and I by herself, working as a secretary at the middle school and eventually moving to the West (Intermediate) and then (to Wilmington) High School,” he said. “I never missed a practice and I never missed a game. I was always able to play in all of the All-Star tournaments or the Bay State Games in the summer. She drove me all across New England and back then we didn't have all of that AAU stuff. I never thought about that until later on. I always had a new baseball glove when I needed one or a new pair of basketball sneakers.
“I know it wasn't easy and she sacrificed so much for me and I recognize that. I still don't know how she did it. It's just amazing to me. She is still living in town, so hopefully I'll be able to get her set up with a lawn chair down the first base line so she can watch some of the games.”
McManus takes over for Caira, who after 21 years (20 seasons as there was no season in 2020 with COVID), compiled 190 wins, including four league titles. Caira guided the team to a state tournament appearance 10 of his last 11 years, including a win in the wide open 2021 tournament, as well as the previous one back in 2014 against Arlington. After that win against the Spy Ponders were tough first round losses to Belmont, Reading, Bedford, Burlington and Dracut.
In the middle of this past season, volunteer coach and former player Connor Zaya took over and helped lead the team to another state tournament appearance, ending with an overall record of 10-11, which included a first round loss to Pittsfield.
McManus takes over a team that lost quite a bit of senior players from last year’s team but returns two outstanding players in Jacob Roque and Jared Balter. McManus is already chomping at the bit to get started. In less than two weeks of having the job, he has already started a long drawn out plan on how to build up his program.
“My first thing is I have already starting working within the confines and guidelines of what the MIAA puts out, so I've already had meetings with some local contacts that I have that are within the baseball world,” he said. “I have reached out to some of the travel teams that I know of to set up times this winter for our players to get access to cages and fields and things like that. Relationship building will be my first priority and that's something that I'm good at.
“The second thing will be to get this team ready to go and compete for a league title. I don't think there is any reason to not take the field every day thinking that we have the ability to do what it takes. It's not going to be easy as we're the smallest school in the league, but we were also the smallest team back in the day of the Merrimack Valley Conference and (when I played) we did pretty good especially my junior and senior years of. I know it can be done and I want to have fun doing it.
“I also want to help these guys who want to play at the next level. I want to be able to help guide that and give them some direction. Ultimately it's about creating an amazing experience that will stay with these guys for life. That's important to me. Running into friends and former teammates, we still to this day tell our stories from when we played. There were so many fond memories when I played in high school and I'm honored to be part of that process with some of these guys starting this spring.”
In addition to those things, McManus also wants to incorporate his background of sports medicine/physical therapy into the program, with possible clinics down the line with proper weight training and so forth.
Besides his background in the sport, McManus has spent many years involved as a coach and youth sports administrator in Byfield. He coached his son, Drew's youth baseball team, was the Youth Baseball League's President for four years, he coached the boys travel basketball program for four years (5th grade to 8th grade) and he also spent a number of seasons coaching his daughter, Alex's teams whether it was softball or basketball.
“Obviously, Matt has a strong baseball background. He played here, he played at Northeastern University on a scholarship and then he played professionally. His rolodex in baseball is unbelievable,” said Ingram. “The connections that he has are spread out between high school, collegiately and professionally. His knowledge of the game and his understanding of how the game has changed a little bit over the last twenty years, and he knows that and understands it. He is a wealth of knowledge on the sport of baseball and not just that lone, but what he cares about in building a program.
“He spent a lot of time talking about producing good young men who he can be proud of and helping Wilmington Little League get their numbers back and that will eventually help us at the high school level getting our numbers back. He talks a lot about big picture stuff. He really understands where we are right now at the high school within the athletic department. He understands the big picture and he is more than ready to take on that challenge.”
When asked about possibly making a connection with Wilmington Little League, McManus said that he already had a meeting set up with current President Mike Tentindo.
“Our intention is to try to figure out the best way to efficiently work together and collaborate. I have visions of helping out with coaches clinics – how to run a practice, how to teach kids the basics of pitching, batting and fielding. I remember when we were growing up we had people like Tom Walsh, Bud Callahan, Bob Gage, Bob Ducey, Dick Medeiros and Jack Meeker and those guys, were all baseball guys. They knew the game so we were all very well prepared when we got to high school and played for Bobby Spencer (and then to the varsity with Dick Scanlon). I don't see that happening as much at least in my community where I am right now. I've had to really, really go back to basics with kids who are 13, 14 and 15-years-old.
“I'm hoping that we will be able to establish a program at the high school that leaks down to the youth program, not only to help the coaches to get comfortable with how we run things at the high school, but also to reinvigorate and make them want to play baseball. Enrollment is down (at the high school), you have lacrosse, flag football and sports like that competing with us, and they are all great things. I love multiple sport athletes, but let's get back to business here. We have some real good baseball roots in this town, and I'd love to see that Wildcat Pride come back around again.”
