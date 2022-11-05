WILMINGTON – Chris Calway was at a restaurant in Washington D.C., along with his wife, two daughters and his father-in-law when he received a phone call informing him that he would be among the inductees into this year's Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
“The fact that we were all together when I found out made the moment particularly special,” he said. “I was also excited about the opportunity to visit Wilmington and share my hometown with my daughters. I’ve been stationed in some far-flung places during my military career, and I don’t often get an opportunity to visit the place that I still consider home. I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing old friends.”
Since graduating WHS in 2001, where he was a three-time Class (Eastern Mass) Champion either in the hurdles or high jump during the outdoor track seasons, as well as a strong player on the soccer field, Calway has had quite the interesting life. He attended West Point and was a member of its indoor and outdoor track teams, serving as a captain.
After graduating from West Point, he went into the United States Army and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel, working in DC, all the while working on his PHD in economics and he will return to West Point to become a professor there in the upcoming year. During his time in the Army, he was deployed five times, with tours of duty in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was asked about those years and deployments.
“My thoughts on these topics could fill a book. I think it will suffice to say, however, that the coaches, teachers, and friends — the Town of Wilmington — prepared me to face the challenges that I faced over the course of my military career,” he said. “Everywhere I went, I always felt like I represented my hometown and I only hope that I did that well.”
During his days at WHS, Calway was an extraordinary student-athlete. He was a member of the National Honor Society, ranked top five in his academic class, and was a two-sport captain, both indoor and outdoor track, and was a two-year starting midfielder on several successful soccer teams. He earned ten varsity letters in all, became one of a selected few track athletes to win two divisional titles on the same day, and he still holds indoor school records in the 55-meter hurdles (8.39 seconds) and high jump (6-2).
Track-and-field was his best sport. During his freshman year, he usually finished second or third in different events in league competitions. In his sophomore year, he continued to improve and started to pick up a handful of wins throughout the different events.
Then came junior year and everything changed. During that spring season, he was named to the Cape Ann League All-Conference squad for his efforts in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He had the fastest time in the league at 40.5 seconds in the hurdles, had cleared 5-10 in the high jump and also led the Wildcats team in dual meet points.
That success carried over to the post-season where he won the Class D Eastern Mass Championship title in the hurdles. That was an incredible performance as he entered the race seeded seventh and came away first with a time of 41.0 seconds. He went on to take ninth at the All-State Meet with a time of 41.18 seconds.
As a senior, his accolades went to another level. That spring season, he was named to the CAL All-Conference team in both the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. At the Class D Meet, he became what's believed to be one of three athletes all-time to capture two divisional titles in the same day, winning the 300-hurdles at 40.0 seconds and then clearing 6-2 in the high jump.
“I thought I did really well,” he said to the Town Crier back in 2001. “At the CAL Meet (a week earlier) I missed a lot of hurdles, but (at the Class D Meet), I only missed one and I hit all of the others in stride. I missed one on the straightaway and when I landed, I almost fell but I got lucky and caught myself. I think that helped me take a second off of my time.”
He advanced to the All-States but didn't make it out of the preliminary round of either event.
Now 20 years later, Calway was asked what he remembers from those days.
“Now that my daughter is running track and cross country, I find myself remembering my experiences and how they relate to hers,” he replied. “The things I remember most are the times I spent with the team. I often tell her about how on snowy afternoons the school would announce that all after-school activities were cancelled, 'except for winter track'. We’d all do sprints in the snow-covered parking lot and be miserable together. In retrospect, those are the moments that brought the team together. Those were also the moments that taught me the dedication and commitment I would need throughout my life.
“Similarly, I have distinct memories of the All-State meet my senior year. It was absolutely pouring rain and one of the toughest races I’ve ever run against the best competition I faced in high school. I don’t remember my time or where I placed, but I remember what it felt like to face the adversity. I was cold and nervous but thinking about all the team and the people that helped me get to that point gave me the motivation to get through it.”
Besides track-and-field, Calway also excelled in soccer. He was a varsity member for two seasons and was a midfielder. His senior season was the first year under current head coach Steve Scanlon. The 'Cats started off slow with a 1-6 record, before going on a big winning streak thanks to the coach changing the formation with five midfielders together and one striker.
“Chris played in the midfield for us and he had an engine that wouldn't quit,” remembered Scanlon. “He could play at a high rate for a long period of time. He was a popular player with his teammates and well respected by the other coaches and players. He was just a real good kid, who played hard all of the time. He would poke some goals in. He was good in the air and he was dangerous on long range throws and corners.”
That season, the 'Cats advanced to the second round of the state tournament, but again it wasn't the wins that stood out for Calway.
“My senior year on the soccer team was particularly special because it was the culmination of more than a decade playing soccer with the other boys on the team,” he said. “I played youth soccer since I was seven in Wilmington, and I played innumerable hours of soccer with my classmates on the team over that time. I remember making it to the tournament and going to the second round so distinctly because I didn’t want my time as a Wilmington soccer player to end. I remember the last loss of the that season, because I played particularly hard knowing it could be last game, I ever played with my friends.”
Calway added that he had a lot of fun and memories on those teams, and with all of the different teammates between track and soccer. In terms of his own development as a student-athlete, he said there's a few special people to thank for that.
“Wilmington provided an abundance of coaches, teachers, and mentors to look up to,” he said. “My first and deepest thank-you goes to my parents, Bob and Kathy Calway. Now that I have children of my own, I am better able to recognize all the things they did for me that as a self-absorbed kid I never even noticed. I owe them a great deal.
“The coaches I remember most are Bob Cripps, Dick Scanlon, and Chip Bruce. Each of these men provided an example of leadership that I carry with me to this day. I and all my teammates were lucky to have them on our side and I’d like to thank them for helping make me the person I am today.”
Calway said despite his competitive days being over in terms of high school track and soccer, that tremendous support continues at home thanks to his wife Kelly, who is a Major in the US Army.
“My wife has always been there for me, and I don’t know where I be without her,' he said. “She’s been there with me through five deployments (between the two of us) and four cross-countries moves and innumerable challenges. She is amazing.”
Chris and Kelly live in Mcleane, Virginia. Kelly is also an avid runner, who won the Marine Corps Marathon back in 2013 and competed in three different Olympic Marathon Trials, in 2012, 2016 and 2020. Their daughter Hazel runs on her high school's track team, which won the Virginia State Championship title earlier this year.
